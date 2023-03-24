Success hitting the ball has truly been hit or miss for the Heritage softball team so far this season.
Though the Lady Mountaineers have strung together some key wins already, including a one-run victory over Farragut on Thursday, consistency at the plate has been a factor. They can be counted on to have one or two high-offense innings in a game, but dependable hitting isn’t always there.
It certainly was there on Friday, as eight different Heritage players tallied at least one RBI in a 13-1 run-rule rout of Seymour during the Lady Mountaineers’ two-game stretch. Both Heritage and Seymour were also set to play Sequoyah later in the evening.
“We hit the ball the best we’ve hit,” Heritage coach Jeff Sherman told The Daily Times. “A couple of times in Florida, we hit it pretty well, but it was good to get the bats going today. Get some kids in the game, too.”
Much of that power hitting came during a seven-run fourth inning in which the Lady Mountaineers scored enough to enact the run-rule. Madison Phillips brought home two on a single, Lena Davenport walked in a run with the bases loaded and Brooke Perrin scored on an error before Anabeth Williamson drove in one on a single; Rebecca Watson did the same and Williamson scored on a wild pitch.
Heritage took advantage of a frazzled Seymour defense that has issues when opposing teams begin to have momentum.
“Same things we’ve been struggling with,” Seymour coach Lauren Irwin said. “Defensively, we just kind of sit back on our heels a lot. We’re not in attack mode, especially when our pitcher starts struggling. Throwing too many balls, getting deep in the count a little bit too much, and then defensively, just sitting back on our heels, not being ready to attack when the ball does get put in play.”
On the mound for Heritage, freshman Elishia Byrd allowed just one run on an RBI single by Hayden Gilliland. Byrd pitched all five innings, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out two on 70 pitches.
“I saw some good things (from Byrd),” Sherman said. “She struggled early (in the) strike zone. But she mixed it up pretty well, used her defense. We’re happy with that.”
“We’re barreling balls a lot,” Irwin added. “We’re getting good bat on balls. We’re just not getting timely hits. We’re getting hits, getting runners on, and just kind of leaving them there. That’s how it’s been the past couple of games. So hopefully we’ll start stringing some hits together and start plating some runs.”
The Lady Mountaineers responded to the Lady Eagles’ quick lead with three straight two-run sides. Amidst the scoring bursts, Claire Foister smacked a solo homer on a liner to left to push Heritage’s advantage to 5-1 run in the bottom of the third.
“Love their grit,” Sherman said. “Win last night. Came back and won against William Blount the other night. This is the only easy game we’ve had so far, so I like it.”
Sherman also liked what Friday’s two-game slate provided his team early in the season as Heritage looks to keep hitting as it did against Seymour.
“Just try to get some good competition,” Sherman said. “Play a couple of games, get some games in, get some innings in. Try to just have a good Friday night atmosphere, kind of like a tournament atmosphere.”
“(It helps with) quick adjustments,” Irwin added. “We don’t have a lot of game experience. Unfortunately, the past couple of years, we’ve had low numbers on the team from injuries and some other obstacles that we’ve had to overcome. Our numbers are just not there. So we’re just having to make game-time adjustments and adjust quickly.”
