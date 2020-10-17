At Neyland Stadium
UK .. 0 .. 17 .. 10 .. 7.. — 34
VOLS .. 0 .. 7 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 7
SECOND QUARTER
UK 12:47 — Kelvin Johnson 41 interception return (Matt Ruffolo kick)
Throughout his Tennessee career, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has betrayed a tendency to stare down his receivers. He did it again on third-and-4, and Johnson made him pay. Johnson cut in front of the pass intended for Cedric Tillman and strolled down the left sideline. | UK, 7-0
UK 10:33 — Jamin Davis 85 interception return (Ruffolo kick)
Tennessee’s offensive implosion became painful. The Vols moved the ball to the Kentucky 28, but once again, a Guarantano pass ended in a Kentucky score. Davis hauled in Guarantano’s pass at the 15-yard line, and darted 85 yards behind a few friendly blocks to silence the stadium. | UK, 14-0
UK 6:18 — Ruffolo 30 field goal
7 plays, 25 yards, 3:24
UT's quarterback change to J.T Shrout ended with a fourth turnover of the half, but this interception wasn't returned. Tyrell Ajian recorded Kentucky’s third interception in three minutes. Keaton Upshaw dropped a touchdown pass from Terry Wilson on the enduing UK, and Kentucky had to settle for a field goal. | UK, 17-0
UT 1:36 — Ty Chandler 4 run (Brent Cimaglia kick)
14 plays, 75 yards, 4:42
The Vols opted to keep the ball on the ground. It turned out to be the right decision. Chandler picked up the first down on fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 34. Eric Gray then carried the ball on nine consecutive plays. Chandler finished the drive by plowing defenders into the end zone to give the Vols’ their first (and only) score. | UK, 17-7
THIRD QUARTER
UK 7:24 — Allen Daily 1 pass from Wilson (Ruffolo kick)
11 plays, 76 yards, 5:49
The Wildcats enforced their will on their first drive of the second. Wilson completed 3 of 4 passes for 31 yards. Chris Rodriguez collected 36 yards on five carries, and Wilson finished the drive by connecting with Daily on a fade route on third-and-goal at the 1. | UK, 24-7
UK 1:02 — Ruffolo 27 field goal
8 plays, 49 yards, 3:57
An 18-yard pass from Wilson to Upshaw and a unsportsmanlike penalty on Tennessee’s bench helped the Wildcats move the ball to the Tennessee 25. The Vols kept Kentucky’s offense out of the end zone, but the Wildcats chance of claiming their first victory in Knoxville since the Reagan years was climbing. | UK, 27-7
FOURTH QUARTER
UK 10:54 — Rodriguez 2 run (Ruffolo kick)
7 plays, 54 yards, 3:58
Rodriguez rushed five times for 36 yards. Wilson kept the ball on a read-option play and sprinted down the left sideline for a 23-yard gain. Rodrgiuz punctuated the drive by dragging tacklers into the end zone, giving Kentucky its largest margin of victory since FDR was in his first term as president in 1935. | UK, 34-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. UK .. VOLS
First downs .. 18 .. 18
Rushes-yards .. 45-187 .. 41-175
Comp-Att-Int .. 13-16-0 .. 15-26-3
Passing .. 107 .. 112
Total Plays-Total Yards .. 61-294 .. 67-287
Turnovers .. 1 .. 4
Penalties-Yards .. 1-10 .. 6-63
Time of Possession .. 33:36 .. 26:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
UK: Christopher Rodriguez Jr. 13-73, Terry Wilson 8-32, Joey Gatewood 3-23, JuTahn McClain 7-23, Asim Rose Jr. 10-22, Travis Tisdale 1-(-2), Team 1-(-2).
VOLS: Eric Gray 24-128, Ty Chandler 12-51, Jabari Small 2-12, Jarrett Guarantano 3-(-16).
PASSING
UK: Terry Wilson 12-15-0 101, Joey Gatewood 1-1-0 6.
VOLS: Jarrett Guarantano 14-21-2 88, Harrison Bailey 1-4-0 24, J.T. Shrout 0-1-1 0.
RECEIVING
UK: Josh Ali 4-38, Allen Dailey Jr. 3-25, Keaton Upshaw 2-22, Justin Rigg 1-8, Michael Drennen II 1-6, DeMarcus Harris 1-5, Asim Rose Jr. 1-3.
VOLS: Brandon Johnson 4-37, Malachi Wideman 1-24, Eric Gray 3-20, Josh Palmer 1-11, Jacob Warren 1-7, Ramel Keyton 2-6, Ty Chandler 1-4, Velus Jones Jr. 2-3.
— @JonathanToye1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.