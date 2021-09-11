At Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
C .. 13 .. 7 .. 17 .. 3 .. — 40
MC .. 0 .. 7 .. 0 .. 14 .. — 21
FIRST QUARTER
C 7:32 — Cort Marbaugh 6 pass from Trentin Dupper (Cam Tegge kick)
7 plays, 34 yards, 2:47
A 23-yard punt from Trey Hampton set Centre up with a short field, and the Colonels made the Scots pay. Centre quarterback Trentin Dupper rushed for five yards to convert on third-and-2 from the Maryville College 26-yard line and then hit Jordan Gunter for a 10-yard gain on third-and-5 move inside the 10-yard line. On the next play, Dupper tossed the first of his three first-half passing touchdowns. | Centre, 7-0
C 4:53 — Christian Billiter 25 pass from Dupper (Tegge kick failed)
3 plays, 57 yards, 1:04
Centre running back Patric Edwards opened the series with a 5-yard loss, but it was the only time the Scots managed to corral the Colonels on the drive. A pass interference on Keenan Toomer got Centre in front of the sticks, and then Dupper connected with Cort Marbaugh for 22 yards before finding Christian Billiter for the catch-and-run score. | Centre, 13-0
SECOND QUARTER
C 11:35 — Riley Hall 3 pass from Dupper (Tegge kick)
11 plays, 41 yards, 5:22
Centre was graced with another short field, but the Scots had two opportunities to get off the field without surrendering any points. Edwards converted on fourth-and-1 from the Maryville 15-yard line with a 5-yard run and then Dupper hit a wide open Riley Hall in the end zone on a play-action rollout on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line. | Centre, 20-0
MC 0:35 — Sean Carter Jr. 35 pass from Nelson Smith (Connor Rutledge kick)
6 plays, 70 yards, 2:26
An offensive line that struggled for most of the first half finally found its footing, allowing the Scots to put together its first sustained offensive possession. Before this drive, Maryville College had run 19 plays for six yards. The Scots picked up two of their four first-half first downs before junior quarterback Nelson Smith hit Sean Carter Jr. in stride over the middle, allowing the sophomore wide receiver to meander into the end zone. | Centre, 20-7
THIRD QUARTER
C 11:30 — Patric Edwards 3 run (Tegge kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 3:30
Any momentum Maryville College mustered at the end of the half got crushed as Centre methodically drove down the field. Once again, the Scots had opportunities to get off the field and could not do it. The Colonels converted on third-and-4, fourth-and-2 and third-and-5 during the drive before Edwards punched in his fourth rushing touchdown of the season. | Centre, 27-7
C 8:31 — Tegge 22 field goal
6 plays, 5 yards, 1:24
Smith was intercepted by Keanan John and the ensuing return set Centre up on the Maryville College 10-yard line. A personal foul gave the Colonels a first down, but the Scots still found a way to keep Centre out of the end zone. | Centre, 30-7
C 1:35 — Will McDaniel 8 run (Tegge kick)
11 plays, 65 yards, 5:52
Dupper connected with Billiter for 19 yards on third-and-18 and then with Marbaugh for 25 yards on third-and-6. Centre did not face another third down until Will McDaniel scampered into the end zone. | Centre, 37-7
FOURTH QUARTER
C 11:27 — Tegge 22 field goal
8 plays, 56 yards, 3:38
A 12-yard run by Dupper was made worse when Maryville College senior linebacker Colby Manis was called for a personal foul. Edwards broke loose for an 18-yard gain on the next play to put Centre inside the 10-yard line, but the Scots held strong on the goal line. | Centre, 40-7
M 8:20 — Hunter Burke 38 pass from Smith (Rutledge kick)
7 plays, 74 yards, 3:01
Back-to-back completions gave glimpses of what this passing attack can look like when everything comes together. Smith hit junior wide receiver Mykel Santos for a 19-yard completion before dropping a perfect ball to a streaking Hunter Burke in the end zone. | Centre, 40-14
M 3:42 — Smith 2 run (Rutledge kick)
3 plays, 82 yards, 1:32
A Centre defensive back fell on the play, allowing senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez to haul in an uncontested catch that went for 77 yards before he was tracked down inside the five. Two plays later, Smith found pay dirt. | Centre, 40-21
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Centre .. Scots
First downs .. 24 .. 9
Rushes-yards .. 53-180 .. 21-3
Passing .. 243 .. 248
Comp-Att-Int .. 22-34-0 .. 15-24-1
Return Yards .. 68 .. 150
Punts-Avg. .. 3-34.0 .. 7-29.1
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 3-1
Penalties-Yards .. 7-50 .. 3-35
Time of Possession .. 38:22 .. 21:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Centre: Trentin Dupper 14-71, Patric Edwards 22-45, Nick Grant 5-23, Jay Harris 4-15, Riley Hall 3-14, Colin Race 1-5, Keaton Martin 2-4, Joseph Becherer 1-3, Team 1-0.
Maryville College: Braden Dunson 4-22, Cam Malone 5-2, Connor Chandler 2-(-7), Nelson Smith 10-(-14).
PASSING
Centre: Trentin Dupper 21-32-0-241, Joseph Becherer 1-2-0-2.
Maryville College: Nelson Smith 15-24-1-248.
RECEIVING
Centre: Jordan Gunter 4-78, Cort Marbaugh 5-72, Christian Billiter 2-44, Sam Murray 3-21, Patric Edwards 1-10, Jay Becherer 2-5, Greer Stone 1-5, Riley Hall 1-3, Cole Arendsen 1-2, Cole Littleton 1-2, Cadin Neuhaus 1-1.
Maryville College: Jacob Cortez 1-77, Hunter Burke 5-59, Mykel Santos 5-45, Sean Carter Jr. 1-35, Connor Chandler 3-32.
@Troy_Provost
