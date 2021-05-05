Zach Hollman knew he wanted to be a quarterback by the time he was 8 years old. His teammate on the Heritage football team, Kobe Johnson, waited until his senior year to join the high school squad.
Nevertheless, both wound up sitting side-by-side Wednesday night in the Heritage High School gymnasium signing National Letters of Intent to continue their football careers at Maryville College.
The pair helped Heritage notch its first victory — and best season in three years — after going 25 games without a win. The Mountaineers finished the 2020 season 2-8 — with five of their losses being decided by 10 or fewer points, illustrating the substantial strides the program has taken with Hollman and Johnson on the roster.
“To suffer two 0-10 seasons back-to-back, that stings a lot,” Hollman said. “Then to be able to bounce back, finally get some wins and take steps towards being a successful program — that means the most to me. I’m all about the program, and it was tons of fun this year getting that success.”
Hollman played no small role in that feat. He finished last season 99-for-194 for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will be a third-generation Scot.
Hollman has been Heritage’s starting quarterback since midway through his sophomore season, when he was thrust into the role after the starter at the time, Triston Hurst, injured his ankle in the middle of the game.
“The very first play (Hollman) is in, we call a pass play,” Heritage quarterback coach Dylan Morgan recalled. “He just drops back and zings it in there. I was like, ‘OK, the moment is not going to be too big for him. He can handle it.’ …
“We’ve had guys come and go — quit, injuries — and he’s always been that constant.”
Hollman said he fell in love with football at a young age thanks in large part to watching Tennessee legend Peyton Manning play in the NFL. He didn’t have the size or strength in eighth grade that would garner much attention from coaches, but Morgan said he saw potential in Hollman because of the way he could throw the ball.
“He threw a spiral, so we can work with that,” Morgan said. “To see him go from this tiny kid we hoped could play high school football to now getting the chance to play in college — I’m just proud of him.”
Johnson, on the other hand, did not immediately share Hollman’s passion for football when he played as a kid. When he reached high school, he decided to focus on other sports, such as basketball.
That changed ahead of last summer when he finally got enough pressure from friends to give football a shot as a running back for the Mountaineers.
“I knew that, with it being his first time playing football in a while, there would be a learning curve,” Heritage running back coach Shawn Wichert said. “But what he showed in practice, I was impressed with, so I was excited.”
Wichert called Johnson a “natural running back.” Johnson boasted dangerous speed without the fear of contact.
However, Johnson’s first game didn’t go as planned. On his first carry of his high school career — in Heritage’s 2020 season opener against Lenoir City — Johnson fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by the Panthers.
“It was raining, and I had my gloves on — I didn’t know you weren’t supposed to have your gloves on (in the rain),” Johnson said. “I caught the ball, and it was moving around. I tried to tuck it, and it just got knocked out ...
“I was like, ‘This season is not going to go well.’”
Despite the rough start, Johnson could not have been more wrong. Heritage wound up winning that game, 21-7, for its first win since September 2017. Johnson found his stride three weeks later when he broke loose for an 80-yard rushing touchdown against William Blount.
“It looked like he was shot out of a cannon,” Wichert said. “You can’t teach speed.”
Johnson finished the season with 90 carries for 557 yards and three touchdowns. He also didn’t lose a fumble again.
“What I’m proud of him for is taking that chance as a senior, knowing there’s a possibility that it may not work,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “That takes a little bit more courage than a lot of people could imagine.”
BEN MARY’S PASSION FOR RUNNING LEADS HIM TO MILLIGAN
Ben Mary’s parents convinced him to join the John Sevier Running Club when he was a kid as a healthier alternative to playing video games.
“They were looking for a way to get me out of it,” Mary said. “When I started (running) — those first few weeks — I just remember how great I felt and how energetic and happy I was that I was getting out and doing something, breathing fresh air.
“I’ve been sort of chasing that ever since.”
That passion for running led Mary to Milligan University, where he will continue his career as a distance runner.
“Whenever he’s running, he gets in a mindset and everything else disappears,” Heritage track and field coach Shawn Wichert said. “He’s just focused on that goal.”
Mary’s personal record in the 1,600 is 4 minutes, 47 seconds while his best in the 800 is 2:10 — less than a second away from breaking the school record.
Mary’s dedication to the sport was already on display his freshman year. Wichert recalled a meet at Oak Ridge that season where rain had flooded the track and resulted in delays. Like most coaches there, Wichert gave his athletes the option of leaving.
“And most kids did,” Wichert said. “Ben, though, stayed and ran the 1,600 in the pouring rain, and that’s a testament to how committed he is. He’s focused on his goals, and there’s not a lot that’s going to prevent him from maximizing his potential.”
“Whenever you pour in that much work and that much time, it’s hard to have the rug pulled out from under you,” Mary said of his decision to stay. “You just want what you’re going after — it’s as simple as that.”
Realizing his own potential early on in high school, Mary got a personal trainer and began working out at Knoxville Endurance. His times began to plummet, and he qualified for sub-state as a freshman — an impressive feat for that age.
“He’s a kid that worked his butt off for a goal, and he is getting to see the payoff,” Wichert said. “He’s going to get to go to college and continue to do what he loves to do.”
