Maryville junior catcher Isaiah French left Heritage High School on Wednesday a bit disappointed. His teammate, senior center fielder DJ Burks, and Heritage’s senior third baseman Nolan Cunningham and junior catcher Zander Melton also felt his pain.
French hit a pair of home runs in the first two innings of Maryville’s District 4-4A bout with Heritage on Wednesday at Heritage High School while Burks and Cunningham also tallied a long ball.
None of them will count after a lightning delay and impending inclement weather forced the teams to can the game midway through the bottom of the third inning. Maryville was ahead, 8-5.
The game will be replayed at a later date.
Heritage left-handed pitcher Zach Hodge and Maryville left-handed pitcher Daniel Hughes were not as upset after being the victims of hard-hit balls aided by wind blowing out to left field.
French opened the scoring with a two-out solo shot in the first off Hodge. Cunningham responded with a two-run home run in the bottom half off Hughes.
Maryville (9-5, 1-2 District 4-4A) tacked on six runs in the second off a Brady Powell sacrifice fly, a three-run bomb from Burks and French’s second dinger — a two-run homer.
Brody McMurray gave the Rebels a 8-2 lead in the third with a sacrifice fly that scored Hughes, who was 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple and a double. Melton trimmed that deficit in half with a three-run home run in the next half inning shortly before the game was called off and erased from the record books.
(0) comments
