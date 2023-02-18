PIGEON FORGE — A hot start by senior Karli Haworth spread like an infection to the rest of the Lady Tornadoes as Alcoa jumped ahead quickly to crush Union County, 78-15, in its District 2-2A semifinal contest Saturday evening.
Haworth drained her first four 3-point shots and assisted junior Amelia Pfeiffer for an inside bucket and No. 1-seed Alcoa (28-3) scored all the points it would eventually need with a 20-0 run over the first six minutes of the game to quickly remove any hope for No. 5 Union County (13-15).
After establishing a 25-5 first-quarter lead, the Alcoa starting five played again for the first four minutes of the second quarter before turning the game over to underclass players with a 38-5 advantage.
“The rims are pretty soft here, so they help me out a little bit,” Haworth said of her game-high 20 points, with six treys. “I’ve only played here once this year but I shot it well in that game against Pigeon Forge. I like this gym.”
Alcoa suffered a rare turnover on the opening possession, but Haworth popped her first trey after a Union County miss. Amelia Pfeiffer scored inside after the first of 19 Lady Patriot turnovers, then Haworth hit three more bombs to set the game’s tone early.
“It gives us a lot of confidence and energy to start off the game that well,” Haworth said. “It even gets the bench hyped so that when they sub in, they’ve got all the confidence and energy they need.”
The first bench points came on an inside putback by freshman Gwen Carroll to push the lead to 20-0. Union County finally scored on free throws and one successful drive, but Bella Daugherty continued the hot outside shooting with the first of her three 3-point shots and Alcoa led 25-5 after one period.
Alcoa coach David Baumann said that he was most proud of the defensive effort of his second unit, taking over early in the second quarter. That period ended with Union County still at five points versus 47 for Alcoa, which closed the half on another Daugherty trey.
Haworth finished 6-of-8 from behind the arc and 7-of-9 overall, adding one layup on an Alcoa run-out. Sophomore Daugherty finished with 13 points, Carroll added 12 mostly on strong inside play, and freshman Maddy Stewart tallied nine with one bucket each quarter plus hitting one of the four free-throws Alcoa converted on seven trips to the line.
“We are bringing three or four freshmen off the bench, but the girls they practice against every day, they’re not going to face much better than that,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We’ve challenged them to get better and they took it to heart. When they get out here, there’s not a lot of drop off in defense.”
Key to the continuity of supremacy was the stellar point guard play of 5-foot-1 freshman Halle Bailey, who finished with two points, two assists and zero turnovers.
“(Bailey) is like a mini-me,” 5-foot-4 Haworth said with a laugh. “She’s quick, she can handle the ball, she can shoot it well, she’s a great defender.”
Eleven of the 12 Alcoa players who dressed out ended up in the scoring table. Senior forward Ainsley Pfeiffer did not score but assisted Haworth on her first 3-point shot and forced two early Union County turnovers with aggressive defense.
Freshman Katie Johnson led Union County with five points.
Alcoa and Gatlinburg-Pittman face off Monday for the district championship and higher seeding in the upcoming regional tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.