on Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
SVU .. 10 .. 0 .. 0 .. 7 .. — 17
MC .. 7 .. 6 .. 12 .. 13 .. — 38
FIRST QUARTER
SVU 11:39 — Derek Bass 27 kick
9 plays, 68 yards, 3:16
The Knights received the opening kickoff and methodically drove down the field before the Scots defense stiffened in the red zone. Jacob Wood and Davis Pinkston scampered for 20 and 19 yards, respectively, on back-to-back plays, and then Pinkston found Skylar Johnson for 28 yards two snaps later. Maryville College stuffed Wood for a 5-yard loss on first-and-goal and then forced consecutive incomplete passes to force the field-goal unit onto the field. | SVU, 3-0
SVU 3:15 — Woodson Francois 74 pass from Davis Pinkston (Bass kick)
2 plays, 80 yards, 1:09
The Scots looked poised to at least answer the Knights' opening field goal, but senior quarterback Nelson Smith took an ill-advised sack that killed the drive. Maryville College seemingly pinned Southern Virginia on the 1-yard line with its ensuing punt, but the officials ruled the Maryville College defender who kept the ball out of the end zone stepped on the goal line. The space gave the Knights a chance to take a shot, and Woodson Francois made the most of the opportunity. | SVU, 10-0
MC 1:57 — Cam Malone 1 run (Connor Rutledge kick)
4 plays, 58 yards, 1:13
Southern Virginia entered with the worst pass defense in the USA South Athletic Conference, and it showed as Smith hit senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez in stride for 51-yard gain on the first play of the drive. Three plays later, freshman running back Cam Malone powered his way to his second career rushing touchdown. | SVU, 10-7
SECOND QUARTER
MC 2:57 — Mykel Santos 39 pass from Trevor Thomas (Rutledge kick failed)
6 plays, 85 yards, 2:57
Senior quarterback Trevor Thomas replaced Smith under center the possession before and threw an interception, but he still flashed the athleticism and potential that he has had his entire career. The Rome, Georgia native connected with Cortez and senior wide receiver Hunter Burke for gains of 19 that sandwiched two runs that accounted for 11 yards. Thomas fired a bubble screen out to Santos, who outran the Southern Virginia defense for his fourth touchdown of the season. | SCOTS, 13-10
THIRD QUARTER
MC 10:48 — Nelson Smith 9 run (2-point attempt failed)
9 plays, 73 yards, 4:05
Smith returned under center to start the second half and picked up where he left off, leading the Scots on another touchdown drive. Maryville College only faced on third down during the nine-play drive, and it was converted when sophomore running back Braden Dunson scampered for 10 yards. Smith tossed a dime to sophomore tight end Danner Hill for a gain of 28 yards to put the Scots in the red zone, and then Smith carried it twice to get into the end zone. | SCOTS, 19-10
MC 4:30 — Jacob Cortez 26 pass from Smith (Rutledge kick failed)
6 plays, 91 yards, 2:48
Smith completed all four of his passes during the drive. It started with a 13-yard completion to Santos and was followed by a 41-yard bomb to Burke. Senior wide receiver Andrew Gentry got no gain on a screen pass, but two plays later, Smith fired a strike to the back of the end zone that was hauled in by Cortez. | SCOTS, 25-10
FOURTH QUARTER
MC 14:54 — Danner Hill 3 pass from Smith (Rutledge kick)
6 plays, 51 yards, 2:30
The third Maryville College possession of the second half ended the same as the first two: with a touchdown. Smith had completions of 11 and 14 yards to Cortez and Santos, respectively, before Dunson rattled off a 19-yard scamper. Two plays later, Smith connected with Hill in the end zone. | Scots, 32-10
SVU 12:49 — Skylar Johnson 42 pass from Pinkston (Bass kick)
4 plays, 58 yards, 1:49
Pinkston threw a pass down field in heavy traffic, but neither Maryville College defender in the area could get a hand on it. Instead, Skylar Johnson got under it and jetted into the end zone. | SCOTS, 32-17
MC 2:34 — Braden Dunson 2 run (2-point attempt failed)
15 plays, 76 yards, 10:08
Twice Maryville College went three-and-out only to be granted a first down on a personal foul. Southern Virginia roughed the punter after the first three plays of the drive went nowhere, and then a face mask three plays later allowed the Scots to move the chains. Nine straight run plays followed, including four on the goal line, until Dunson finally got across to seal the victory. | SCOTS, 38-17
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. SV .. MC
First downs .. 16 .. 31
Rushes-yards .. 31-71 .. 45-185
Passing .. 250 .. 328
Comp-Att-Int .. 13-25-1 .. 22-31-1
Return Yards .. 117 .. 98
Punts-Avg. .. 6-38.3 .. 2-39.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 7-78 .. 6-50
Time of Possession .. 22:55 .. 37:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Southern Virginia: Jacob Wood 15-37, Cade Nelson 4-19, David Pinkston 6-12, Kru Huxford 1-9, Alex Lanktree 3-8, Matthew Valentine 1-0, Team 1-(-14).
Maryville College: Braden Dunson 15-90, Cam Malone 13-40, Trevor Thomas 8-34, Tevin Thrower 2-17, Nelson Smith 5-4, Team 2-0.
PASSING
Southern Virginia: Davis Pinkston 13-25-1-250.
Maryville College: Nelson Smith 16-19-0-222, Trevor Thomas 6-12-1-106.
RECEIVING
Southern Virginia: Woodson Francois 1-74, Skylar Johnson 2-70, Adrean Howard 2-33, Matthew Johansson 2-21, Alex Lanktree 1-13, Kyle Bobblett 1-12, Jalan Troy 1-9, Kru Huxford 1-8, Jake Schenk 1-5, Chase Wester 1-5.
Maryville College: Jacob Cortez 7-128, Mykel Santos 5-73, Hunter Burke 3-68, Danner Hill 3-35, Cam Malone 2-19, Trystin Wright 1-5, Andrew Gentry 1-0.
