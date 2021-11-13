on Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
G .. 0 .. 7 .. 0 .. 7 .. — 14
MC .. 14 .. 21 .. 14 .. 0 .. — 49
FIRST QUARTER
MC 10:10 —Cody Estep 99 run (Trey Hampton kick)
1 play, 99 yards, 0:16
An interception on Maryville College's first play from scrimmage set Greensboro up on the 1-yard line. The Scots stopped the Pride on four consecutive plays to force a turnover on downs. Junior running back Cody Estep broke a few tackles after reaching the second level of the defense and out-raced everybody else to the end zone. | Scots, 7-0
MC 0:56 — Hunter Burke 25 pass from Nelson Smith (Hampton kick)
9 plays, 58 yards, 4:31
The Scots started the possession near midfield after the Pride failed to convert on fourth-and-15. Estep started the drive with three straight runs for a combined 15 yards. Senior quarterback Nelson Smith hit senior wide receiver Hunter Burke for 10 yards to convert on fourth-and-4. The duo linked up again two plays later on a corner route in the end zone. | Scots, 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
MC 14:17 — Trystin Wright 20 pass from Trevor Thomas (Hampton kick)
2 plays, 23 yards, 0:31
Freshman defensive back Grant Henderson intercepted a David Loughry pass to set up the first career touchdown for sophomore wide receiver Trystin Wright. | Scots, 21-0
MC 3:17 — Thomas 11 run (Hampton kick)
10 plays, 64 yards, 4:21
Senior quarterback Trevor Thomas converted two third downs to keep the drive alive, running for 10 yards on third-and-7 and then linking up with Burke for 27 yards on third-and-6. The Rome, Georgia native scampered into the end zone untouched on fourth-and-1. | Scots 28-0
G 2:00 — Jaylin Bolden 33 run (Zach Allman kick)
Senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez muffed a punt to mark the Scots fourth first-half turnover. Jaylin Bolden broke loose on the ensuing play to finally take advantage of Maryville College's sloppy play. | Scots, 28-7
MC 0:00 — Wright 34 pass from Smith (Hampton kick)
3 plays, 52 yards, 0:22
After Maryville College and Greensboro traded interceptions, the Scots got an opportunity to add to its lead in the final minute of the half. A 15-yard pass from Smith to Malone put MC in position to attempt a Hail Mary, which was batted into the air and caught by Wright in the end zone. | Scots, 35-7
THIRD QUARTER
MC 8:00 — Estep 5 run (Hampton kick)
14 plays, 72 yards, 6:53
The Scots got two chunk plays on third down to produce a score on the opening possession of the second half. Estep ripped a run of 25 yards on third-and-1 and then Smith hit senior wide receiver Andrew Gentry for 26 yards on third-and-18. Estep picked up 11 yards to convert a fourth-and-4 the play before he found pay dirt for the second time. | Scots, 42-7
MC 2:37 — Tevin Thrower 1 run (Hampton kick)
5 plays, 45 yards, 1:52
Junior running back Tevin Thrower carried the ball on each play of the drive. His second run went for 27 yards and 10 more were tacked on because of a facemask penalty at the end of the play. | Scots, 49-7
FOURTH QUARTER
G 10:48 — Cale Matthews 17 pass from David Loughry II (Allman kick)
13 plays, 83 yards, 6:53
The Scots were a play away from limiting the Pride to a single touchdown, but Loughry was able to find Cale Matthews in the end zone on fourth-and-8. | Scots, 49-14
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. G .. MC
First downs .. 13 .. 23
Rushes-yards .. 22-71 .. 55-340
Passing .. 138 .. 178
Comp-Att-Int .. 19-42-3 .. 10-17-2
Kick Return Yards .. 47 .. 41
Punts-Avg. .. 5-36.2 .. 1-31
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-0 .. 3-3
Penalties-Yards .. 4-40 .. 7-70
Time of Possession .. 28:21 .. 31:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Greensboro: Jaylin Bolden 14-75, Ja'Xavier Legare 3-3, David Loughry 3-1, Shy'Heem Clemons 1-(-3).
Maryville College: Cody Estep 18-188, Tevin Thrower 5-35, Jalen Sharp 7-33, Juette Renalds 6-26, Trevor Thomas 4-24, Braden Dunson 3-22, Kaleb Robinson 2-16, Cam Malone 5-3, Nelson Smith 5-(-7).
PASSING
Greensboro: David Loughry 19-42-3-138.
Maryville College: Nelson Smith 6-8-1-116, Trevor Thomas 4-9-1-62.
RECEIVING
Greensboro: Cale Matthews 4-34, Teagan Griggs 3-29, Zach Atkinson 5-26, Ryan Buchanan 3-23, Ja'Xavier Lagare 1-22, Shy'Heem Clemons 2-4, Jaylin Bolden 1-0.
Maryville College: Hunter Burke 4-74, Trystin Wright 2-54, Andrew Gentry 1-26, Cam Malone 2-18, Brock Skelton 1-6.
