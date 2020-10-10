At Dooley Field, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.
VOLS .. 7.. 14.. 0.. 0.. — 21
UGA .. 7.. 10.. 13.. 14.. — 44
FIRST QUARTER
UT 14:17 — Kivon Bennett Fumble recovery(Brent Cimaglia kick)
The Vols couldn’t have scripted a better start. Trey Hill’s snap sailed over Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s head on the second play from scrimmage. Bennett couldn’t recover at Georgia’s 3-yard line, leading to a scrum in the end zone. Bennett emerged from the pile with the football to give Tennessee an early lead. | Vols 7-0.
UGA 6:38 — Zamir White 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny kick)
5 plays, 63 yards, 2:29
The Vols lost one of their best pass rushers when Deandre Johnson was called for targeting Bennett. Bennett connected with Kenny McIntosh for a 29-yard gain. White plowed into the end zone on the next play to even the score. | Tied 7-7
SECOND QUARTER
UGA 11:42 — Stetson Bennett 8-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny kick)
12 plays, 95 yards, 6:15
Several Vol blunders helped the Bulldogs go 95 yards. A pass interference penalty by Alontae Taylor allowed Georgia to escape the shadow of its own end zone. Trevon Flowers dropped an interception to give UGA another opportunity. Jaylen McCollough was called for pass interference on third-and-13, giving Georgia the ball at the Tennessee 33-yard line. A few plays later, Bennett broke a few tackles and scampered 8 yards down the right sideline into the end zone. | Georgia, 14-7
UT 6:40 — Josh Palmer 36-yard touchdown from Jarrett Guarantano (Brent Cimaglia kick)
1 plays, 36 yards, 0:09
Georgia coach Kirby Smart decided to leave the offense on the field on fourth-and-1 at the Georgia 36. Vols’ linebacker Henry To’o To’o stopped Bennett on a quarterback sneak. The Vols immediately capitalized, as Guarantano threaded a 36-yard pass to Palmer. | Tied 14-14
UGA 4:49 — Jack Podlesny 46-yard field goal
5 plays, 46 yards, 1:51
Jermaine Burton collected 46 yards on the first play of the drive, taking the ball on an end around. Tennessee’s defense recovered to force a long kick. | Georgia, 17-14
UT 3:08 — Josh Palmer 27-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Guarantano
6 plays, 61 yards, 1:41
The drive began with Georgia’s George Pickens squirting water on Guarantano after he scrambled toward Georgia’s sidelines. The ensuing unsportsmanlike penalty gave the Vols the ball at Georgia’s 49. Guarantano proceeded to complete three straight passes, including a 27-yard scoring heave to Palmer that had to be reviewed. | Vols, 21-17
THIRD QUARTER
UGA 12:00 — Jack Podlesny 34-yard field goal
4 plays, -1 yards, 2:13
The Vols experienced a disastrous start to the second half. Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari strip sacked Guarantano and recovered the fumble to give Georgia the ball at Tennessee’s 15. The good news for the Vols is that their defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone. A chop block by Georgia killed the drive, as the Bulldogs had to settle for a short field goal. | Vols, 21-20
UGA 10:31 — Jack Podlesny 51-yard field goal
4 plays, 3 yards, 0:53
The Vol defenders found themselves in a bad position after a Guarantano interception and forced a stop, making Georgia settle for a long field goal. The Bulldogs regained the lead, but it could have been worse. | Georgia, 23-21.
UGA 00:35 — Kearis Jackson 21-yard reception from Stetson Bennett (Jack Podlesny kick good)
8 plays, 62 yards, 3:53
UT couldn’t force stops on third down. Bennett uncorked a 20-yard pass to Jackson on third-and-10 to move the ball to the Tennessee 24-yard line. On third-and-seven, he found Jackson on a deep post to give the Bulldogs a two-possession lead. | Georgia, 30-21
FOURTH QUARTER
UGA 10:31 — Jalen Carter 1-yard pass from Stetson Bennett (Jack Podlesny kick good)
8 plays, 66 yards, 3:45
Bennett went back to his favorite target, threading a 33-yard pass to Jackson. Three plays later, he connected with Carter, a defensive lineman, on third-and-goal to deliver the dagger. | Georgia, 37-21
UGA 9:56 — Monty Rice 20-yard fumble recovery (Jack Podlesny kick good)
The Vols committed their third turnover of the second half when Rice blitzed through the B-gap to strip sack Guarantano. Rice recovered the loose ball and cruised into the end zone to punctuate Georgia’s fourth-straight victory over Tennessee. | Georgia, 44-21.
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Vols .. UGA
First downs .. 13 .. 24
Rushes-yards .. 27--4 .. 50-193
Passing .. 215 .. 235
Comp-Att-Int .. 23-36-1 .. 16-27-0
Return Yards .. 63 .. 36
Punts-Avg. .. 6-47.2 .. 2-56.5
Fumbles-Lost .. 3-2 .. 3-2
Penalties-Yards .. 10-84 .. 6-70
Time of Possession .. 23:22 .. 36:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
VOLS: Gray 8-25, Chandler 8-11, Hyatt 1-3, Guarantano 10-(minus 43).
GEORGIA: Milton 8-56, White 22-50, McIntosh 8-45, Burton 1-43, S.Bennett 6-22, D.Edwards 4-7, (Team) 1-(minus 30).
PASSING
VOLS: Guarantano 23-36-1-215
GEORGIA: S.Bennett 16-27-0-235.
RECEIVING
VOLS: Gray 8-54, Palmer 4-71, B.Johnson 3-28, Keyton 2-29, Chandler 2-19, Fant 1-9, Tillman 1-6, Warren 1-5, Hyatt 1-(minus 6).
GEORGIA: K.Jackson 4-91, McKitty 2-47, McIntosh 2-36, Burton 2-26, Pickens 2-14, Robertson 1-14, FitzPatrick 1-3, D.Edwards 1-3, Carter 1-1.
— @JonathanToye1
