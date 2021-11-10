The TSSAA Board of Control voted Wednesday to return to the traditional format where the higher-seeded teams will host in the first round of region basketball tournaments.
Semifinals and finals will still be held at a central site, but should four teams from the same district advance to the region semifinals, the tournament may be relocated to a site in their district.
The board mandated that all basketball tournaments were to be played at the higher seed's home court for the entire tournament a year because of COVID-19.
