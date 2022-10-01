at Honaker Field
H .. 7 .. 7 .. 14 .. 14 .. — 42
MC .. 14 .. 14 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 28
FIRST QUARTER
MC 9:49 — Steph Carter Jr. 19 pass from Bryson Rollins (Trey Hampton kick)
5 plays, 34 yards, 1:59
Maryville College was given a short field after sophomore defensive back Grant Henderson picked off reigning USA South Player of the Year Landon Cotney — the Scots second takeaway in three plays. Maryville College senior running back Cody Estep and freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins combined for 15 yards on three carries before Rollins found freshman wide receiver Steph Carter Jr. in the back corner of the end zone. | Scots, 7-0
H 8:16 — Kahari McReynolds 4 run (Will Edwards kick)
4 plays, 59 yards, 1:29
A sack by Maryville alum Mike Bethea forced a third-and-16 for Huntingdon, but Maryville College failed to get off the field. Cotney found junior wide receiver Connor Bradford for a 61-yard game that set up the equalizer from junior running back Kahari McReynolds. | Tied, 7-7
MC 5:25 — Hunter Burke 37 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
8 plays, 68 yards, 2:45
Rollins went 4-for-7 on the scoring, including an 11-yard strike to Carter to convert on third-and-10 from the Maryville College 32-yard line. The Elizabethton product followed that up with a 19-yard strike to Carter. On fourth-and-9 from the Huntingdon 37, Rollins dropped a perfectly placed ball into the arms of senior wide receiver Hunter Burke for the score. | Scots, 14-7
SECOND QUARTER
H 14:35 — McReynolds 52 pass from Landon Cotney (Edwards kick)
3 plays, 52 yards, 0:19
Sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Harris nearly ended the drive with an interception but could not corral his own deflection. Huntingdon made Maryville College pay for not capitalizing on the opportunity as Cotney hit McReynolds over the middle of the field and watch him race to the end zone. | Tied, 14-14
MC 7:16 — Kevon Samuels 68 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
3 plays, 80 yards, 1:22
Rollins scrambled for a combined 12 yards on the first two plays of the drive before hitting freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels in stride for his third passing touchdown of the half. | Scots, 21-14
MC 3:09 — Rollins 1 run (Hampton kick)
5 plays, 59 yards, 2:35
Rollins scrambled for a gain of 22 and then found Carter for 36 yards. Two plays later, Rollins launched over the Huntingdon defensive line for the score. | Scots, 28-14
THIRD QUARTER
H 14:37 — McReynolds 40 pass from Cotney (Edwards kick)
2 plays, 40 yards, 0:13
The Hawks wasted little making their presence felt in the second half. Cotney dropped back on the second play from scrimmage and hit McReynolds in stride for their second touchdown connection. | Scots, 28-21
H 13:38 — Connor Bradford 50 pass from Cotney (Edwards kick)
2 plays, 55 yards, 0:42
A Bryson Rollins interception gave Huntingdon an opportunity to quickly erase a 14-point halftime deficit and the Hawks took advantage. McReynolds rushed for 5 yards to open the drive and then Cotney ended it by hitting a wide open Bradford. | Tied, 28-28
FOURTH QUARTER
H 7:17 — Cotney 8 run (Edwards kick)
3 plays, 14 yards, 1:07
Rollins' third interception of the second half set Huntingdon up on the Maryville College 14. The Hawks ran three consecutive speed options, the last of which saw Cotney trot into the end zone untouched. | Huntingdon, 35-28
H 4:49 — Troy Garner 3 run (Edwards kick)
3 plays, 41 yards, 1:16
Huntingdon got the ball back after a Maryville College three-and-out. McReynolds rushed for seven and then 31 before Garner put the Scots away with his score. | Huntingdon, 42-28
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. H .. MC
First Downs .. 14 .. 15
Rushes-Yards .. 41-95 .. 30-78
Passing .. 272 .. 269
Comp-Att-Int .. 12-26-1 .. 16-42-4
Kick Returns-Yards .. 5-116 .. 6-143
Punts-Avg. .. 7-36.7 .. 6-33.7
Fumbles-Lost .. 3-2 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 10-47 .. 6-50
Time of Possession .. 30:13 .. 29:47
Third Down .. 6-16 .. 5-16
Fourth Down .. 0-0 .. 1-3
Red Zone .. 3-4 .. 2-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Huntingdon: Kahari McReynolds 18-83, Troy Garner 8-19, Team 1-0, Landon Cotney 14-(-7).
Maryville College: Bryson Rollins 16-44, Cody Estep 13-38, Braden Dunson 1-(-4).
PASSING
Huntingdon: Landon Cotney 12-26-1 272.
Maryville College: Bryson Rollins 16-42-4 269.
RECEIVING
Huntingdon: Kahari McReynolds 3-92, Tyler England 3-34, Connor Bradfors 2-111, Kyler Chaney 2-30, Sebastian Verger 1-7, Zack Self 1-(-2).
Maryville College: Steph Carter Jr. 4-68, Kevon Samuels 3-87, Cody Estep 3-42, Hunter Burke 2-46, Corey Russell 2-16, Haydn Hollin 1-6, Jaden Jones 1-4.
