It wasn’t exactly the start Prodigy was hoping for Friday in the 53rd annual Smoky Mountain Classic.
The Maryville-based softball team got a tough draw that put it up against defending champion Dan Smith out of Arizona in the first game of the tournament at Sandy Springs Park.
Dan Smith recorded 14 home runs en route to a 24-2 victory in five innings. However, Prodigy coach Cole Carruthers didn’t allow the setback to knock his confidence.
“We’ll see them on Sunday morning,” Carruthers said, referring to the championship slated for 11 a.m. at Sandy Springs.
To make it to that stage, Prodigy will first have to get past WM Roofing of Ohio at 9:15 a.m. today at Everett High.
Carruthers hopes Prodigy will enjoy more production at the plate than it did against Dan Smith.
“It’s not as many runs as we wanted to score, obviously,” Carruthers said. “We’d like to go out and at least put on a good show, but (there were some) first game jitters. …
“It’s always fun. Anytime you can come out and compete against the best, that’s why we play the game.”
Prodigy scored a run in each of the first two innings, with Justin Teffeteller putting the team on the board in the bottom of the first with a solo homer to center field that cut Dan Smith’s lead to 6-1.
Dillan Jones doubled Prodigy’s score the following inning with a sacrifice fly that drove home Peyton Hill, who got on base with a single before Tyler Statzer doubled on a hard hit that smacked the fence.
But Prodigy failed to record another hit for the rest of the game while Dan Smith continued to rip balls out of the park.
Leading 10-2 heading into the top of the third, Dan Smith recorded four home runs that inning to cushion its lead to 15-2, virtually pulling Prodigy’s chances for an upset out of reach.
Prodigy pitcher Ramie Hurst attributed some of his team’s hitting struggles to having to use a new classification of bat required in USSSA Conference events, which are different from the ones Prodigy typically uses.
“We didn’t get to hit our regular bats, and that made it a little bit difficult,” Hurst said. “We still should have had more than two runs.”
However, Carruthers was pleased with his team’s defense. Prodigy limited Dan Smith to just three runs in the top of the fifth — the fewest of any inning — by turning a double play on a ground ball.
“When we had opportunities to make a play, we made them,” Carruthers said. “We didn’t really have any bad mistakes on defense which, if you want a chance against them, you have to play pretty much error-free.”
While Carruthers is aiming for the stars with his Prodigy vs. Dan Smith championship prediction, Hurst entered Friday’s matchup with more realistic ambitions.
He said he just didn’t want to get run-ruled.
“That was my goal, but we did,” Hurst said. “They’re a Major team for a reason. … It was fun getting to play against the big guys who get paid to play.”
It’s not the first year Prodigy has been tasked with facing top competition in the opening round of the Classic. Last summer in its first game of the tournament, Prodigy fell to the nation’s fourth-ranked Class AA team, Bay Area Legends, before dropping its second game for an early exit.
Prodigy will aim to avoid a similar fate this morning against WM Roofing.
“They’re going to have their hands full, I can tell you that,” Carruthers said. “We’d like to come out and jump on top of the team early and see if we can put them away.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.