at Neyland Stadium
UF .. 0 .. 14 .. 7 .. 6 .. — 27
UT .. 3 .. 14 .. 14 .. 7 .. — 38
FIRST QUARTER
UT 1:11 — Chase McGrath 32 field goal
10 plays, 51 yards, 3:24
Florida kicker Adam Mihalek missed a 50-yard field goal to give Tennessee a chance to strike first. The Vols picked up two first downs before getting behind the sticks after a sack , but Hooker and senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton linked up for 17 yards to move the chains. Tennessee had an opportunity to convert on third-and-7 from the Florida 15-yard line, but Hooker's pass to redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren was late and behind him, forcing UT to settle for three points. | Vols, 3-0
SECOND QUARTER
UF 12:41 — Keon Zipperer 44 pass from Anthony Richardson (Adam Mihalek kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:30
Florida converted on fourth-and-1 when sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson found redshirt junior tight end Dante Zanders for an 11-yard gain. A shoddy display if tackling allowed the Gators to score on the next play as Richardson eluded a sack and then junior tight end Keon Zipperer powered through two Tennessee defenders on his way to the end zone. | Florida, 7-3
UT 11:59 — Hendon Hooker 4 run (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:42
Tennessee's response was a swift one. A blown coverage left USC transfer Bru McCoy wide open for a 70-yard gain. Two plays later, Hooker found pay dirt to put UT back on top. | Vols, 10-7
UF 8:28 — Richardson 7 run (Mihalek kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 3:31
Back-to-back completions of 17 and 39 yards to start the drive put Florida in the red zone. An illegal shift penalty helped Tennessee force a third-and-12, but it could not get the offense off the field. Richardson found redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore for a 14-yard gain two plays before leaping over the pylon for the score. | Florida, 14-10
UT 0:07 — Bru McCoy 1 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
12 plays, 99 yards, 2:43
Tennessee converted on third-and-10 when Hooker and redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant picked up 10 yards. Hooker followed that up with a 43-yard completion to Keyton, who laid out to make the snag. A 16-yard run by Hooker put Tennessee inside the 10, and three plays later McCoy hauled in the score. | Vols, 17-14
THIRD QUARTER
UT 12:08 — Jabari Small 16 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
10 plays, 73 yards, 2:47
Tennessee executed a double dip to bookend halftime to perfection. The Vols picked up a quick first down and then converted on third-and-2 with a 2-yard run by sophomore running back Jaylen Wright. Hooker found paydirt with a 6-yard run up the middle, but it was waived off because of a holding penalty. It did not matter, as Hooker and junior running back Jabari Small connected for the score on the next play. | Vols, 24-14
UF 5:55 — Richardson 1 run (Mihalek kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:13
An offensive face mask on the first play from scrimmage gave Florida a first-and-22, but Tennessee could not take advantage. Richardson completed three passes for more than 10 yards on the drive, including a 16-yard completion to junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall immediately following the face mask. Richardson was originally ruled short of the end zone on his quarterback sneak, but replay reversed the call. | Vols, 24-21
UT 3:58 — Jabari Small 1 run (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 62 yards, 1:49
Hooker utilized his legs to great effect against the Gators. He opened the drive with a 44-yard scamper that put him over 100 yards rushing. Hooker followed that with a 16-yard completion to Fant. It took three tries for Small to punch it in. | Vols, 31-21
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 7:55 — Jaylen Wright 5 run (McGrath kick)
10 plays, 87 yards, 4:39
A defense that struggled to get off the field throughout the game finally got a stop when Jeremy Banks recovered an Anthony Richardson fumble in the red zone. Tennessee made the most of it with a dagger of a scoring drive, which started with a 45-yard strike to Warren. The Vols faced third down twice on the drive, and converted each of them on the ground. Hooker moved the chains on the first with a 6-yard rush on third-and-3 and Wright trotted into the end zone on the second. | Vols, 38-21
UF 4:49 — Montrell Johnson Jr. 5 run (2-point attempt failed)
10 plays, 75 yards, 3:06
A 16-yard completion to sophomore wide receiver Xzavier Henderson moved the sticks on third-and-14 and a defensive holding gave Florida a first down on second-and-15. On fourth-and-2, sophomore running back Montrell Johnson Jr. scooted to the corner of the end zone. | Vols, 38-27
UF 0:17 — Ricky Pearsall 3 pass from Richardson (2-point conversion failed)
7 plays, 71 yards, 0:54
Richardson completed passes of 28, 16 and 24 yards before hitting Pearsall in the end zone. A 2-point conversion fell incomplete, which proved pivotal because it forced the Gators to drive the length of the field after recovering the ensuing onside kick. | Vols, 38-33
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. UF .. UT
First Downs .. 31 .. 27
Rushes-Yards .. 42-141 .. 42-227
Passing .. 453 .. 349
Comp-Att-Int .. 24-45-1 .. 22-28-0
Kick Returns-Yards .. 3-44 .. 3-61
Punts-Avg. .. 1-49 .. 0-0
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-1 .. 2-2
Penalties-Yards .. 10-47 .. 6-50
Time of Possession .. 34:56 .. 25:04
Third Down .. 7-15 .. 6-9
Fourth Down .. 5-6 .. 0-2
Red Zone .. 4-6 .. 6-6
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Florida: Anthony Richardson 17-62, Trevor Etienne 9-35, Nay'Quan Wright 8-26, Montrell Johnson Jr. 8-18.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 13-112, Jabari Small 19-90, Jaylen Wright 10-25.
PASSING
Florida: Anthony Richardson 24-44-1 453.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 22-28-0 349.
RECEIVING
Florida: Justin Shorter 7-155, Ricky Pearsall 5-103, Xzavier Henderson 4-68, Keon Zipperer 3-62.
Tennessee: Bru McCoy 5-102, Jalin Hyatt 5-58, Princeton Fant 5-43, Ramel Keyton 3-69.
