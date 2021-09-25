At Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
UT .. 7 .. 7 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 14
UF .. 10 .. 7 .. 14 .. 7 .. — 38
FIRST QUARTER
UF 9:20 — Malik Davis 4 pass from Emory Jones (Jace Christmann kick)
10 plays, 62 yards, 4:33
After forcing a Tennessee punt, Florida made good on its first offensive possession. Using both the arm and legs of quarterback Emory Jones, and aided by Malik Davis runs and a facemask penalty on Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks, the Gators moved the ball to Tennessee’s 6-yard line. After a run each by Jones and Davis, Jones found his running back alone in the end zone for the passing touchdown. | Gators, 7-0
UT 7:05 — Tiyon Evans 47 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
6 plays, 80 yards, 2:05
The Vols responded to the Gators’ touchdown with one of their own on their ensuing drive. After quarterback Hendon Hooker threw an incompletion, then rushed for 15 yards, tailback Jabari Small ran for 16 yards to cross midfield. After Hooker was hit for a 1-yard loss, then passed to Cedric Tillman for three yards, he found Evans on a screen pass. The shifty running back did the rest, breaking through the Florida defense for a long score. | 7-7
UF 1:07 — Christmann 47 field goal
10 plays, 45 yards, 5:58
Florida started its next drive on its 25-yard line, but was exhilarated by a 14-yard run from Dameon Pierce three plays in. The Gators continued pushing the ball upfield, gaining 39 yards in five plays, before a 2-yard loss and two penalties moved them back to the Vols’ 30. When Jones’ pass on third-and-15 fell incomplete, Florida settled for the field goal. | Gators, 10-7
SECOND QUARTER
UT 11:31 — JaVonta Payton 75 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 89 yards, 1:17
Tennessee forced a Florida punt, then picked up a first down on a 3-yard run by Evans and an 8-yard pass by Hooker to tight end Jacob Warren. After Hooker connected with Jimmy Calloway for three yards, he found JaVonta Payton deep on the next play, and the senior ran to the end zone to give Tennessee its first lead. | Vols, 14-10
UF 4:15 — Nay’Quan Wright 23 run (Christmann kick)
5 plays, 59 yards, 2:22
The Gators started their drive with two rushes from Nay’Quan Wright, then two pass completions by Jones, altogether totaling 31 yards. Jones connected with Trent Whittemore for a 3-yard loss, but the Vols were flagged for an offsides penalty, putting the ball on their 23-yard line. Wright then capped off the drive with the long touchdown run, and Florida retook the lead. | Gators, 17-14
THIRD QUARTER
UF 12:21 — Kemore Gamble 13 pass from Whittemore (Christmann kick)
6 plays, 78 yards, 2:33
On its first drive of the second half, Florida gained 15 yards on a 5-yard run by Jones and a 10-yard carry by Davis before Jones hit Justin Shorter on a 33-yard pass. Jones also completed his next two passes, a 13-yarder to Kemore Gamble and a 4-yarder to Jacob Copeland. On second-and-6 from Tennessee’s 13-yard line, Florida coach Dan Mullen pulled out a trick play. Receiver Whittemore caught a pass from Jones, but instead of running with the ball, he sat back and threw it to Gamble for a 13-yard touchdown. | Gators, 24-14
UF 2:04 — Rick Wells 9 pass from Jones (Christmann kick)
8 plays, 70 yards, 4:05
After Tennessee failed to convert a fourth-and-5 from the Gators’ 30-yard line, Florida drove the ball 61 yards in five plays. Jones ran for eight yards on one carry and Pierce ran for nine on two before Jones threw his second touchdown of the night, a 9-yard strike to Rick Wells on third-and-1. | Gators, 31-14
FOURTH QUARTER
UF 1:39 — Davis 9 run (Christmann kick)
12 plays, 80 yards, 6:20
The Gators’ final score came in the game’s waning moments. Starting on their own 20-yard line, Florida used up over six minutes of game clock and moved the ball to Tennessee’s 9-yard line. Just as he started the game with a touchdown, Davis ended it with one as well, running into the end zone from nine yards out to cap off Florida’s win over Tennessee. | Gators, 38-14
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. UF .. UT
First Downs .. 25 .. 20
Rushes-Yards .. 40-283 .. 37-148
Passing .. 222 .. 275
Comp-Att-Int .. 22-28-0 .. 15-31-0
Return Yards .. 47 .. 82
Punts-Avg .. 3-45.7 .. 6-43.2
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-1 .. 1-0
Penalties-Yards .. 6-45 .. 10-85
Time of Possession .. 35:29 .. 24:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Florida: Emory Jones 15-144, Dameon Pierce 8-62, Malik Davis 10-45, Nay’Quan Wright 7-32.
Tennessee: Jabari Small 11-59, Tiyon Evans 11-50, Hendon Hooker 13-23, Jalin Hyatt 1-10, Joe Milton 1-6.
PASSING
Florida: Emory Jones 21-27-0-209, Trent Whittemore 1-1-0-13.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 13-23-0-221, Joe Milton 2-8-0-54.
RECEIVING
Florida: Rick Wells 4-39, Justin Shorter 3-54, Xzavier Henderson 3-36, Jacob Copeland 3-32, Kemore Gamble 3-29, Malik Davis 2-14, Dameon Pierce 2-2, Nay’Quan Wright 1-13, Trent Whittemore 1-3.
Tennessee: Tiyon Evans 3-71, Velus Jones Jr. 3-64, Cedric Tillman 3-10, Javonta Payton 2-82, Jacob Warren 2-23, Jabari Small 1-22, Jimmy Calloway 1-3.
— @TylerWombles
