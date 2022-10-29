at Honaker Field
B .. 0 .. 7 .. 7 .. 10 .. — 24
MC .. 7 .. 0 .. 7 .. 7 .. — 21
FIRST QUARTER
MC 0:54 — Cody Estep 2 run (Trey Hampton kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:57
Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins zipped Maryville College down the field with completions of 14, 19 and 7 yards and an 18-yard scramble. Rollins' legs set up senior running back Cody Estep for the touchdown. The score marked the sixth consecutive game that the Scots have scored first. | Scots, 7-0
SECOND QUARTER
B 9:13 — Zackary Orr 43 pass from Dalton Cole (Stamati Damalos kick)
3 plays, 47 yards, 1:29
Brevard picked up a modest four yards on two rushing attempts to begin the drive, but took the top off the Maryville College secondary on third down. Orr burned his defender on a post and Dalton Cole hit him in stride for the easy score. | Tied, 7-7
THIRD QUARTER
B 10:05 — Jaden O'Leary 47 pass from Cole (Damalos kick)
7 plays, 73 yards, 3:30
Four runs and a 23-yard shovel pass to Jaden O'Leary proved to be a perfect set up to put Brevard ahead. Cole faked a pitch to his left and Maryville College bit, cutting O'Leary loose. Cole had one of the easiest touchdown throws a quarterback will ever have and did not miss. | Brevard, 14-7
MC 5:04 — Estep 3 run (Hampton kick)
13 plays, 81 yards, 4:52
After three straight drives ended in a punt, Maryville College finally got back to pay dirt. The Scots faced second-and-16 early, but Rollins hit freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr. for a 14-yard gain and Estep converted on third down with a 7-yard run. MC would convert on third down two more times on the possession, the last of which gave the Scots a first-and-goal situation. Estep took the handoff, cut left and ran over Brevard defensive back James Woods on his way to the end zone. | Tied, 14-14
FOURTH QUARTER
B 12:29 — Chancellor Lee-Parker 42 run (Damalos kick)
1 play, 42 yards, 0:10
Maryville College watched all the momentum it gained after a fourth-down stop on the goal line dissipate in an instant. The Scots were forced to punt after four plays and then Chancellor Lee-Parker went untouched for the score. | Brevard, 21-14
B 8:11 — Damalos 42 field goal
4 plays, 5 yards, 2:10
A three-and-out followed by a 38-yard punt set Brevard up on the Maryville College 39-yard line. The Scots were able to prevent the Tornados from moving the football, but Stamati Damalos made amends for a 23-yard miss earlier in the game. | Brevard, 24-14
MC 1:07 — Estep 2 run (Hampton kick)
4 plays, 14 yards, 0:32
Brock Skelton blocked a Brevard punt and Maryville College recovered on the Brevard 14. After two incompletions, Rollins scrambled for 11 yards to convert on third down. An encroachment penalty moved the Scots to the 1-yard line and Estep punched in his third touchdown run in what could possibly be the final home game of his career. | Brevard, 24-21
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. B .. MC
First Downs .. 15 .. 19
Rushes-Yards .. 44-261 .. 35-121
Passing .. 133 .. 168
Comp-Att-Int .. 9-16-1 .. 19-31-0
Kick Returns-Yards .. 2-52 .. 4-75
Punts-Avg. .. 3-20.7 .. 5-33.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 4-37 .. 3-35
Time of Possession .. 32:19 .. 27:41
Third Down .. 5-15 .. 6-13
Fourth Down .. 1-2 .. 0-2
Red Zone .. 0-2 .. 3-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brevard: Chancellor Lee-Parker 14-139, Devonte Murray 3-44, Jaden O'Leary 3-29, Cedric Brooks 1-24, Freddie Aiken III 5-13, Mitchell Yodor 6-13, DJ Taylor 1-8, Dustin Stephens 2-2, Team 3-0, Dalton Cole 6-(-11).
Maryville College: Cody Estep 19-86, Bryson Rollins 15-34, Tad Logan Jr. 2-1.
PASSING
Brevard: Dalton Cole 9-16-1 133.
Maryville College: Bryson Rollins 19-31-0 168.
RECEIVING
Brevard: Jaden O'Leary 4-58, Cedric Brooks 2-10, Zackary Orr 1-43, Jonathan Woods 1-24, DeShawn Curtis 1-(-2).
Maryville College: Hunter Burke 5-49, Kevon Samuels 4-26, Cody Estep 4-26, Steph Carter Jr. 3-34, Trystin Wright 1-14, Corey Russell 1-12, Braden Dunson 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.