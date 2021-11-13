At Neyland Stadium
UGA .. 7 .. 17 .. 3 .. 14 .. - 41
UT .. 10 .. 0 .. 0 .. 7 .. - 17
FIRST QUARTER
UT 11:43 - Velus Jones 9 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
10 plays, 77 yards, 3:11
Quarterback Hendon Hooker missed a wide open Velus Jones over the middle of the field that could have gone for a touchdown on the second play of the drive, but he didn’t miss him on the 10th play. Tennessee started its opening drive at the 23-yard line and moved the ball quickly on Georgia’s vaunted defense with runs from Hooker and running back Jabari Small, plus a 15-yard pass interference penalty to set the Vols up inside the Bulldogs’ 10-yard line. Hooker hit Jones in the flat before Jones beat the defense to the corner of the end zone. | Vols, 7-0
UGA 9:11 - James Cook 39 run (Jack Podlesny kick)
6 plays, 78 yards, 2:28
Georgia answered Tennessee with its own quick scoring drive, covering 78 yards in less than three minutes. The Vols defense forced the Bulldogs into third-and-7, but quarterback Stetson Bennett used his legs to pick up 13 yards and the first down to extend the drive. Two plays later, running back James Cook took a handoff up the middle for 39-yards to score and tie the game. | Bulldogs, 7-7
UT 1:39 - McGrath 24 field goal
13 plays, 76 yards, 3:47
Hooker hit on passes of five, four, nine, 15 and 29 yards, and he and Small tacked on some first down runs to get Tennessee to the Georgia 14-yard line, knocking on the door of its second first-quarter touchdown, but a few throws to the end zone missed high and forced fourth down. The Vols offense lingered on the field as if they were considering going for it before Josh Heupel ushered the field goal unit onto the field. | Vols, 10-7
SECOND QUARTER
UGA 9:42 - Podlesny 40 field goal
9 plays, 44 yards, 3:46
Georgia opened its first drive of the second quarter with a Bennett pass to Cook that picked up 12 yards. A few plays later, Bennett found tight end Brock Bowers for nine more yards to the Vols 33-yard line, but the Tennessee defense was able to hold the Bulldogs on third down and forced the field goal. | Bulldogs, 10-10
UGA 7:24 - Bennett 9 run (Podlesny kick)
5 plays, 40 yards, 1:32
Georgia had a short field to work with on its second touchdown drive after defensive back Derion Kendrick intercepted a Hooker pass and returned it to the Vols 47-yard line. It took five plays and less than two minutes for the Bulldogs to hit pay dirt as Bennett eluded pressure and found space to score and put his team back in the lead. | Bulldogs, 17-10
UGA 0:37 - Cook 23 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick)
11 plays, 90 yards, 3:05
On third-and-7, Adonai Mitchell hauled in a Bennett pass for an 11-yard gain then the two connected again for a 22-yard pick up to the Tennessee 37-yard line. Sticking the passing game after a holding call forced Georgia into a second-and-20, Bennett set up a short third down with a 15-yard pass to Mitchell then hit him again for his fourth catch of the drive to give Georgia a first down to the Vols 23. Bennett capped it off with another pass, this one for 23 yards to Cook. | Bulldogs, 24-10
THIRD QUARTER
UGA 4:41 - Podlesny 26 field goal
13 plays, 74 yards, 5:07
Georgia’s second possession of the third quarter came after stopping the Tennessee offense on fourth down inside the Bulldogs 25. Bennett led a methodical drive that included two third-down conversions, but the Vols defense made its own stand inside the 20. | Bulldogs, 27-10
FOURTH QUARTER
UGA 13:14 - Cook 5 run (Podlesny kick)
7 plays, 60 yards, 2:51
Tennessee couldn’t come up with a conversion early in the fourth quarter and the Georgia defense came up with another stop that helped its offense get the ball back and push its lead to 24. The drive went 60 yards and was highlighted by a 21-yard Bennett pass to Jermaine Burton down to the Vols 12-yard line. Kenny McIntosh inched the offense closer to the end zone with a 7-yard run that was followed by Cook’s third touchdown. | Bulldogs, 34-10
UGA 7:03 - Kenny McIntosh 5 run (Podlesny kick)
6 plays, 73 yards, 3:43
With the game already out of reach and the clock winding down, Tennessee was in position to score inside Georgia’s 15-yard line, but the defense forced its second turnover with a strip sack of Hooker then the Bulldogs bullied their way down field in six plays to add to the second-half rout. | Bulldogs, 41-10
UT 3:38 - Cedric Tillman 12 pass from Joe Milton (McGrath kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:25
While the Vols squandered what few second half scoring opportunities they had, Tillman finally got a scoring payoff after leading the team in receiving with 200 yards on 10 catches. | Bulldogs, 41-17
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. UGA .. UT
First Downs .. 26 .. 22
Rushes-Yards .. 41-274 .. 36-55
Passing .. 213 .. 332
Comp-Att-Int .. 17-29-0 .. 30-48-1
Return Yards .. 40 .. 20
Punts-Avg .. 5-50.8 .. 4-45.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 3-1
Penalties-Yards .. 5-55 .. 6-40
Time of Possession .. 32:40 .. 27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Georgia: James Cook 10-104, Zamir White 12-55, Kenny McIntosh 7-50, Stetson Bennett 8-58.
Tennessee: Jabari Small 12-49, Jaylen Wright 5-14, Hendon Hooker 17-58.
PASSING
Georgia: Stetson Bennett 17-29-0-213.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 24-37-1-244.
RECEIVING
Georgia: Adonai Mitchell 5-65, James Cook 3-43, Kearis Jackson 2-32, Brock Bowers 2-23.
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 10-200, Velus Jones Jr. 8-44, Ramel Keyton 5-48, Jalin Hyatt 5-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.