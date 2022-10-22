at Honaker Field
NCW .. 0 .. 0 .. 0 .. 7 .. — 7
MC .. 14 .. 28 .. 10 .. 9 .. — 61
FIRST QUARTER
MC 12:06 — Kevon Samuels 20 pass from Bryson Rollins (Trey Hampton kick)
7 plays, 68 yards, 2:47
Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins completed passes of 18 and 11 yards to junior wide receiver Trystin Wright and senior wide receiver Hunter Burke, respectively, on the first two plays from scrimmage. Three runs for a combined 19 yards followed, and then two plays later freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels hauled in a leaping catch in the back of the end zone. | Scots, 7-0
MC 3:46 — Tad Logan 1 run (Hampton kick)
11 plays, 84 yards, 5:03
The drive started with five straight runs from scrimmage that totaled 43 yards. Rollins put Maryville College in a goal-to-go situation with a 26-yard strike to freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr. The Scots got nothing on the their first three attempts to punch it in, but freshman running back Tad Logan Jr. crossed the goal line on fourth down. | Scots, 14-0
SECOND QUARTER
MC 12:40 — Cody Estep 7 run (Hampton kick)
11 plays, 56 yards, 4:37
Rollins found senior running back Cody Estep for a gain of 12 on third-and-15 and Maryville College decided to go for it on fourth down. Rollins and Samuels connected for 13 yards to convert. Three plays later, Estep rumbled into the end zone. | Scots, 21-0
MC 7:02 — Kevon Samuels 84 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
3 plays, 81 yards, 2:04
A holding penalty on first down brought back a 17-yard gain, but it hardly mattered. On third-and-13, Samuels got behind the Battling Bishop defense and Rollins hit him in stride. | Scots, 28-0
MC 5:57 — Estep 3 run (Hampton kick)
1 play, 3 yards, 0:04
Sophomore defensive back Tyler Barrett sacked North Carolina Wesleyan Jonathan Hill and forced a fumble, which was recovered and returned by sophomore defensive lineman Keshon Seay to the 3-yard line. Estep found pay dirt on the next play. | Scots, 35-0
MC 1:16 — Steph Carter Jr. 21 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
7 plays, 61 yards, 2:28
A 15-yard screen from Rollins to Logan in which Logan broke a tackle and meandered for a first down on third-and-9 kept the drive alive, and the Scots did not have much trouble after that. Junior running back Braden Dunson ran for 10 yards and then Carter hauled in a pass for 14 yards. Two plays later, Carter went uncovered in the end zone for the score. | Scots, 42-0
THIRD QUARTER
MC 10:35 — Danner Hill 20 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
7 plays, 39 yards, 3:16
A 27-yard punt game Maryville College a short field, and it picked up right where the left off after halftime. Rollins and Wright linked up for a 14-yard gain to convert on fourth-and-3. Three plays later, Rollins connected with junior tight end Danner Hill in what would be his final action of the day. | Scots, 49-0
MC 8:35 — Luke Pinkston 24 field goal
5 plays, 0 yards, 1:48
North Carolina Wesleyan fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Maryville College recovered. Logan scored a 7-yard touchdown that was taken off the board because of a holding penalty. The Scots were unable to make up for the mistake, but freshman kick Luke Pinkston still ended the drive with points. | Scots, 52-0
FOURTH QUARTER
MC 12:27 — Safety
MC 9:34 — Juette Renalds 5 run (Pinkston kick)
6 plays, 55 yards, 2:45
Senior running back Tevin Thrower ran for 21 yards and sophomore running back Juette Renalds broke loose for a 34-yard gain before the latter punched in the score. | Scots, 61-0
NCW 1:32 — Anthony Byrd 40 run (Robert Rice kick)
2 plays, 69 yards, 0:53
North Carolina ruined a Maryville College shutout on its final possession. Trevon Crank ran for 29 yards before Anthony Byrd broke free. | Scots, 61-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. NCW .. MC
First Downs .. 15 .. 24
Rushes-Yards .. 24-103 .. 42-220
Passing .. 173 .. 315
Comp-Att-Int .. 13-34-0 .. 21-30-0
Kick Returns-Yards .. 8-123 .. 3-44
Punts-Avg. .. 3-32.7 .. 3-31.3
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-2 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 3-25 .. 12-103
Time of Possession .. 25:13 .. 34:47
Third Down .. 3-12 .. 5-12
Fourth Down .. 0-5 .. 3-3
Red Zone .. 0-2 .. 7-7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
North Carolina Wesleyan: Anthony Byrd 10-64, Trevon Crank 8-46, Jonathan Hill 3-6, Devon Brooks 3-(-13).
Maryville College: Tevin Thrower 8-64, Cody Estep 12-55, Bryson Rollins 6-42, Juette Renalds 4-36, Tad Logan Jr. 5-16, Braden Dunson 3-8, Team 2-0, Cole McBrayer 2-(-1).
PASSING
North Carolina Wesleyan: Devon Brooks 8-22-0 106, Jonathan Hill 5-12-0 67.
Maryville College: Bryson Rollins 18-24-0 305, Cole McBrayer 1-2-0 8, Zach Hollman 1-2-0 5, Cooper Wick 1-2-0 -3.
RECEIVING
North Carolina Wesleyan: Elijah Love 4-59, Storm Yarbrough 4-34, Kalab Logan 2-41, Mick Atterberry 2-39, Anthony Byrd 1-0.
Maryville College: Trystin Wright 4-38, Kevon Samuels 3-117, Steph Carter Jr. 3-61, Cody Estep 2-20, Devin Sanz 2-14, Julius Toto 2-2, Danner Hill 1-20, Tad Logan Jr. 1-15, Hunter Burke 1-11, Corey Russell 1-9, Jaden Jones 1-8.
