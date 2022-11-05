at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia
UT .. 3 .. 3 .. 0 .. 7 .. — 13
UGA .. 14 .. 10 .. 3 .. 0 .. — 27
FIRST QUARTER
UT 10:05 – Chase McGrath 47 field goal
6 plays, 17 yards, 2:50
Tennessee’s defense set up a promising opening drive with a fumble recovery in Georgia territory. The Vols moved the chains with several completions to Jalin Hyatt, but two false start penalties forced by a raucous crowd at Sanford Stadium derailed the drive outside of the red zone. Chase McGrath connected on his first attempt of the day. | Vols, 3-0
UGA 8:32 – Stetson Bennett 13 run (Jack Podlesny kick)
5 plays, 80 yards, 1:30
Georgia countered Tennessee's score with a quick touchdown of its own. Quarterback Stetson Bennett hit Arian Smith in stride with a pinpoint throw for a 52-yard gain across midfield. In the red zone, Bennett showed his athleticism by escaping a sack and running 13 yards for a touchdown after review. | Georgia, 7-3
UGA 3:32 – Ladd McConkey 37 pass from Bennett (Podlesney kick)
1 play, 37 yards, 0:07
The Vols barely avoided a safety on their third offensive possession, but they couldn't keep Georgia out of the end zone for long. Starting a drive deep into Tennessee territory, Bennett connected with a wide-open Ladd McConkey down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown on the first play of the series. | Georgia, 14-3
SECOND QUARTER
UGA 14:17 – Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 5 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick)
6 play, 64 yards, 2:57
Georgia once again jump-started its drive with a long completion across midfield, this time a 49-yarder to Kenny McIntosh to put the Bulldogs in the red zone. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint made a leaping catch in front of the goal post to haul in Bennett’s five-yard scoring pass. | Georgia, 21-3
UT 9:36 – McGrath 36 field goal
11 plays, 56 yards, 4:41
Tennessee’s second scoring drive fared as well as its first. A promising start with completions to Bru McCoy and Jacob Warren — paired with a pair of Georgia defensive penalties — moved the Vols inside the 10. Two more false start flags backed the Vols out of the red zone, and they settled for McGrath’s make. | Georgia, 21-6
UGA 0:00 – Podlesny 19 field goal
12 plays, 78 yards, 4:52
Hendon Hooker’s second interception of the season gave the Bulldogs an opportunity to pad their lead before halftime. Georgia marched down the field with precision, picking up multiple first downs in the middle of the field to McConkey. Doneiko Slaughter broke up a pass in the end zone to prevent a touchdown, setting up Podlesny’s chip shot. | Georgia, 24-6
THIRD QUARTER
UGA 1:09 – Podlesny 38 field goal
15 plays, 67 yards, 8:44
Georgia dominated time of possession on its first drive of the second half. The Bulldogs marched down the field with ease, a series that spanned 15 plays and chewed nearly nine minutes off the clock. The Vols stood tall outside the red zone and held Georgia to a field goal. | Georgia, 27-6
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 4:15 – Jaylen Wright 5 run (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 61 yards, 2:01
The Vols would not be held without a touchdown. Jaylen Wright started the drive with a solid pickup, and two passes to McCoy moved the chains. Hooker connected with Hyatt 28 yards inside the 10, and Wright punched it in on the next play. | Georgia, 27-13
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. UT .. UGA
First Downs .. 21 .. 18
Rushes-Yards .. 42-94 .. 37-130
Passing .. 195 .. 257
Comp-Att-Int .. 23-33-1 .. 17-25-0
Kick Returns-Yards .. 0-0 .. 2-24
Punts-Avg. .. 4-38 .. 4-50.3
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-1 .. 2-2
Penalties-Yards .. 9-55 .. 6-60
Time of Possession .. 29:00 .. 31:00
Third Down .. 2-14 .. 7-12
Fourth Down .. 3-5 .. 0-0
Red Zone .. 2-3 .. 4-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Jaylen Wright 21-69, Hendon Hooker 18-17, Jabari Small 3-8.
Georgia: Kenny McIntosh 10-52, Daijun Edwards 16-46, Stetson Bennett 1-13, Kendall Milton 3-8.
PASSING
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 23-33-1 195.
Georgia: Stetson Bennett 17-25-0 257.
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 7-68, Jalin Hyatt 6-63, Bru McCoy 6-38, Jacob Warren 3-21.
Georgia: Ladd McConkey 5-94, Brock Bowers 3-27, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint 3-20, Kenny McIntosh 2-57.
