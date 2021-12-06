KNOXVILLE — Athletes come from all over the world to play basketball at Tennessee.
The Lady Vols’ roster consists of players from not only 10 American states, but also three different countries, with Marta Suárez and Jessie Rennie hailing from Spain and Australia, respectively.
While players and coaches often bond over their differences, connections can also form due to familiarity. That’s what happened for sophomore Tess Darby and coach Kellie Harper.
They’re both from small Tennessee towns; Harper is known for rising from Sparta to lead the state’s premier women’s basketball program, while Darby started her journey in Greenfield. They’ve bonded over where they come from, and it’s even put them playfully at odds with others in the program when it comes to pronunciation and dialect.
“Both being from small towns, very, very country, southern, we kind of relate,” Darby told The Daily Times at Tennessee’s preseason media day. “Just like every now and then, we won’t necessarily get in an argument with the team, but how we say certain words, it’s very southern, country. That is one neat thing to have as a coach.”
That’s not all Harper, who also was a standout guard at Tennessee, and Darby can relate over: they both have the ability to make big plays when needed.
Darby has started all eight games for Tennessee this season, which many outside the program may not have predicted. Though she averages just 4.6 points per game, she is shooting 37% from 3-point range, second-best on the team.
She didn’t score in Sunday’s win at Virginia Tech, but proved her mettle Wednesday against Tennessee Tech, making four 3-pointers to pace the Lady Vols in their 76-48 victory.
“I definitely have to give credit to my teammates,” Darby said. “The defense started sucking in, so I knew I had to start knocking them down to pull the defense out, but also just staying confident. That’s been one of the things that I have to keep doing as we pursue these next games.”
“My role on this team is a shooter and that’s my job to come out every game,” she added. “So I just have to keep doing what I’m doing game by game.”
That’s exactly what Darby’s coach wants from her.
“Tess is doing what we felt like she could do for us,” Harper said. “We’ve seen it the whole summer and fall that she can really knock down shots. It makes things easier for everyone else when you’ve got someone out there who can stretch the defense.
“I’m happy for our team because it makes our offense smoother and easier, but I’m also really happy for her. She’s doing what she needs to do for us and I’m proud of her.”
Darby has also worked to lead and help the team’s freshmen transition to the college world. She said former standout Rennia Davis, who now plays in the WNBA, mentored her last year and her own leadership has grown after being in the program for a season.
“Being a sophomore, having one year underneath my belt, that’s what I want to have,” Darby said. “A resource for the freshmen to come and just know that whatever they may need, I’m that person they can ask, whether it be on the court, off the court, in the classroom, whatever it may be.”
If any of them ask what it means to become a Lady Vol after growing up in a small Tennessee town, Darby can speak on that better than anyone, except maybe her coach.
“It’s still surreal even though I’m in my second year here at Tennessee,” Darby said. “Knowing the history and the legacy that’s been left here at Tennessee and being fortunate enough to be an in-state (player), get to represent my own state, it’s very special and I’m very blessed to be in that position.”
