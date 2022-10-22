in Neyland Stadium
UTM .. 7 .. 0 .. 7 .. 10 .. — 24
UT .. 21 .. 31 .. 6 .. 7 .. — 65
FIRST QUARTER
UT 11:44 – Jabari Small 1 run (Chase McGrath kick)
9 plays, 74 yards, 2:11
Tennessee set the tone for its high-flying afternoon with a quick score on its first drive of the game. Hendon Hooker picked up where he left off last week with a 44-yard completion to Jalin Hyatt to the Martin 25-yard line. The Vols leaned on Jabari Small in the red zone, as he carried the final five plays of the drive, finishing with a one-yard score. | Vols, 7-0
UTM 9:05 – Zoe Roberts 4 run (Tyler Larco kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:39
Tennessee was without three of its four starting defensive backs and it showed on Martin’s second drive. The Skyhawks’ quarterback, Dresser Winn, completed four passes for 62 yards on the drive, including a 41-yard gain to Colton Dowell inside the 10. Zoe Roberts ran in untouched on a jet sweep. | Tied, 7-7
UT 5:59 – Princeton Fant 1 run (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 56 yards, 3:00
The Vols wasted no time in retaking their lead. Hooker completed early passes to Hyatt and Ramel Keyton for first downs, but the largest gain on the drive was a 38-yarder to Keyton, who was tackled just shy of the end zone. Princeton Fant, in at fullback, dove in the checkerboards for his second consecutive week with a touchdown. | Vols, 14-7
UT 0:00 – Ramel Keyton 8 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
13 plays, 77 yards, 3:39
Tennessee walk-on corner William Wright picked off Winn on third down in the red zone to create an opportunity for the Vols. Tennessee’s longest drive of the day nearly came to an early end on third-and-19, but Hooker scrambled for the first. A Martin roughing the passer penalty gave the Vols an untimed play before the end of the quarter, and Hooker connected with Keyton on an eight-yard slant. | Vols, 21-7
SECOND QUARTER
UT 10:54 – McGrath 40 field goal
8 play, 36 yards, 1:52
Tennessee’s defense showed progress and forced a Martin three-and-out. The Vols capitalized on the short field with a score, but had to settle for McGrath’s first field goal of the afternoon after two Hooker incompletions. | Vols, 24-7
UT 10:13 – Jalin Hyatt 22 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 31 yards, 0:32
On its first play after the field goal, UT Martin fumbled the football and Tennessee recovered. The Vols made quick work of the short field for their first touchdown of the quarter. Hyatt juked several Martin defenders on a 22-yard catch and run touchdown. | Vols, 31-7
UT 7:09 – Keyton 17 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 27 yards, 0:54
Tennessee return man Dee Williams set the Vols up with excellent field position after a 33-yard punt return. Small ran for a first down to set up Hooker’s second touchdown of the game to Keyton, a 17-yarder. | Vols, 38-7
UT 4:15 – Fant 11 run (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 69 yards, 1:47
Josh Heupel brought out Hooker for one more drive before the half, and it paid off immediately. Hooker connected with Squirrel White for a 49-yard gain – it likely would have been a house call, but the ball was slightly underthrown. Fant capped the short drive with an 11-yard rushing score – the longest of his career – for his second touchdown of the game. | Vols, 45-7
UT 2:10 – Hyatt 66 pass from Fant (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 53 yards, 0:25
Tennessee put the punctuation mark on one of its best halves in program history by setting a new record for points in a single half in the modern era (since 1933). Heupel broke out a trick play, as Joe Milton III – in for Hooker – passed to Fant, who then fired 66 yards to a wide-open Hyatt for the score. | Vols, 52-7
THIRD QUARTER
UT 13:01 – Dylan Sampson 1 run (Toby Wilson kick fail)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:59
Tennessee did not skip a beat with Milton running the offense to start the second half. He completed passes of 38 and 34 yards to Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill on consecutive throws to set the Vols up on the 1-yard line. Freshman Dylan Sampson did the rest. | Vols, 58-7
UTM 3:05 – George Qualls Jr. 8 pass from Winn (Larco kick)
11 plays, 71 yards, 3:50
Martin strung together its second scoring drive of the game against Tennessee’s second-team defense. Winn completed passes of 15 and 12 yards to midfield, and then the Skyhawks leaned on running back Sam Franklin into the red zone. Defensive offsides gave Martin a free play, and Winn capitalized with an eight-yard passing touchdown to Qualls. | Vols, 58-14
FOURTH QUARTER
UTM 14:41 – Qualls 31 pass from Winn (Larco kick)
4 plays, 54 yards, 1:03
Martin did not go down without a fight. The Skyhawks started the drive at midfield and crossed into Tennessee territory with a 10-yard pickup on first down. Winn threw his second touchdown of the contest, a 31-yarder, to Qualls. | Vols, 58-21
UT 14:41 – Squirrel White 64 pass from Joe Milton III (Wilson kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 1:29
Tennessee’s offense, which had been dormant since the start of the second half, broke out in a loud way in response to Martin’s third touchdown. Milton connected with freshman receiver Squirrel White in stride for a 64-yard score, the first of his career. | Vols, 65-21
UTM 5:04 – Larco 30 field goal
7 plays, 43 yards, 2:59
Martin took over at midfield after forcing Tennessee to punt for the second time. In at quarterback, Cornelious Brown IV broke out for a 14-yard run inside the red zone. Martin had a touchdown erased on an illegal touching penalty, so the Skyhawks settled for a field goal. | Vols, 65-24
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. UTM .. UT
First Downs .. 25 .. 27
Rushes-Yards .. 29-76 .. 46-201
Passing .. 316 .. 495
Comp-Att-Int .. 28-47-1 .. 26-37-1
Kick Returns-Yards .. 0-0 .. 2-27
Punts-Avg. .. 5-40.4 .. 2-28
Fumbles-Lost .. 3-1 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 5-39 .. 13-109
Time of Possession .. 30:20 .. 29:40
Third Down .. 3-13 .. 15-20
Fourth Down .. 0-2 .. 1-1
Red Zone .. 3-4 .. 6-7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
UT Martin: Zak Wallace 10-35, Sam Franklin 8-30, Jordan Castleberry 2-18.
Tennessee: Dylan Sampson 13-62, Jabari Small 11-33, Hendon Hooker 4-28, Joe Milton 3-23, Jaylen Wright 6-19, Princeton Fant 2-12.
PASSING
UT Martin: Dresser Winn 26-45-1 301, Cornelious Brown 2-2-0 15.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 18-24-0 276, Joe Milton III 4-7-0 135, Gaston Moore 2-3 9, Tayven Jackson 1-2 9, Princeton Fant 1-1 66.
RECEIVING
UT Martin: Colton Dowell 7-112, EJ Smoot 7-88, George Qualls Jr. 5-66, Devonte Tanksley 3-18, Sam Franklin 2-13.
Tennessee: Jalin Hyatt 7-174, Squirrel White 5-122, Ramel Keyton 5-77, Walker Merrill 2-41, Bru McCoy 2-8.
