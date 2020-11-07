At Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Fayetteville, Arkansas
VOLS .. 3 .. 10 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 13
ARKANSAS .. 0 .. 0 ..24 .. 0 .. — 24
FIRST QUARTER
UT 9:25 — Brent Cimaglia 50 kick
12 plays, 42 yards, 5:35
Jarrett Guarantano threaded a 10-yard pass to Josh Palmer to convert a third-and-10. Eric Gray carried five straight times to move the ball to the Arkansas 30. The drive stalled when Trey Smith was called for holding. Still, Cimaglia helped the Vols strike first by connecting on his longest field goal of the season. | VOLS, 3-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 13:35 — Gray 1 run (Cimaglia kick)
16 plays, 81 yards, 8:29
The Vols only attempted to pass twice on the 16-play march. They didn’t really need to throw, considering none of their 14 runs went for a loss. Guarantano converted two crucial third downs. He avoided a sack on third-and-8 and gained 20 yards to move the ball into Arkansas territory. On third-and-5, he connected with Jalen Hyatt on a slant to give Tennessee the ball at the Aransas 24. Gray punctuated the drive by strolling into the end zone on first-and-goal. | VOLS, 10-0
UT 1:57 — Cimaglia 48 kick
8 plays, 49 yards, 3:53
Gray began the drive by collecting 14 yards on two carries. A defensive holding penalty moved the ball to the Tennessee 44. Rolling to his right, Guarantano chucked an 18-yard pass to Palmer, who managed to keep his foot in bounds at the Arkansas 38. Brandon Johnson was open in the end zone on third-and-three, but Guarantano’s pass sailed over his head. Cimaglia was able to connect from 48 yards. | VOLS, 13-0
THIRD QUARTER
AR 9:46 — Woods 1 pass from Franks (Reed kick)
17 plays, 75 yards, 5:14
The Razorbacks converted five third downs. Felipe Franks delivered a 12-yard pass to Treylon Burks on third-and-5. He then connected with Blake Kern 10 yards on third-and-two to move the ball to the Tennessee 2. | Vols, 13-7
AR 6:35 — Kern 6 pass from Franks (Reed kick)
3 plays, 67 yards, 1:00
It appeared that Arkansas scored when Woods hauled in a 62-yard pass from Franks, but video review revealed that Woods stepped out at the Tennessee 6. It ultimately didn’t matter. On the next play, Franks found Kern open in the end zone on another slant route to give the Razorbacks the lead. | Razorbacks, 14-13
AR 4:13 — Burks 59 pass from Franks (Reed kick)
2 plays, 81 yards, 00:29
Trelon Smith began the drive by ripping off a 22-run run. Franks avoided pressure, rolled to his right and chucked a 59-yard touchdown pass to Burks. | Razorbacks, 21-13.
AR 0:07 — Reed 48 kick
7 plays, 49 yards, 3:04
Franks gained 24 yards on third-and-7. A Tennessee pass interference on the next play gave Arkansas the ball at the UT 38. The Vols forced a fourth down, but Reed managed to nail a long field goal to give Arkansas a double-digit lead. | Razorbacks, 24-13
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. VOLS .. Arkansas
First downs .. 19 .. 21
Rushes-yards .. 50-185 .. 45-198
Passing .. 107 .. 215
Comp-Att-Int .. 11-21-2 .. 18-25-0
Return Yards .. 1 .. 30
Punts-Avg. .. 6-45.7 .. 6-37.5
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-0 .. 4-0
Penalties-Yards .. 3-30 .. 2-20
Time of Possession .. 32:59 .. 27:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Gray 31-123, Guarantano 5-31, Small 8-18, H.Bailey 2-7, Jones Jr. 1-3, Maurer 2-3, Chandler 1-0.
Arkansas: Trel.Smith 9-72, Boyd 19-65, D.Warren 2-41, Franks 14-18, Burks 1-2.
PASSING
Tennessee: Guarantano 5-8-0-42, Maurer 0-4-0-0, H.Bailey 6-9-2-65.
Arkansas: D.Warren 0-1-0-0, Franks 18-24-0-215.
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Gray 3-27, Palmer 2-28, Small 2-14, Hyatt 2-7, B.Johnson 1-24, Keyton 1-7.
Arkansas: Burks 5-95, Woods 3-64, Kern 3-40, Hu.Henry 3-16, Trel.Smith 2-(minus 7), D.Warren 1-8, Boyd 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Arkansas, Reed 21.
@JonathanToye1
