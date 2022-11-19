at Williams-Brice Stadium
UT .. 7 .. 17 .. 7 .. 7 .. — 38
SC .. 21 .. 14 .. 7 .. 21 .. — 63
FIRST QUARTER
SC 10:34 — Jaheim Bell 19 pass from Spencer Rattler (Mitch Jeter kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:26
South Carolina chewed nearly five minutes off the clock as it opened the game with a scoring drive. Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 21 yards on third down to move the chains and cross into Tennessee territory. The Vols held SC to fourth down, but the Gamecocks converted on 4th & 6 as Rattler passed for a first inside the red zone. He then connected with Jaheim Bell in the flat for a 19-yard score on the next play. | South Carolina, 7-0
UT 9:30 — Jabari Small 31 run (Chase McGrath kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:04
Tennessee countered South Carolina with one of its patented quick scores, needing just four plays. The Vols picked up a first after passes to Bru McCoy and Cedric Tillman, and then Hendon Hooker scampered 29 yards into SC territory. Jabari Small took it 31 yards the rest of the way on the next play. | Tied, 7-7
SC 6:25 — Josh Vann 60 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick)
5 plays, 65 yards, 2:59
South Carolina continued its strong start to the game by taking advantage of Tennessee’s secondary. After converting on a fourth down attempt at midfield, the Gamecocks had a large gain erased on an offensive penalty. Rattler wasn’t bothered by it, and threw his second touchdown in as many drives on a 60-yard strike to Josh Vann. | South Carolina, 14-7
SC 1:15 — Juju McDowell 11 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick)
7 plays, 64 yards, 3:18
Rattler looked like the quarterback he was at Oklahoma as he led SC to its third score of the first quarter. After a short first down pass, Rattler hit Jalen Brooks for 36 yards into the red zone, and then two plays later, Juju McDowell beat Brandon Turnage in coverage on an 11-yard touchdown reception, already Rattler’s third passing TD. | South Carolina, 21-7
SECOND QUARTER
UT 12:24 — Cedric Tillman 3 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
14 play, 75 yards, 3:51
Tennessee marched down the field with its longest drive of the game, aided early on a SC defensive pass interference penalty. The Vols crossed into the red zone as Hooker completed to Jalin Hyatt, but Hooker had several bad attempts to bring up fourth and goal. The Vols’ decision to go for it paid off, as Hooker placed the football perfectly in the corner of the end zone, and Tillman made a leaping catch over a defender for his first touchdown since September. | South Carolina, 21-14
SC 9:04 — Dakereon Joyner 1 run (Jeter kick)
7 plays, 74 yards, 3:18
South Carolina did its damage on the ground on its fourth scoring drive. Bell ran for a first down at midfield, and then Ahmarean Brown broke past several Tennessee defenders on a 34-yard run into the red zone. On the goal line, Dakereon Joyner punched it in to go up two scores. | South Carolina, 28-14
UT 4:58 — McGrath 27 field goal
12 plays, 65 yards, 4:08
Tennessee had a chance to pull within seven but could not capitalize in the red zone. The Vols crossed midfield on a 16-yard pass to Princeton Fant, and targeting called on SC’s Nick Emmanwori moved the Vols to the SC 14. The Gamecocks’ defense made a great stop of Dylan Sampson on third down, forcing Chase McGrath to kick for the first time. | South Carolina, 28-17
SC 2:04 — Vann 18 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 2:54
Tennessee’s defense refused to get off the field as South Carolina scored a touchdown on its fifth consecutive drive to start the game. Two defensive holding penalties on the Vols’ extended SC’s possession, negating a Tamarion McDonald tackle for loss. Antwane Wells Jr. burned Turnage in coverage for a 27-yard reception in the red zone, and then Vann beat Christian Charles for an 18-yard score. | South Carolina, 35-17
UT 0:12 — Bru McCoy 7 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 1:52
The Vols did what they do so well and quickly marched down the field for a score before the break. Hooker picked up three first downs to Hyatt on the drive, and called a timeout after the third at the SC 7-yard line. Tennessee caught a break when an SC defender tipped Hooker’s pass right into McCoy’s hands in the end zone, finishing a sub-two minute scoring drive. | South Carolina, 35-24
THIRD QUARTER
UT 9:53 — Princeton Fant 41 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 74 yards, 1:01
Tennessee failed to score to open the second half, but after its defense forced its first punt of the game, it quickly made up for it. Hooker picked up two first downs to Ramel Keyton in the middle of the field, for 17 and 16 yards, respectively, and then found a wide-open Princeton Fant up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown. | South Carolina, 35-31
SC 5:03 — Wells 3 run (Jeter kick)
9 plays, 65 yards, 4:50
Every time Tennessee opened the door on a comeback, the Gamecocks were there to slam it shut. After Tennessee cut its deficit to four, South Carolina responded with a near five-minute scoring drive. Rattler picked up back-to-back first downs across midfield, before Bell broke away for a 14-yard gain to the goal line. Wells did the rest, scoring on an end around. | South Carolina, 42-31
FOURTH QUARTER
SC 11:41 — Bell 2 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:12
South Carolina brought down the killing blow to start the fourth quarter. The Vols allowed a pair of 20+ yard completions, including one on 3rd & 20, and then a pair of defensive penalties inside the 10 put SC on the goal line. Rattler’s fifth passing touchdown went to Bell for two yards. | South Carolina, 49-31
SC 9:26 — Ramel Keyton 46 pass from Joe Milton III
4 plays, 17 yards, 2:02
As if a bad night couldn’t get any worse, as Tennessee’s Heisman-candidate quarterback Hooker went down with a non-contact leg injury, he fumbled the ball and South Carolina recovered in the red zone. The Gamecocks needed four plays to score, and Joyner punched it in from the wildcat formation. | South Carolina, 56-31
SC 2:06 — Jalen Brooks 20 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick)
9 plays, 82 yards, 5:13
South Carolina crossed the 60-point mark with its ninth touchdown in 11 possessions, the punctuation mark on a top-five upset. Jalen Brooks took it 20 yards to the house on Rattler’s sixth touchdown of the night. | South Carolina, 63-31
UT 1:14 — Tillman 21 pass from Joe Milton III (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 0:46
Joe Milton III’s entrance into the game did not bring the same excitement as it usually does. He led the Vols on a scoring drive in under a minute, but the game had long been over. A 64-yard pass to Squirrel White set up Tillman’s second score of the night. | South Carolina, 63-38
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. UT .. SC
First Downs .. 31 .. 35
Rushes-Yards .. 28-152 .. 38-153
Passing .. 355 .. 453
Comp-Att-Int .. 29-50-0 .. 31-38-0
Kick Returns-Yards .. 3-53 .. 2-45
Punts-Avg. .. 3-35.7 .. 1-55
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-1 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 7-60 .. 9-75
Time of Possession .. 21:02 .. 38:58
Third Down .. 5-12 .. 8-11
Fourth Down .. 2-3 .. 2-2
Red Zone .. 4-5 .. 8-8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Jabari Small 11-80, Jaylen Wright 6-28, Hendon Hooker 5-25, Joe Milton III 2-17, Dylan Sampson 4-2.
South Carolina: Jaheim Bell 17-82, Ahmarean Brown 3-39, Dakereon Joyner 6-21, Spencer Rattler 5-16.
PASSING
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 24-42-0 247, Joe Milton III 4-8-0 108.
South Carolina: Spencer Rattler 30-37-0 438, Dakereon Joyner 1-1-0 15.
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 9-81, Jalin Hyatt 6-65, Squirrel White 5-96, Bru McCoy 3-19, Princeton Fant 2-57, Ramel Keyton 2-33.
South Carolina: Antwane Wells Jr. 11-177, Jaheim Bell 5-39, Josh Vann 2-78, Jalen Brooks 2-56, Nate Adkins 2-20, Juju McDowell 2-18.
