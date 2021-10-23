on Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
L .. 14 .. 2 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 16
MC .. 9 .. 20 .. 0 .. 23 .. — 52
FIRST QUARTER
MC 9:04 —Cody Estep 9 run (Trey Hampton kick)
10 plays, 59 yards, 5:00
A pair of long runs by senior quarterback Nelson Smith kept Maryville College's opening drive alive and allowed junior running back Cody Estep to score his second touchdown of the season. Smith converted on third-and-12 by picking up 17 yards on a quarterback draw, and then he scrambled for 21 yards on fourth-and-6 from the LaGrange 30-yard line. | Scots, 7-0
L 6:25 — LJ Flint 20 pass from Tyler Coleman (Alex Rivera kick)
6 plays, 80 yards, 2:39
LaGrange quarterback Tyler Coleman and wide receiver LJ Flint connected three times on the drive, the first for seven yards and the next for 35 yards before the touchdown pass. Aubrey Carter also logged 18 yards on three carries during the drive. | Tied, 7-7
L 4:39 — De'queze Fryer 14 pass from Coleman (Rivera kick)
2 plays, 16 yards, 0:35
Maryville College went three-and-out on its second offensive possession, losing 10 yards in the process, and LaGrange's Ajani Williams returned the ensuing punt 33 yards to the Maryville 16. JayDon Cooper rushed for two yards before Coleman connected with De'queze Fryer. | LaGrange, 14-7
MC 2:40 — Safety
Maryville College wasted good field position following a 61-yard kick return by junior wide receiver Mykel Santos, but Trevor Thomas pinned the Panthers on the 1-yard line. LaGrange running back Josh Bell was unable to escape the end zone on his first-down carry.
SECOND QUARTER
MC 13:30 — Estep 1 run (Hampton kick)
9 plays, 63 yards, 4:09
The Scots drove down the field and scored without attempting a single pass. Sophomore running back logged back-to-back six-yard carries before Smith broke a 26-yard scramble. Dunson added 16 yards on his next two carries before Estep toted the ball four straight times in goal-to-go situations, eventually punching it in on fourth down. | Scots, 16-14
MC 7:46 — Estep 5 run (Hampton kick block)
7 plays, 85 yards, 2:51
Freshman running back Cam Malone rushed for nine yards on the first play of the series and then had another 15 tacked on because of a facemask penalty. LaGrange committed another 15-yard infraction when DeMarcus Densmore was flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone. Malone picked up 14 yards on the next play and then Estep logged the final 12 yard of scoring drive on two carries en route to his third touchdown. | Scots 22-14
L 7:46 — DeMarques Densmore PAT return
The freshman defensive back blocked Trey Hampton's point-after attempt and raced to the other end of the field to prevent Maryville College from possession a two-score advantage. | Scots, 22-16
MC 1:18 — Cam Malone 1 run (Hampton kick)
11 plays, 72 yards, 4:25
Thomas gained just enough to pick up a first down on third-and-12 and keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Estep ripped a 19-yard run. Thomas hit sophomore tight end Danner Hill to put the Scots in the red zone and then Estep scampered for 11 yards. The Grace Christian-Knoxville alum almost scored on his next carry, which would have tied the single-game program record, but his helmet popped off. Malone finished the job on the next play. | Scots, 29-16
FOURTH QUARTER
MC 14:05 — Safety
Thomas once again pinned LaGrange on the 1-yard line with a pooch punt and the Scots defense once again prevented the Panthers from escaping the shadow of its own goal post. | Scots, 31-16
MC 12:10 — Estep 24 run (Hampton kick)
4 plays, 53 yards, 1:46
Thomas hooked up with Hunter Burke for a gain of 15 yards to kickstart the drive and then Estep ran for 11. On the next play, Estep trotted into the record books, tying the program's single-game rushing touchdown record. | SCOTS, 38-16
MC 11:04 — Caden Harbin 48 interception return (Hampton kick)
After two straight LaGrange completions, senior linebacker Caden Harbin stepped in front of a Coleman pass and went untouched into the end zone to cap a run of 16 points in three minutes, one second. | SCOTS, 45-16
MC 5:10 — Tevin Thrower 19 run (Dyson Collins kick)
8 plays, 40 yards, 5:40
Reserve running backs Tevin Thrower, Jalen Sharp and Lamar Childress alternated two carries apiece en route to the score. Sharp picked up a fourth-and-2 with a two-yard run and four plays later Thrower broke free for Maryville College's sixth rushing touchdown. | Scots, 52-16
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. L .. MC
First downs .. 12 .. 26
Rushes-yards .. 20-3 .. 63-307
Passing .. 203 .. 102
Comp-Att-Int .. 18-30-1 .. 11-21-0
Kick Return Yards .. 91 .. 82
Punts-Avg. .. 5-38.6 .. 5-32.4
Fumbles-Lost .. 5-3 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 9-83 .. 5-54
Time of Possession .. 20:49 .. 39:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
LaGrange: Aubrey Carter 6-18, James Monroe 5-16, JayDon Cooper 2-2, Josh Bell 1-(-1), Christian Waymon 3-(-5), Tyler Coleman 3-(-27).
Maryville College: Cody Estep 14-100, Cam Malone 15-55, Braden Dunson 9-46, Tevin Thrower 4-33, Nelson Smith 8-32, Juette Renalds 7-22, Trevor Thomas 1-12, Lamar Childress 2-5, Jalen Sharp 2-2.
PASSING
LaGrange: Tyler Coleman 18-30-1-203.
Maryville College: Nelson Smith 7-16-0-53, Trevor Thomas 4-5-0-49.
RECEIVING
LaGrange: De'queze Fryer 6-51, LJ Flint 4-70, Ajani Williams 3-39, Jaden Smith 3-17, Eric Harris 1-20, Dana Lucas 1-6.
Maryville College: Mykel Santos 5-47, Jacob Cortez 2-21, Danner Hill 2-14, Hunter Burke 1-15, Cam Malone 1-5.
