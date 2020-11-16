Spencer Williams has been around the Heritage baseball program since he was 3 years old.
In the time between then and what will be his senior campaign this spring, he has seen some of the best in the program’s history earn their way to the collegiate level. Williams joined the club Monday, signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Carson-Newman.
“I’ve been to a bunch of guys’ signing days, and I’ve always thought, ‘I want to be that guy someday,’” Williams told The Daily Times. “It’s fun, and it kind of makes you look back on everything you’ve been through.”
Williams has witnessed the growth of the Heritage program firsthand over the years, starting with Trevor Clifton signing with Kentucky in 2013 before deciding to go pro after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 12th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Clifton paved the road for what has been a swarm of Mountaineers turning prolific high school careers into scholarships at the highest levels of college baseball. In the seven years since, five players have played Division-I baseball.
Williams, the second player in that span to sign with Division-II Carson Newman, came up with Kameron Johnson (Middle Tennessee), Hayden Gilliland (Tennessee Tech), Blake Hughes (Montreat) and Tate Daniels (Cleveland State Community College) and helped build the program into one of the best in District 4-AAA.
A year after all four of them departed for the college ranks, he followed in their footsteps and continued the trend the Mountaineers hope will carry on for some time.
“One person did it, and it kind of broke the barrier,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “I can remember the days when we didn’t have anybody sign a Division-II scholarship.
“It’s a special bond between all these guys, and they have taken us to the next level.”
Williams has made a name for himself as a sure-handed middle infielder as a Mounatineer, a journey that started as the backup second baseman behind Casey Haire — one of the five Division-I players to come through Heritage in recent years (High Point University).
Williams was always an aggressive, hard-nosed player with the tools to be successful, but the year under Haire taught him the finesse aspects of the infield and helped develop him into the trusted shortstop he has been the past two seasons.
“He did more for me than I could ever say,” Williams said. “Being that young and getting that one year with Casey helped me so much. It kind of taught me a little more about Heritage baseball was because you’re around a veteran that had been there for four years. That’s what has helped me the most over the past four years.”
Williams was on the verge of a breakout offensive season last spring before COVID-19 ended it prematurely. In 10 games, he logged a .286/.412/.571 slash line with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.
Summer baseball was also affected by the pandemic, and in turn affected the recruiting process for many collegiate prospects across the country. Williams is one of the fortunate players who ended up at a school that caught his eye from the very beginning.
“I feel very lucky because I love Jefferson City, I love Carson-Newman and I love their coaches and the program that they have there,” Williams said. “I’m looking forward to getting up there. I’m just lucky that a team of that caliber is taking a chance on me.”
