If Thursday night’s Smoky Mountain Classic Home Run Derby is any indication, local softball team MTS/T4C could be in for another successful weekend.
John Bilbrey and Freddy Arwood, MTS/T4C teammates, took the top two spots of the local division of the home run derby, which precedes the official start of the tournament at Sandy Springs Park.
The pair hit 17 homers each in three rounds and both qualified to compete in the conference derby that followed, going up against an impressive field of players from all over the country. But it was Bilbrey, who made the drive from Crossville, who took home the trophy among the local talent, thanks to seven home runs in eight swings in the final round.
“We’re hitting stadium, so it’s really hard,” Bilbrey told The Daily Times. “All you have to do is elevate and it will just fly ... it’s awesome. It’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling.”
While Bilbrey has competed with MTS/T4C in the Classic before, Thursday was his home run derby debut, an impressive feat made even more so by the fact that he put little time into preparing for it.
“None, not really (any preparation),” Bilbrey said. “I had about an hour and a half drive here and I just hopped out of the car and started hitting it.”
Nineteen players from five local teams (MTS/T4C, Windy City Grille, TVOS Misfits, Sniper and Prodigy) stepped up to the plate to showcase the long ball. That number dwindled down to 11 in the second round and then four in the third and final round.
Armwood held the lead throughout most of the first round with six home runs before Bilbrey tied him up with six of his own.
Bilbrey’s first three hits landed in the tennis courts well beyond the right field wall in his first at-bat, but he got off to a bit of a slower start in the second round, only hitting four out of the park after falling behind 0-2.
Armwood fell short of matching his first round score in the second, hitting five while the Misfits’ Ryan Knauff caught up with Bilbrey with six deep shots.
The final round featured Bilbrey, Armwood, Knauff and fellow Misfits teammate Drew Curtis, but Bilbrey appeared to save his best for last with the seven home runs he lifted high into the early evening sky.
In the conference division, the swings were increased to 10 and Bilbrey was able to hit five to move on to the second round where he hit five more to finish with 10 home runs in the division and 27 for the entire derby.
He looks at the performance as a good omen for the rest of the weekend as MTS/T4C will take on Florida-based SNI Thunder at 12:45 p.m. today at Sandy Springs Field 3.
“Hopefully it is,” Bilbrey said. “I think it’s a good thing. We all came out here and hit and (hopefully) we can carry that into tomorrow and have some good fortune.”
Windy City Grille spoils Misfits Classic Debut
In an opening round contest that was originally slated for this morning, two local teams kicked off the classic Thursday night following the home run derby.
The Misfits, who were making their first appearance in the classic, were outdone 6-2 by Windy City Grille, moving them into the loser bracket where they will look to extend their stay against the loser of Xtreme (Minn.) and Sluggers (Ohio) at 8 p.m. today.
As for Windy City, they will take on North Carolina-based Smash It at 3:30 p.m. today.
Both games will take place at Sandy Springs Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.