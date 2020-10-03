At Shields-Watkins Field, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville
MIZZOU .. 0 .. 6 .. 6 .. 0 .. — 12
UT .. 7 .. 14 .. 7 .. 7 .. — 35
FIRST QUARTER
UT — Ty Chandler 3 run (Brent Cimaglia kick)
14 plays, 75 yards, 4:59
Tennessee rolled the dice twice on its opening possession en route to a touchdown. Senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano ran for three yards on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 34-yard line and converted another fourth-and-1 on a quarterback sneak on the Missouri 4. A 34-yard pass from Guarantano to freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on third-and 7 near midfield also proved pivotal. | Vols, 7-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 14:44 — Eric Gray 20 run (Cimaglia kick)
9 plays, 65 yards, 3:33
A personal foul negated an Eric Gray fumble after catching a short pass from Guarantano. The sophomore running back made the most of his second chance, rushing for nine yards on a third-and-1 five plays before scampering into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season. Guarantano also picked up UT's third fourth-down conversion with a quarterback sneak during the drive. | Vols, 14-0
M 10:17 — Harrison Mevis 27 kick
Redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson, who started under center for the Tigers, and provided a spark for a Missouri offense that logged 14 yards on nine plays on its first two drives. Bazelak completed passes of 14 and 21 yards to Jalen Knox and Damon Hazelton, respectively, to help put the Tigers in the red zone before Tennessee forced a field goal. | Vols, 14-3
M 4:17 — Mevis 50 kick
Bazelak hit Keke Chism for a gain of 28 to put Missouri in Tennessee territory. Three carries by Tyler Badie and Larry Rountree III resulted in another first down, but the Tigers were unable to get any closer to the end zone. Tennessee senior linebacker Deandre Johnson sacked Bazelak on third-and-8 from the UT 30 to force a long field goal. | Vols. 14-6
UT 0:44 — Gray 13 pass from Jarrett Guarantano (Cimaglia kick)
The addition of junior offensive lineman Cade Mays, who was ruled eligible by the SEC on Wednesday after transferring from Georgia during the offseason, bolstered an already-talented offensive line, and it showed in the first half against Missouri. Chandler broke off runs of 13 and 21 before Gray hauled in a screen from Guarantano and waltzed into the end zone. | Vols, 21-6
THIRD QUARTER
UT 6:27 — Guarantano 2 run (Cimaglia kick)
16 plays, 92 yards, 6:29
Guarantano hit senior wide receiver Josh Palmer for a 12-yard gain to get Tennessee out of the shadow of its own goalpost, and the Vols casually marched down the field from there. Guarantano and Palmer connected again to convert a third-and-10, and Gray broke a 22-yard run to put UT in position to have Guarantano add to the lead. | Vols, 28-6
M 2:06 — Larry Rountree III 1 run (2-point failed)
10 plays, 75 yards, 4:21
Missouri kept itself in the game a bit longer with this response. Bazelak completed passes of 19 and 37 yards to Knox and Logan Christopherson, respectively, to register the only plays that netted more than six yards on the possession. | VOLS, 28-12
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 7:44 — Guarantano 1 run (Cimaglia kick)
8 plays, 47 yards, 4:30
A 22-yard gain from Guarantano to USC transfer Velus Jones Jr. kicked off the touchdown drive that all but sealed Tennessee's first 2-0 start since 2017. Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw committed pass interference four plays later to put Tennessee on the Missouri 2-yard line. The Vols failed to punch it in until Guarantano snuck into the end zone on fourth down. | Vols, 35-12
UT 9:35 — Josh Palmer 32 pass from Guarantano (Cimaglia kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:13
A 33-yard completion to Johnson from Guarantano put Tennessee and South Carolina territory, and then Guarantano followed that by finding a wide open Palmer in the end zone. | VOLS, 31-24
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Mizzou .. Vols
First Downs .. 15 .. 26
Rush-Yds .. 37-126 .. 51-232
Passing .. 218 .. 190
Cmp-Att-Int .. 14-25-1 .. 14-23-0
Total Plays-Total Yards .. 62-344 .. 74-422
Turnovers .. 1 .. 0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
VOLS: Eric Gray 16-105, Ty Chandler 19-90, Jabari Small 4-27, Jarrett Guarantano 10-14, Team 2-(-4).
MIZZOU: Larry Rountree III 18-84, Tyler Badie 6-19, Jalen Knox 1-13, Connor Bazelak 8-11, Damon Hazelton 1-3, Shawn Robinson 3-(-4).
PASSING
VOLS: Jarrett Guarantano 14-23-0 190.
MIZZOU: Connor Bazelak 13-21-1 218, Shawn Robinson 1-4-0 0.
RECEIVING
VOLS: Josh Palmer 4-71, Jalin Hyatt 2-54, Velus Jones Jr. 1-22, Brandon Johnson 3-17, Eric Gray 1-13, Ty Chandler 3-13.
MIZZOU: Damon Hazelton 4-66, Tyler Badie 2-44, Logan Christopherson 1-37, Jalen Knox 4-37, Keke Chism 1-28, Jr. Daniel Parker 1-5, Larry Rountree III 1-1.
