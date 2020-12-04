At Tucker Stadium,
Tennessee Tech University
Cookeville
M .. 13 .. 7 .. 7 .. 8 .. — 35
A .. 0 .. 0 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 0
FIRST QUARTER
A 6:41 — Ahmaudd Sankey 2 run (kick fail)
10 plays, 78 yards, 5:19
Caden Buckles began the drive by completing a 22-yard pass to Ahmaudd Sankey on third-and-9. Three plays later, Buckles converted another third down, rushing for 8 yards to move the ball to the Milan 43. Two plays later, he threaded a 33-yard pass to Brayden Anderson to give Alcoa the ball in the red zone. Sankey punctuated the drive with a 2-yard run. | Alcoa, 7-0
A 2:27 — Sankey 1 run (Jett Foley kick)
6 plays, 55 yards, 2:27
Cam Burden lined up in the wildcat formation to convert a third-and-one. Buckles uncorked a 38-yard pass to Anderson to move the ball to the Milan 1. Sankey then charged into the end zone to score his second touchdown. | Alcoa, 13-0
SECOND QUARTER
A 11:53 — Taharin Sudderth 41 pass from Buckles (Foley kick)
3 plays, 59 yards, 0:22
Ronald Jackson started the drive with a 13-yard run. Sankey rushed for 8 yards and Buckles finished the drive by connecting with Sudderth on a deep post route for a 41-yard touchdown. | Alcoa, 20-0
THIRD QUARTER
A 7:07 — Anderson 19 pass from Buckles (Foley kick)
13 plays, 76 yards, 6:25
Buckles completed a 6-yard pass to Landon Ford to convert a third-and-3. Three plays later, he threaded a 10-yard pass to Sudderth on third-and-4. He chucked a 22-yard pass to Jackson and then rushed for 11 yards to give the Tornadoes the ball at the Milan 19. He sealed the drive with a 19-yard strike to Anderson. | Alcoa, 27-0
FOURTH QUARTER
A 2:52 — Cam Burden 31 run (Buckles run)
8 plays, 69 yards, 4:28
Sankey began the drive with two carries for 12 yards. Buckles chucked a 35-yard pass to Anderson. Three plays later, Burden darted down the left sidelined and delivered a stiff arm to a Milan defensive back to reach the end zone. | Alcoa, 35-0
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. M .. A
First Downs .. 4 .. 21
Rush-Yds .. 28-52 .. 42-178
Passing .. 33 .. 288
Cmp-Att-Int ..1-8 .. 19-26
Total Plays-Total Yards .. 36-85 .. 68-466
Turnovers .. 3 .. 1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
MILAN: Gyderius Easley 11-38, Anthony Brown 6-19, Orlandis Williamson 1-1, Hayden Sullivan 10-(-6)
ALCOA: Ahmaudd Sankey 22-78, Caden Buckles 13-62, Camden Burden 2-32, Ronald Jackson 1-10, Jordan Harris 2-6, Elijah Cannon 1-(-2), Zane Bonham 1-(-8)
PASSING
MILAN: Hayden Sullivan 1-8-1, 33
ALCOA: Caden Buckles 19-24-0, 288; Camden Burden 0-1-0; Team 0-1-0
RECEIVING
MILAN: Isaiah Pearson 1-33
ALCOA: Brayden Anderson 7-138, Taharin Sudderth 3-53, Landon Ford 3-16, Ahmaudd Sankey 2-31, Camden Burden 2-25, Ronald Jackson 2-25
