Tori Holder was on the fence about playing golf in college until she had a conversation with Maryville College coach Anthony Monaco.
Holder had already made the decision to attend Maryville College and pursue a degree in education, leaving Monaco with the straightforward task of selling the Heritage senior on the program.
Monaco’s pitch centered around the team and how it could make the transition from high school to college easier.
It proved to be the hook Holder needed to commit to a collegiate golf career, one that became official when she signed with the Scots on Tuesday at Heritage High School.
“(Monaco) kind of talked me into it,” Holder told The Daily Times. “He was like, ‘It’ll be a fun experience.’ That first year on campus, you don’t really know what you’re doing because everything is new, so he was like, ‘It’ll be good to make new friends, travel and do some fun things.’”
Holder is also excited to remain local and be in familiar hallways and classrooms while she gains experience in the educational field.
“I’m going into education to be a high school math teacher, so I can stay and sub here (at Heritage) or other schools that are around,” Holder said.
Maryville College, which sits in seventh place out of eight teams entering today’s final round of the USA South Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is adding a 2022 Region 2-AA qualifier with plenty of room for growth.
Holder’s short game is what prevented her from posting lower scores during her prep career, but she has already started taking lessons to correct that flaw in her game.
“I would obviously like to decrease my scores and just push myself to practice more and work hard for that,” Holder said. “I also want to do well as a team in tournaments.”
