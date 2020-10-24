At Neyland Stadium
ALABAMA .. 14 .. 14 .. 14.. 6.. — 48
VOLS .. 0 .. 10 .. 0.. 7 .. — 17
FIRST QUARTER
A 7:40 — Najee Harris 1 run (Will Reichard kick)
6 plays, 70 yards, 2:50
Mac Jones showed why he’s currently leading the SEC in passing yards. During the drive, he completed all five pass attempts for 68 yards to move the ball to the Tennessee 2. Harris lost the football at the 1-yard line, but the officials ruled that he was down by contact and the call was upheld by lengthy review. Harris powered into the end zone on the next play to give Bama an early lead. | Bama, 7-0
A 2:54 — Jones 1 run (Reichard kick)
7 plays, 76 yards, 3:35
Jones' 45-yard heave to John Mitchie III gave Alabama the ball at the UT 24. On third-and-2, Darel Middleton met Harris in the backfield. Harris escaped Middleton’s grasp, shrugged off another tackle attempt by Trevon Flowers to pick up four yards to earn the first down. He rushed for 11 on the next play. Jones punctuated the drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak. | Crimson Tide, 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 12:11 — Brent Cimaglia 33 field goal
13 plays, 60 yards, 5:43
The Vols finally had a successful offensive drive, but it stalled in the red zone and ended with a field goal. | Crimson Tide, 14-3
A 8:07 — Brian Robinson Jr. 7 run (Reichard kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:59
Robinson Jr. dominated the drive, carrying the ball four times for 29 yards. He finished the possession by shaking off a tackle from Kivon Bennett and cruising seven yards into the end zone. | Crimson Tide, 21-3
UT 6:13 — Jalin Hyatt 38 pass from Jarrett Guarantano (Cimaglia kick)
6 plays, 75 yards, 1:59
Guarantano produced two big plays to help the Vols score their first touchdown. He escaped a sack and gained eight yards to convert a third-and-7. On the next play, he threaded a 38-yard pass to Hyatt, his first career touchdown at Tennessee. | Crimson Tide, 21-10
A 4:04 — Harris 2 run (Reichard kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:09
Metchie III delivered a candidate for Catch of the Year, hauling in a 45-yard pass from Jones while in double coverage to move the ball to the Tennessee 2. Harris cruised into the end zone two plays later. | Crimson Tide, 28-10.
THIRD QUARTER
A 14:27 — Malachi Moore 28 fumble return (Reichard kick)
For the third straight game, the opposing defensive scored on the Vols. UT opted to be conservative and run the ball on third-and-five. It still produced disastrous results. Moore stripped the ball from Eric Gray, recovered the fumble and darted down the left sideline for a touchdown. | Crimson Tide, 35-10
A 4:19 — Harris 1 run (Reichard kick)
11 plays, 80 yards, 5:51
While Tennessee ran the ball on consecutive third down calls, Alabama’s offense had no qualms about remaining aggressive. Jones competed five passes for 60 yards. Harris scored his third touchdown to give the Tide a commanding lead. | Crimson Tide, 42-10
UT 2:52 — Josh Palmer 27 pass from Guarantano (Cimaglia kick)
4 plays, 85 yard, 1:20
Guarantano finally started chucking the ball, and it yielded good results. He connected with Hyatt for a 48-yard gain, then found Palmer in the right corner of the end zone for his second touchdown of the day. | Crimson Tide, 42-17
FOURTH QUARTER
A 14:54 — Reichard 39 field goal
7 plays, 23 yards, 2:58
A failed onside kick gave Alabama the ball at the Tennessee 44. The Crimson Tide didn’t have to travel far to move into field goal range. | Crimson Tide, 45-17
A 4:22 — Reichard 12 field goal
12 plays, 60 yards, 5:45
Freshman quarterback Bryce Young entered the game for the Tide. He completed three of five passes for 30 yards to help the Tide move into field goal range. Trey Sanders collected 20 yards by running to the left side. Reichard has yet to miss a field goal attempt this season. | Crimson Tide, 48-17
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Alabama .. VOLS
First downs .. 30 .. 16
Rushes-yards .. 40-170 .. 38-139
Comp-Att-Int .. 28-36-0 .. 14-25-0
Passing .. 417 .. 163
Total Plays-Total Yards .. 76-587 .. 63-302
Turnovers .. 1 .. 1
Penalties-Yards .. 7-45 .. 8-33
Time of Possession .. 34:38 .. 25:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alabama: Najee Harris 20-96, Trey Sanders 7-39, Brian Robinson Jr. 4-29, Mac Jones 5-4, Roydell Williams 2-3, Slade Bolden 1-1, Bryce Young 1-(-2).
VOLS: Eric Gray 19-57, Ty Chandler 10-37, Jarrett Guarantano 3-22, Brian Maurer 1-15, Jabari Small 5-8.
PASSING
Alabama: Mac Jones 25-31-0 387, Bryce Young 3-5-0 30.
VOLS: Jarrett Guarantano 13-24-0 162, Brian Maurer 1-1-0 1.
RECEIVING
Alabama: John Mechie III 7-151, Slate Bolden 6-94, DeVonta Smith 7-73, Najee Harris 6-61, Miller Forristall 1-25, Jahleel Billingsley 1-13.
VOLS: Jalin Hyatt 2-86, Josh Palmer 4-57, Princeton Fant 1-8, Eric Gray 3-5, Velus Jones Jr. 1-4, Ramel Keyton 1-4, Jabari Small 1-1, Ty Chandler 1-(-2).
— @JonathanToye1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.