At Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
M .. 10 .. 7 .. 14 .. 7 .. — 38
MC .. 14 .. 7 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 21
FIRST QUARTER
M 10:41 — Keyshaun Pete 8 pass from Brandon Bullins (Trevor Hargett kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:19
Maryville College deferred after winning the coin toss but nearly recovered a pooch kick along the sideline to start with the ball. The Monarchs did not let the near disaster affect them, methodically driving the ball down the field on their opening possession. Methodist picked up four first downs during the series, and its largest gain came on a 15-yard penalty for pass interference on Grant Henderson. | Methodist, 7-0
MC 7:44 — Jacob Cortez 11 pass from Nelson Smith (Connor Rutledge kick)
7 plays, 67 yards, 2:49
Senior quarterback Nelson Smith and sophomore wide receiver Sean Carter Jr. connected twice for a combined 50 yards, the latter of which was a 35-yard strike that set Maryville College up in the red zone. Two plays later, Smith found senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez in the end zone for his fourth touchdown pass of the season. | Tied, 7-7
M 4:07 — Hargett 42 kick
9 plays, 40 yards, 3:37
A holding penalty knocked Methodist out of field-goal range, but the Scots were unable to tackle Tyquan Eaddy near the line of scrimmage after he caught a screen pass. The Monarchs collected 12 yards on third-and-27 from the Maryville College 37-yard line and gave Hargett a shot at three points. | Methodist, 10-7
MC 0:18 — Mykel Santos 6 pass from Smith (Rutledge kick)
7 plays, 76 yards, 3:43
A 31-yard catch by Carter Jr. kickstarted a second consecutive touchdown drive. Methodist freshman cornerback Jykel Lee was flagged for pass interference the following play, moving the Scots into the red zone. A 4-yard run by Braden Dunson and a 9-yard reception by Hunter Burke preceded Smith's second touchdown pass. | Scots, 14-10
SECOND QUARTER
M 9:52 — AJ Cooper 17 pass from Bullins (Hargett kick)
4 plays, 29 yards, 1:45
A 19-yard punt after a Maryville College three-and-out gave Methodist incredible field position and it took advantage. A 12-yard pass from Brandon Bullins to Xzavier McNeil put the Monarchs inside the 20 and then two plays later Bullins tossed his third touchdown of the season. | Methodist, 17-14
MC 6:48 — Cam Malone 1 run (Rutledge kick)
8 plays, 71 yards, 2:58
The Scots passing game continued to decimate the Monarchs. Maryvilel College followed another pass interference on the Methodist secondary with a quick reverse to Santos for a gain of 22. Junior wide receiver Connor Chandler hauled in a sliding 18-yard reception to put the Scots on the threshold of the goal line where freshman running back Cam Malone punched in his first career rushing touchdown. | Scots, 21-17
THIRD QUARTER
M 6:12 — Tyquan Eaddy 2 run (Hargett kick)
2 plays, 10 yards, 0:29
After punts of 14 and 26 yards from Trey Hampton, the junior punter finally got ahold of one, but his 44-yard punt was returned 44 yards the other way by Kobe Praylow. It was the sixth straight possession Methodist started in Maryville College territory. | Methodist, 24-21
M 1:04 — Xzavier McNeil 44 pass from Bullins (Hargett kick)
6 plays, 92 yards, 2:42
The Scots recovered a fumble on the second play of the drive, but the runner was ruled down. A holding penalty on freshman defensive back Keenan Toomer followed on the next play to give the Monarchs a third-down conversion. Bullins connected with McNeil for 31 yards before hitting him again for the score. | Methodist, 31-21
FOURTH QUARTER
M 8:45 — McNeil 38 pass from Bullins (Hargett kick)
2 plays, 26 yards, 0:28
A disastrous second half got worse when Smith had a fourth-down pass tipped into the air and intercepted by Roderic Christian. The Monarchs committed an unnecessary roughness penalty that threatened to spoil their drive, but McNeil found some open space in the secondary and Bullins hit him in stride. | Methodist, 38-21
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Methodist .. Scots
First downs .. 20 .. 17
Rushes-yards .. 36-131 .. 30-31
Passing .. 247 .. 222
Comp-Att-Int .. 22-31-0 .. 19-32-2
Return Yards .. 413 .. 88
Punts-Avg. .. 6-34.8 .. 6-30.3
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-0 .. 4-2
Penalties-Yards .. 5-70 .. 3-30
Time of Possession .. 27:54 .. 25:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Methodist: Keyshaun Pete 20-113, Tyquan Eaddy 9-21, Kobe Praylow 1-5, Team 2-(-1), Brandon Bullins 4-(-13).
Maryville College: Cam Malone 11-37, Braden Dunson 10-26, Team 1-(-10), Nelson Smith 8-(-22).
PASSING
Methodist: Brandon Bullins 22-31-0-247.
Maryville College: Nelson Smith 19-32-2-222.
RECEIVING
Methodist: Xzavier McNeil 7-146, AJ Cooper 4-31, Kobe Praylow 4-29, Tyquan Eaddy 2-15, Keyshaun Pete 2-11, Wade 2-4, Tobias Johnson Jr. 1-11.
Maryville College: Sean Carter Jr. 4-81, Jacob Cortez 4-47, Connor Chandler 3-24, Danner Hill 3-18, Mykel Santos 2-28, Hunter Burke 2-16, Cam Malone 1-8.
