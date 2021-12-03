At Finley Stadium
EN .. 0 .. 7 .. 7 .. 0 .. — 14
A .. 7 .. 21 .. 3 .. 14 .. — 45
FIRST QUARTER
A 1:28 — Isaiah Bryant 47 pass from Caden Buckles (Bacon Lauderback kick)
1 play, 47 yards, 0:09
The third time was the charm for Alcoa after it went three-and-out on its first offensive series and then fumbled inside the red zone on its second possession. The Tornadoes took over on the East Nashville 47-yard line after an 18-yard punt by Rene Samual Lainez-Polanco and were in the end zone nine seconds later after senior quarterback Caden Buckles hit a wide open Isaiah Bryant down the field. | Tornadoes, 7-0
SECOND QUARTER
A 9:30 — Caden Buckles 1 run (Lauderback kick)
3 plays, 20 yards, 1:34
Major Newman blocked an East Nashville punt and senior defensive lineman Bubba Williams scooped it up to set Alcoa up in the red zone. Junior running back Jordan Harris gained 18 yards on the first play of the series and Buckles found pay dirt two plays later. | Tornadoes, 14-0
A 6:17 — Buckles 6 run (Lauderback kick)
3 plays, 6 yards, 1:08
Lainez-Polanco punted off his own personal protector's back for a punt of minus-6 yards. Buckles scrambles into the end zone three plays later and the blowout was underway. | Tornadoes, 21-0
A 4:51 — Jordan Harris 1 run (Lauderback kick)
4 plays, 25 yards, 1:16
East Nashville fumbled the ensuing kick return after Buckles' second rushing touchdown, once again setting Alcoa up with a short field. Sophomore running back Caden Buckles rumbled for 15 and 8 yards on back-to-back carries to put the Tornadoes on the 1-yard line and Harris punched it on the next play. | Tornadoes, 28-0
EN 1:25 — Zacchaeus Beard 3 run (Rene Samual Lainez-Polanco kick)
9 plays, 65 yards, 3:17
A 15-yard face mask penalty on senior defensive back Jamal Williams moved East Nashville into Alcoa territory and the Eagles used seven straight run plays to get on the scoreboard. Amarion Ford carries logged three consecutive carries, one of which went for 14 yards, and then Willie Wilson picked up 10 yards. Ford lost a yard on first-and-goal, Wilson gained six and then Zacchaeus Beard punched it in on a quarterback keeper. | Tornadoes, 28-7
THIRD QUARTER
EN 7:19 — Frank Gordon IV 12 pass from Beard (Lainez-Polanco kick)
13 plays, 54 yards, 4:33
East Nashville only logged two plays of more than 10 yards on the opening possession of the second half, methodically moving the ball down the field to cut into Alcoa's lead. Beard hit Frank Gordon IV for 12 yards to move into Alcoa territory, and then two linked up again to convert on fourth-and-5 from the Alcoa 36. Ford rushed for seven yards to move the chains on another fourth down before Beard found Gordon in the end zone. | Tornadoes, 28-14
A 2:14 — Lauderback 20 field goal
13 plays, 61 yards, 4:59
Harris' ability to make defenders miss helped Alcoa orchestrate its scoring drive. He juked a East Nashville defender after catching a swing pass from Buckles to gain 11 yards on third-and-10. Harris later rattled off a 27-yard run, leaving a trail of Eagles in the dust, but the Tornadoes could not punch it in from inside the 10. Lauderback's kick was tipped but still managed to flutter over the crossbar. | Tornadoes, 31-14
FOURTH QUARTER
A 10:56 — Itty Salter 24 run (Lauderback kick)
4 plays, 43 yards, 1:46
Alcoa started on East Nashville's side of the field for the fifth time. Senior running back Itty Salter started the drive with two runs for a combined 13 yards and then Buckles ran for six before Salter got the ball again and broke free. | Tornadoes, 38-14
A 6:23 — Buckles 2 run (Lauderback kick)
7 plays, 36 yards, 3:03
Alcoa stopped East Nashville on fourth-and-5 and then put a bow on its TSSAA record-tying seventh straight state championship. Harris took a swing pass 17 yards on fourth-and-1 and then added 13 yards on two carries before Buckles trotted in for his third rushing touchdown and fourth overall. | Tornadoes, 45-14
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. EastNash .. Alcoa
First Downs .. 11 .. 16
Rushes-Yards .. 42-59 .. 36-216
Passing .. 65 .. 117
Comp-Att-Int .. 9-16-0 .. 12-17-1
Return Yards .. 8-124 .. 3-9
Punts-Avg .. 4-5.5 .. 2-27
Fumbles-Lost .. 3-2 .. 1-1
Penalties-Yards .. 3-15 .. 7-45
Time of Possession .. 26:09 .. 21:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
East Nashville: Amarion Ford 29-102, Willie Wilson 2-16, Frank Gordon IV 1-8, De'myius Trotter 2-(-12).
Alcoa: Jordan Harris 7-69, Caden Buckles 14-52, Itty Salter 6-45, Elijah Cannon 5-36.
PASSING
East Nashville: Zacchaeus Beard 9-16-0-65.
Alcoa: Caden Buckles 12-17-1-117.
RECEIVING
East Nashville: Frank Gordon IV 6-61, Willie Wilson 3-4.
Alcoa: Jordan Harris 5-43, Major Newman 3-7, Isaiah Bryant 2-52, Itty Salter 1-10.
