at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga
A .. 7 .. 24 .. 0 .. 14 .. — 45
EN .. 6 .. 14 .. 6 .. 0 .. — 26
FIRST QUARTER
EN 8:34 — Tre’quan Waters 24 run (Tony Lassiter kick fail)
7 plays, 82 yards, 3:26
East Nashville elected to receive the football to begin the game and made the decision count with an opening score. Quarterback Zacchaeus Beard passed to Frank Gordon for 14 yards on the Eagles’ first play, and then found Gordon again for a deep 34-yard reception to the Alcoa red zone. Tre’quan Waters took it the rest of the way for the score, but Alcoa’s Eli Owens blocked the point-after attempt. | East Nashville, 6-0
A 1:30 — Luke Cannon 18 pass from Zach Lunsford (Bacon Lauderback kick)
4 plays, 46 yards, 1:30
The Tornadoes didn’t score on their opening drive, but after their defense gave them a short field, their offense made it count. The Cannon brothers led Alcoa to its first touchdown, as Elijah Cannon ran 19 yards for a first, and Luke Cannon made an athletic catch to stay in bounds for an 18-yard touchdown. | Alcoa, 7-6
SECOND QUARTER
EN 7:38 — Zacchaeus Beard 3 run (2-point attempt good)
15 play, 80 yards, 5:42
East Nashville marched down the field with ease on a 15-play scoring drive. Waters picked up a first down on the ground and then a face mask penalty against Alcoa gave the Eagles another. Alcoa held East Nashville to fourth and nine, but D’Anthony Lanier made a terrific catch to corral a low throw from Beard to move the chains. In the red zone, Beard kept it himself for the score, as well as on the two-point attempt. | East Nashville, 14-7
A 5:43 — Jordan Harris 3 run (Lauderback kick)
5 plays, 49 yards, 1:47
Jordan Harris was limited offensively to start the game after hurting his ankle a week ago, but when he did get on the field, he made an immediate impact. Alcoa started its drive in EN territory, and a Cannon 27-yard run set up Harris’ score from three yards out. | Tied, 14-14
A 4:50 — Brayden Cornett 27 interception return (Lauderback kick)
Alcoa’s defense started the first quarter slowly but came alive in the second, with no moment bigger than Brayden Cornett’s pick-six. He jumped in front of Beard’s pass, and with some timely blocks, took it to the house to put the Tornadoes up by a score. | Alcoa, 21-14
EN 0:031 — Beard 1 run (Lassiter kick fail)
11 plays, 67 yards, 4:12
East Nashville continued a strong first half with its third touchdown. Waters picked up a first on the ground, before three long completions to Gordon and Lanier set up the Eagles on the goal line, where Beard took it himself for his second score of the game. Kaden Bogan got a hand on the PAT, the difference in the game. | Alcoa, 21-20
A 0:08 — L. Cannon 11 pass from Lunsford (Lauderback kick)
2 plays, 51 yards, 0:28
A special teams blunder by East Nashville gave the Tornadoes excellent field position, and they didn’t let it go to waste. Beginning the drive in East Nashville territory, Lunsford dumped it off to Harris in the backfield, who weaved across the turf on a 40-yard catch-and-run. Lunsford then connected with Luke Cannon for the second time on an 11-yard TD pass. | Alcoa, 28-20
A 0:00 — Lauderback 23 field goal
1 play, 0 yards, 0:03
Another special teams miscue cost East Nashville before the half. The Eagles botched the kickoff and Alcoa recovered at the goal line, setting up Lauderback’s chip shot as time expired in the second quarter. | Alcoa, 31-20
THIRD QUARTER
EN 3:45 — Bobby Joyner 5 pass from Beard (2-point attempt failed)
8 plays, 42 yards, 3:32
East Nashville got a hand on Jordan Harris’ punt and set up shop in Alcoa territory to begin its first drive of the second half. The Eagles found success leaving the ball in Beard’s hands on the ground, as he rushed for a pair of firsts to the 5-yard line. Bobby Joyner hauled in the touchdown reception, but the Tornadoes snuffed out the two-point attempt. | Alcoa, 31-26
FOURTH QUARTER
A 11:32 — L. Cannon 44 pass from Lunsford (Lauderback kick)
2 plays, 44 yards, 0:15
Alcoa brought down the dagger with the third touchdown connection between Lunsford and Luke Cannon. After a blocked punt gave the Tornadoes plus field position, Lunsford hit Cannon in perfect stride on a 44-yard touchdown catch. | Alcoa, 38-26
A 7:36 — Harris 12 run (Lauderback kick)
5 plays, 44 yards, 2:05
Alcoa added the icing on its cake, as Harris scored for the second time to finish his Alcoa career. He scampered in from 12 yards out after Elijah Cannon rumbled for the first 41 yards of the drive. | Alcoa, 45-26
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. A .. EN
First Downs .. 15 .. 19
Rushes-Yards .. 27-137 .. 46-158
Passing .. 163 .. 154
Comp-Att-Int .. 8-13-0 .. 11-18-1
Kick Returns-Yards .. 5-53 .. 7-94
Punts-Avg. .. 4-26.5 .. 3-19
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-0 .. 1-1
Penalties-Yards .. 6-52 .. 5-46
Time of Possession .. 19:25 .. 28:35
Third Down .. 2-6 .. 4-11
Fourth Down .. 0-0 .. 2-3
Red Zone .. 5-5 .. 3-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alcoa: Elijah Cannon 13-82, Jordan Harris 7-44, Colby Barrett 2-9, Eli Graf 2-3.
East Nashville: Tre’quan Waters 20-119, Zacchaeus Beard 15-49, Purez Winstead 5-10.
PASSING
Alcoa: Zach Lunsford 8-13-0 163.
East Nashville: Zacchaeus Beard 10-17-1 108, Martez Lamb 1-1-0 46.
RECEIVING
Alcoa: Luke Cannon 3-73, Eli Owens 3-23, Jordan Harris 1-40, Elijah Cannon 1-27.
East Nashville: Frank Gordon IV 6-79, Bobby Joyner 3-49, D’Anthony Lanier 2-26.
