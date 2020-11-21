At Jordan-Hare Stadium
UT .. 7 .. 3.. 0.. 7.. — 17
Auburn .. 0 .. 10.. 10.. 10.. — 30
FIRST QUARTER
UT 5:56 — Jarrett Guarantano 9 run (Brent Cimaglia kick)
9 plays, 80 yard, 4:42
Eric Gray converted a third-and-15 by rushing for 34 yards. He then gained 16 more yards on a pass from Guarantano. Three plays later, Guarantano converted a third-and-4 by threading a 15-yard pass to Jalin Hyatt to move the ball to the Auburn 15. Guarantano finished the drive on a well-designed quarterback run, plunging nine yards into the end zone to give the Vols an early lead. | Vols, 7-0.
SECOND QUARTER
UT 13:42 — Cimagila 47 kick
8 plays, 50 yards, 3:58
Eric Gray hauled in a screen pass and earned 25 yards on third-and-3 to move the ball to the Auburn 48. Guarantano then completed a 10-yard pass to Ramel Keyton to bring Tennessee into field goal range. On third-and-3, Guarantano’s completion to Princeton Fant fell 1 yard short of the first down. | Vols, 10-0
Auburn 12:06 — Anthony Schwartz 54 pass from Bo Nix (Anders Carlson kick)
4 plays, 79 yard, 1:35
Shaun Shivers rushed three straight times for 25 yards. Tennessee’s secondary then didn’t bother to cover Schwarz, who hauled in Nix’s pass and strolled into the end zone. | Vols, 10-7
Auburn 5:36 — Carlson 25 kick
13 plays, 70 yards, 5:35
Auburn gashed Tennessee on the ground, rushing for 43 yards on eight carries. The Vols defense didn’t break, forcing a stop in the red zone. Still, Carlson evened the score with a short field goal. | Tied, 10-10.
THIRD QUARTER
Auburn 7:25 — Carlson 27 kick
15 plays, 65 yards, 7:35
Nix completed passes to Eli Stove, J.J Pegues and Seth Williams to move the ball into Tennessee territory. He then uncorked a 16-yard pass to Williams on third-and-10 to give Auburn the ball at the Tennessee 24. Kivon Bennett, though, extinguished Auburn’s momentum by sacking Nix for an 11-yard loss. Nix completed a 13-yard pass to Stove to set up the Carlson field goal. | Tigers, 13-10
Auburn 2:21 — Smoke Monday 100-yard interception return
10 plays, 63 yards, 5:04
Gray rushed five straight times for 49 yards to move the ball to the Auburn 26. Ty Chandler ran three straight times for 14 yards. It didn’t matter. Smoke intercepted Guarantano’s pass on the goal line and returned 100 yards — the fifth time Tennessee has allowed a defensive touchdown since the Georgia game. |Tigers, 20-10
FOURTH QUARTER
Auburn 7:14 — D.J Williams 9 run (Carlson kick)
12 plays, 80 yards, 5:19
Nix completed a 6-yard pass to Shedrick Jackson to convert a third-and-3. The Tigers converted another third down thanks to a Tennessee pass interference penalty. Nix threaded a 14-yard pass to Schwartz to move the ball to the Tennessee 36. Williams then took over, rushing three straight times to carry the ball into the end zone. | Tigers, 27-10.
UT 4:07 — Gray 1 run (Cimaglia kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:07
Harrison Bailey took over quarterback duties for Tennessee and was immediately productive, completing passes to Hyatt and Chandler for 17 and 7 yards. Gray rushed for 27 yards to give the Vols the ball at the Tigers 30. Three plays later, Gray plunged into the end zone to slice into Auburn’s lead. | Tigers, 27-17
Auburn 1:27 — Carlson 50 kick
7 plays, 11 yards, 2:39
An unsuccessful Tennessee onside kick attempt gave Auburn a short field. The Tigers capitalized, picking up enough yards for Carlson to convert a long field goal attempt. | Tigers, 30-17
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Vols .. Aub
First downs .. 28 .. 23
Rushes-yards .. 41-222 .. 38-165
Passing .. 242 .. 220
Comp-Att-Int .. 22-33-1 .. 17-26-1
Return Yards .. 40 .. 0
Punts-Avg. .. 2-37.0 .. 2-36.5
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 4-33 .. 6-60
Time of Possession .. 31:29 .. 28:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Gray 22-173, Chandler 9-40, H.Bailey 3-15, Holiday 1-6, Calloway 1-(minus 6), Guarantano 5-(minus 6).
Auburn: D.Williams 11-66, Shivers 14-65, Bigsby 3-24, Nix 9-10, Stove 1-0.
PASSING
Tennessee: Guarantano 15-23-1-156, H.Bailey 7-10-0-86.
Auburn: Nix 17-26-1-220.
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Chandler 4-37, Gray 3-49, Hyatt 3-37, Fant 3-28, Warren 3-28, Jones Jr. 2-27, B.Johnson 1-12, Keyton 1-10, Palmer 1-8, Calloway 1-6.
Auburn: S.Williams 5-52, Schwartz 3-84, Stove 3-48, Shenker 2-11, Pegues 1-7, Shivers 1-7, S.Jackson 1-6, D.Williams 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS
Tennessee: Cimaglia 50, Cimaglia 37.
