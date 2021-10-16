at Neyland Stadium
Miss .. 10 .. 14 .. 7 .. 0 .. — 31
UT .. 9 .. 3 .. 7 .. 7 .. — 26
FIRST QUARTER
Miss 9:50 — Snoop Conner 1 run (Caden Costa kick)
4 plays, 11 yards, 0:58
The Vols stopped a promising Ole Miss opening drive, but the Rebels got the ball back at Tennessee’s 11-yard line when Velus Jones Jr. muffed the punt return. After a 4-yard rush and two incomplete passes, quarterback Matt Corral ran for six yards to the 1-yard line. From there, tailback Snoop Conner gained the single yard needed for the opening touchdown. | Rebels, 7-0
UT 4:35 — Omari Thomas safety
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
The Rebels started the drive on their own 7-yard line, and false start penalty moved them back to the 4. Conner ran for a yard, but Thomas sacked Corral in his own end zone on the next play, giving the Vols their first points of the game on the safety. | Rebels, 7-2
UT 3:51 — Cedric Tillman 16 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
3 plays, 49 yards, 0:37
After Tennessee’s defense produced the safety, its offense turned around and scored itself. Tailback Jabari Small rushed twice for 33 total yards before quarterback Hendon Hooker connected with Cedric Tillman for a 16-yard passing touchdown. | Vols, 9-7
Miss 0:44 — Costa 30 field goal
11 plays, 57 yards, 3:01
Ole Miss got the ball on its own 30-yard line following Tennessee’s touchdown. The Rebels moved the ball to the Vols’ 15-yard line in seven plays. After a 2-yard rush by Conner and two incomplete passes by Corral, Ole Miss kicked the field goal, taking a slim lead. | Rebels, 10-9
SECOND QUARTER
Miss 11:27 — Dannis Jackson 33 pass from Corral (Costa kick)
8 plays, 54 yards, 2:30
Corral did most of the heavy lifting in Ole Miss’ first drive of the second quarter. Following an incomplete pass and a 2-yard carry by Henry Parrish Jr., Corral gained 19 yards on four carries with another incompletion sandwiched between them. He then threw to Dannis Jackson for the 33-yard score, giving the Rebels an 8-point advantage. | Rebels, 17-9
Miss 5:30 — Conner 1 run (Costa kick)
12 plays, 91 yards, 3:37
The Rebels notched a long scoring drive midway through the second period. Starting on its 9-yard line, Ole Miss marched down the field, helped out by a recovered Corral fumble and an official review that gave him an extra two yards on a run. After advancing to Tennessee’s 12-yard line, Corral connected with Conner on a 10-yard pass, getting the ball to the 2-yard line, before two runs for yard each by Conner put it in the end zone. | Rebels, 24-9
UT 0:00 — McGrath 39 field goal
6 plays, 62 yards, 0:53
The Vols were able to get momentum before the half ended, albeit with just three points. Hooker ran for two yards, then completed three of his next four passes, the last going to Jones Jr. for 30 yards. With two seconds on the clock, McGrath lined up for the field goal, but Rebels coach Lane Kiffin took the rest of his timeouts in an attempt to ice him. It didn’t work, as McGrath nailed the kick in the half’s final seconds. | Rebels, 24-12
THIRD QUARTER
UT 12:38 — Jabari Small 1 run (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 77 yards, 2:18
Tennessee gained even more momentum coming out of halftime. Highlighted by a 26-yard run from tailback Jabari Small, the Vols moved to Ole Miss’ 30-yard line. Hooker connected with Jones Jr. for a 29-yard pass completion to the 1-yard line, then Small rumbled in for the short touchdown, pulling the Vols within five points. | Rebels, 24-19
Miss 2:04 — Dontario Drummond 16 pass from Corral (Costa kick)
8 plays, 68 yards, 3:02
With just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, Ole Miss’ offense truly started clicking. Positive gains on passes and runs saw the Rebels move to their 47-yard line before Corral broke a 32-yard run. He ran for another five yards before throwing to Dontario Drummond for the 16-yard aerial score. | Rebels, 31-19
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 13:41 — Hooker 5 run (McGrath kick)
9 plays, 88 yards, 3:14
Opening their drive in the third quarter, the Vols ended it in the fourth, advancing from their 12-yard line to their 45. Hooker ran for 41 yards on just two carries; after an incompletion and another Hooker run, this one for two yards, he kept the ball on a speed option and strolled into the end zone to again cut Ole Miss’ lead to five points. | Rebels, 31-26
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. Miss .. UT
First Downs .. 29 .. 29
Rushes-Yards .. 62-279 .. 50-222
Passing .. 231 .. 245
Comp-Att-Int .. 21-39-1 .. 18-29-0
Return Yards .. 59 .. 126
Punts-Avg .. 4-44.8 .. 6-43.5
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-0 .. 2-1
Penalties-Yards .. 10-75 .. 6-48
Time of Possession .. 34:09 .. 25:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ole Miss: Matt Corral 30-195, Henry Parrish Jr. 10-41, Snoop Conner 15-24, Jerrion Ealy 7-19.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 23-108, Jabari Small 21-92, Joe Milton 1-13, Len’Neth Whitehead 2-7.
PASSING
Ole Miss: Matt Corral 21-38-1-231, Luke Altmyer 0-1-0-0.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 17-26-0-233, Joe Milton 1-2-0-12.
RECEIVING
Ole Miss: Henry Parrish Jr. 5-19, Casey Kelly 3-31, Snoop Conner 3-25, Dontario Drummond 2-66.
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 7-84, Velus Jones Jr. 6-93, Jacob Warren 1-23, Jalin Hyatt 1-18.
