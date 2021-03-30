William Blount softball coach Amanda Leatherwood said her team has long put District 4-AAA defending champion Farragut on a pedestal.
On Tuesday, though, the Lady Governors proved they could hang with the perennial powerhouse with a strong defensive performance that kept Farragut from taking the lead for good until the sixth inning.
“They are traditionally solid hitters and solid on defense, and we have always had to play our best ball to get a win,” Leatherwood said. “I want (my team) to know that we can compete. I think that they could feel that and they could see that we are equals if we make those adjustments.”
The Lady Govs led for three innings before Farragut pulled ahead with four runs in the top of the sixth en route 6-2 victory at William Blount.
The Lady Govs (4-3, 3-2 District 4-AAA) are a strong hitting team, but Farragut pitcher Avery Flatford kept them quiet at the plate with 19 strikeouts. Savannah Classon accounted for William Blount’s only two hits with a home run and a single.
“Do I want to take anything away from (Flatford)? No, but we have to take accountability for that,” Leatherwood said. “We did not make adjustments in the box at all. I felt like our team was chasing the bad ones and watching the good ones.”
Farragut (8-1, 3-0) recorded 13 hits, but William Blount didn’t allow the Admirals to capitalize off of that offensive production until late thanks to a handful of clutch defensive plays that got the Lady Govs out of several binds.
Farragut’s Cameron Young — who was 3-for-3 at the plate with a trio of doubles — scored the go-ahead run for the Admirals in the bottom of the sixth before Lauren Brakovec gave them some cushion with a three-run homer that same inning.
“I thought our defense played well enough for us to win,” Leatherwood said. “We made some great plays, and we looked solid out there. … Farragut is a good hitting team — we can’t expect to completely shut them down. We have to do our part on offense.”
Farragut led off the game with a walk and hit by pitch before Young doubled on a line drive to put the Admirals ahead 1-0. William Blount answered in the bottom of the first after Chloe Russell drew a walk, and Classon blasted a two-out homer to centerfield that put the Lady Govs ahead 2-1 entering the second inning.
Farragut threatened to tie things up in the top of the third when Young hammered a one-out double to centerfield that smacked the back fence before bouncing back into play. But the Admirals lined out and grounded out in their next two at-bats to walk away from the inning empty-handed.
William Blount got out of trouble again in the top of the fourth when the Admirals recorded a pair of hits that put runners in scoring position. Second baseman Josi Hutchins made a diving save to field a hard ground ball for the Lady Govs’ their first out, and William Blount pitcher MacKenzie Blevins struck out the final batter to sustain their one-run lead.
Farragut tied the score at 2 in the top of the fifth with a pair of back-to-back doubles by Young and Brakovec with just one out. But a pair of good defensive plays by the Lady Govs got them out of a bind, with Maggie Garland catching a hard hit into foul territory and Maddie Turner making a tough play on a ground ball for the third out.
The Admirals were finally able to turn hits into runs in the top of the sixth when they loaded the bases with three singles and just one out, and Young and Brakovec drove in four runs to round out the scoring.
William Blount will return to action Thursday at Heritage.
“I’m proud of the positives, but the negatives were bad,” Leatherwood said, referring to William Blount’s hitting struggles. “But the girls had a good energy about them. Farragut is one of the best teams we’re going to see — they always are — so this was a good comparison for us.”
