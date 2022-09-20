Alcoa volleyball has impressed at home this season but struggled on the road.
This trend continued Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-15 dominant sweep over Loudon in the Lady Tornadoes’ home gym. Alcoa rarely faltered while only trailing for one point throughout the entire match.
A big difference was the Lady Tornadoes’ ability to score in bunches. Midway through each set, they surged for a string of points to create separation. The combination of aces and well-placed attacks were too much for Loudon to handle.
These consecutive scores helped build momentum and energized the team. The Lady Tornadoes bond off the court showed through their coordinated celebrations and enthusiasm following the runs.
A key leader for Alcoa is senior Sydney Worde. As the libero, Worde was constantly involved throughout the game and put her body on the line for several balls. Her hustle and determination does not go unnoticed throughout the team. Her energy was infectious with the entirety of the Lady Tornadoes showing tenacity.
“It’s huge,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said about Worde’s energy. “You see them hustle and get a ball up, clear it. Even if it’s not a kill, you just get it in play and you’ve got a great save. Those are such big momentum lifters. Even if you don’t win the point, just to get people involved and inspired, those are big plays. She’s done that all year but, man, she was all over the floor tonight.”
Along with Worde, efforts from Lily Long helped lift Alcoa over Loudon. Long recorded 25 of the Lady Tornadoes’ 27 assists. Her play was a big reason Alcoa was able to string together points and run away with sets.
Long’s sets helped Ainsley Pfeiffer and McKenna Cameron reach seven kills each and Jaylyn Halliburton record five. It was this ability to spread the ball to multiple teammates that kept Loudon off-balance the entire game.
“The biggest thing is in most cases (Long) puts (her teammates) in a pretty good position,” Thomas said. “She’s got more in the tank that she could put out there but she does a pretty good job of being consistently balanced. Everybody was at an average of about 20 swings as far as our front row hitters. That’s such an important aspect because you’re keeping everybody involved. Nobody gets lost in the shuffle. Nobody just kind of fades away.”
In a season that has been up and down for Alcoa, commanding sweeps like this are helpful to build confidence going forward. However, now the goal is to take this caliber of performance to an opposing court.
“We’ve played pretty well here on our home floor. We came in. We played okay. We took care of business. We got a big district win.” Thomas said. “Now we have to go on the road again Thursday. Our struggle has been to go onto somebody else’s floor and play with some consistency and play clean. It is good to get a win. It’s especially good to get a district win, but we need to build on this and take it on the road Thursday.”
The next test for Alcoa will be a trip to Fulton at 6 p.m. Thursday.
