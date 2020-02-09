Maryville College's baseball team pounded 24 hits and scored 18 runs to sweep a road doubleheader against Oglethorpe on Sunday afternoon.
The Scots won the first game 9-5 and followed with a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
Centerfielder Derek Hurt led Maryville (2-1) with five hits, including a solo home run in the second game. He had three singles and scored two runs in the first game.
In the opener, shortstop Gabe Lopez had a three-run triple among two hits. Drew Johnson and Cody Gregory each had two hits and one RBI.
DJ Cooper earned the win by limiting Oglethorpe to one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six in four innings of relief.
In the nightcap, Jack Shuttleworth had a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly on his way to three RBIs. Kolton Hicks had two hits and one RBI, and Alden Wright had a two-run single.
Starting pitcher Zach Messinger earned the win. In six innings he gave up two runs on five hits and three walks and fanned eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.