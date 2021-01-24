Kerra Strevel paced up and down the baseline during the District 4-AAA wrestling title match at Heritage High School on Thursday.
Sometimes, Strevel acted as a de facto coach, hollering instructions to Heritage’s wrestlers during their matches. But mostly, she was the Mountaineers’ biggest supporter during their 44-26 victory over Maryville. She bounced up and down during every match, pumped her fists and yelled after all of Heritage's pins and was often the first to congratulate the Mountaineers after each victory.
“I love watching my team wrestle,” Strevel told The Daily Times. “It warms my heart. I just wish I could be out there helping and doing it, too.”
Normally, Strevel is the one pinning wrestlers to the mat. The Heritage senior has only lost once in her 61 high school matches and has captured three-consecutive state championships in the 112-pound weight class. She entered her senior year hoping to achieve a four-peat before joining the wrestling team at Colorado Mesa University in the fall.
But that isn’t her biggest concern at the moment. During the past month, Strevel has inexplicably suffered violent seizures — some even lasting for an hour. Her doctor recommended that she visit the neurologists at the Mayo Clinic in Tennessee. There’s just one issue: The Mayo Clinic doesn’t accept her family’s insurance and is requiring a $5,000 deposit for her to schedule an appointment. Her mother, Misty Strevel, started a GoFundMe page on Jan. 17 to help cover the deposit. She still needs to raise $2,600 by Thursday.
Kerra Strevel described the situation as “heartbreaking” several times on Thursday. She hasn’t wrestled since Feb. 22, 2020 — the day she won her third straight state title — and she’s facing an uncertain future.
Still, she hasn’t let her health issues affect her spirit. For four years, she’s been one of the strongest leaders in Heritage’s wrestling program. She’s figured the best way to cope with her current condition is to continue encouraging her teammates.
“I just wanted to finish (my senior year) out strong,” Kerra Strevel said. “It kind of makes me sad, really sad actually. … Honestly, I just tried to stay positive. I just try to support the team. If I can put my focus on the team, it’s not as bad.”
Kerra Strevel fell in love with wrestling in the fifth grade, when she pinned her opponent in her first match. She’s been earning pins ever since. She trained every day during her high-school career and then ran after practice. Since there were only two other female wrestlers in Heritage’s program during her freshman year, she often competed against the boys.
She didn’t just blossom into one of the best wrestlers in the state; she has also become an ambassador of women’s wrestling in Blount County. Heritage wrestling coach Jerry Teaster said that all the girls in his program view Kerra Strevel as a role model.
“She’s been an honor to work with,” Teaster said. “She has the natural ability, and she just has the mental toughness that you really have to have to be a wrestler. This sport isn’t for everyone. You have to be able to be mentally tough, push through the pain, push through situations, understand situations and understand how life is.”
During the last six months, she’s exhibited mental toughness off the mat as well. In August, her hands began to involuntarily draw up. Then, she started experiencing Tourette fits.
She had her first seizure around Christmas, and they have since intensified. Not being able to wrestle didn’t help her mental health.
“It put me in a depressed state, to be honest, because all I’ve known my whole life is wrestling,” Kerra Strevel said. “When you take it away, I’ve got nothing.”
In the last several days, Kerra Strevel has realized that she has plenty of people who love and support her. Within five days of launching the GoFundMe, 19 people combined to donate $2,270. The donations continue to pour in.
“Kerra, did you know you were so loved?” Misty Strevel asked her daughter before Thursday’s district championship. “You’ve really touched a lot of people with your determination, your drive and your hard fights — not just for yourself but for the other females behind you.”
“She’s really fought hard to bring the girls into the sport,” Misty Strevel later added. “It feels really good for people to recognize what she’s put forth and that they care enough to help. … I’ve been really touched by people’s generosity and by the fact that they are willing to help her out. It’s hard a thing to watch her go through. Not being able to do anything about it myself as a parent is frustrating. I’m very grateful for the help that she’s receiving.
“I know it’s hard for her to have to watch because she’s not in it herself, but on the other hand, she’s just so proud of (her teammates). Her team’s more like a family to her than just a team.”
That was evident during the district championship. She heartily cheered for all her teammates, but Heritage freshman Lucious Strevel kindled the most raucous celebration. When he pinned Cameron Abbott in the 106-weight class in 42 seconds, Kerra Strevel started screaming. She raced toward her younger brother and embraced him.
“That’s how you do it!” she hollered.
Lucious Strevel executed a front head throw to pin Abbot. The move was familiar to Kerra. She had often used the same to pin Lucious during their countless wrestling matches at home. She was thrilled to see that Lucious had learned a few things from his older sister.
“She struggles, but that girl has such a good heart and such a good spirit no matter what she’s going through,” Misty Strevel said. “She always tries to find the bright side.”
