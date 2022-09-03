on Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
B .. 10 .. 0 .. 7 .. 14 .. — 31
MC .. 7 .. 0 .. 0 .. 14 .. — 24
FIRST QUARTER
B 12:23 — Jahari Jones 20 pass from Gavin Gray (Matthew Syverson kick)
6 plays, 67 yards, 2:26
It was not the start Maryville College drew up. On the third play from scrimmage, Berry senior quarterback Gavin Gray connected with junior wide receiver Deiondre Wilson for a 38-yard gain to get into the red zone. Gray followed with two straight incompletions before finding Jones, who weaved around a blocker into the end zone. | Berry, 7-0
MC 8:12 — Bryson Rollins 2 run (Trey Hampton kick)
4 plays, 36 yards, 0:40
A shanked punt gave Maryville College a short field, and it took advantage. A 12-yard completion from freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins to junior wide receiver Trystin Wright was followed by an 18-yard run by senior running back Cody Estep. Rollins scamped into the end zone for his first career touchdown two plays later. | Tied, 7-7
B 5:36 — Syverson 19 field goal
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:31
A 15-yard connection from Gray to Jones was compounded with a personal foul penalty that moved Berry to Maryville College's 25-yard line. A 19-yard reception by sophomore running back Josh Rogers put the Vikings on the threshold of another touchdown, but the Scots made a crucial tackle on third-and-goal from the 5 to force a field goal. | Berry, 10-7
THIRD QUARTER
B 8:10 — Brandon Cade 49 run (Syverson kick)
1 play, 49 yards, 0:10
Cade shed a tackle in the second level of the Maryville College defense and out-raced everybody else to the end zone. The touchdown run came after the Scots went three-and-out for the second consecutive series to start the half. | Berry, 17-7
MC 2:14 — Luke Pinkston 21 field goal
12 plays, 74 yards, 5:51
A 38-yard bomb from Rollins to senior wide receiver Hunter Burke put Maryville College in Berry territory. A pass interference on fourth-and-goal gave the Scots second life inside the 10-yard line, but they failed to take advantage. Pinkston's first career field goal was a low line drive that just cleared the crossbar. | Berry, 17-10
FOURTH QUARTER
MC 11:13 — Steph Carter Jr. 18 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
11 plays, 80 yards, 5:10
The Scots converted on two crucial third-down attempts to pull even. Rollins converted the first with a 4-yard run on third-and-2 near midfield and then found freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels on a hitch that turned into a 33-yard gain on third-and-10. Rollins' first career touchdown pass was a perfectly placed fade to freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr. in the back of the end zone. | Tied, 17-17
B 6:58 — Gray 3 run (Syverson kick)
9 plays, 74 yards, 4:09
Berry wasted little time regaining its lead. A pass interference set up the Vikings at the 50 and then Cade rushed for 21 yards to convert on third-and-2. Gray connected with freshman wide receiver Bryce Herring for 12 yards before finding pay dirt with his legs. | Berry, 24-17
M 1:59 — Kevon Samuels 30 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:53
A 25-yard completion from Rollins to Burke started the drive and a 2-yard rush that was barely enough to convert on fourth-and-2 kept it alive. Rollins scrambled for 17 yards to put the Scots just outside the red zone, but on the next play a holding penalty pushed them back. The infraction just gave Samuels more room to run after hauling in a pass from Rollins. | Tied, 24-24
B 0:16 — Deiondre Wilson 50 pass from Gray (Syverson kick)
3 plays, 60 yards, 0:08
A 10-yard screen pass set up the game-winning touchdown. Wilson got behind freshman cornerback Javaree Massey and Gray delivered a strike to hand Maryville College a heartbreaking loss to open the season. | Berry, 31-24
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. B .. MC
First Downs .. 19 .. 19
Rushes-Yards .. 26-149 .. 48-161
Passing .. 252 .. 228
Comp-Att-Int .. 16-35-0 .. 15-29-0
Kick Return Yards .. 56 .. 134
Punts-Avg. .. 7-279 .. 9-332
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 4-40 .. 14-99
Time of Possession .. 21:30 .. 38:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Berry: Brandon Cade 13-112, Josh Rogers 7-36, Dealo Parson 1-2, Gavin Gray 5-(-1).
Maryville College: Cody Estep 22-84, Braden Dunson 10-39, Bryson Rollins 16-38.
PASSING
Berry: 16-35-0 252.
Maryville College: 15-29-0 228.
RECEIVING
Berry: Deiondre Wilson 5-121, Jahari Jones 3-45, Bryce Herring 3-44, Josh Rogers 2-17, Michael Luckie 2-15, Brandon Cade 1-10.
Maryville College: Kevon Samuels 3-78, Corey Russell 3-23, Hunter Burke 2-63, Trystin Wright 2-20, Steph Carter 1-18, Wyatt Rutgerson 1-11, Cody Estep 1-7, 1-5, Devin Sanz 1-3.
