in Neyland Stadium
MIZ .. 7 .. 10 .. 7 .. 0 .. — 24
UT .. 7 .. 21 .. 21 .. 17 .. — 66
FIRST QUARTER
UT 11:05 — Jabari Small 10 run (Chase McGrath kick)
7 plays, 91 yards, 2:13
On the Vols’ first offensive play, Hendon Hooker connected with Jacob Warren for a 22-yard catch-and-run. Two plays later, Hooker hit Bru McCoy in stride down the sideline for a 38-yard gain into Mizzou territory, and then Hooker evaded a collapsed pocket, scampering into the red zone. An offsides penalty moved the Vols to the Mizzou 10-yard line, and Jabari Small took it from there. | Vols, 7-0
M 1:57 — Luther Burden 4 pass from Brady Cook (Harrison Mevis kick)
9 plays, 68 yards, 4:38
Tennessee handed Missouri four points on its first scoring drive. Mizzou quickly crossed into Tennessee territory after two runs from quarterback Brady Cook and was in the red zone after a 14-yard pass, but Tennessee’s defense stuffed Cook’s third-and-1 scramble. Mizzou brought out its field goal unit, but the Vols lined up offsides, and the penalty moved the chains. Cook took advantage of the free first down on the pass to Luther Burden. | Tied, 7-7
SECOND QUARTER
UT 14:41 — Jaylen Wright 3 run (McGrath kick)
10 play, 75 yards, 2:15
Tennessee failed a fourth-down conversion in Mizzou territory in the first quarter, but it would not be stopped in the second. After a long pass to McCoy to start the drive, the Vols faced fourth-and-4 after the end of the first quarter. Hooker came out of the break with a 30-yard strike to Jalin Hyatt inside the five, who crossed 1,000 yards receiving for the season on the catch. Jaylen Wright did the rest. | Vols, 14-7
UT 10:24 — Princeton Fant 19 pass from Hendon Hooker
6 plays, 72 yards, 2:16
Hooker and his receivers combined for three NFL-caliber receptions on the scoring drive. On third down, Hooker hit Ramel Keyton across the middle of the field for a 14-yard pickup. He then found McCoy in the middle for 17 yards, and the USC transfer hauled in the slightly-high throw to the red zone. Fant elevated in the back of the end zone over a Mizzou defender on his touchdown reception. | Vols, 21-7
M 5:48 — Tauskie Dove 43 pass from Cook (Mevis kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:36
Mizzou kept the ball on the ground and chewed up nearly five minutes of the clock. Cook and Nathaniel Peat both carried for first downs into Tennessee territory. Cook passed Tauskie Dove’s way, and he burned both Jaylen McCollough and Brandon Turnage in coverage as he walked in for a 43-yard score. | Vols, 21-14
UT 4:06 — Hooker 14 run (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 75 yards, 1:42
Tennessee’s run game shined as it doubled its lead over the Tigers. Small scampered for 26 yards after a shifty move on the Mizzou front line, and Wright plowed forward on a 19-yard gain. In the red zone, Hooker took the read option himself and ran in untouched. | Vols, 28-14
M 0:00 — Mevis 32 field goal
5 plays, 44 yards, 0:34
Tennessee’s second failed fourth-down conversion in Mizzou territory of the half gave the Tigers the ball with 34 seconds left in the half. After a first-down incompletion, Cook ran 40 yards through the Vols’ defense on a designed run, and Mizzou took a timeout with 19 seconds left. He carried again for four more yards and then spiked it to stop the clock, setting up Mevis’ field goal as time expired on the half. | Vols, 28-17
THIRD QUARTER
MIZ 8:55 — Dominic Lovett 38 pass from Cook (Mevis kick)
8 plays, 85 yards, 2:43
Tennessee failed to score on its first possession of the second half and the Tigers countered to make it a single-score game. Cook was responsible for four first downs on the series, running for two before throwing for another pair of firsts. Cook capped the drive with a perfect strike to Dominic Lovett. | Vols, 28-24
UT 8:30 — Jalin Hyatt 68 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:25
Before Mizzou had a chance to catch its breath, Tennessee had countered with a classic quick scoring drive. After a quick pass to Dylan Sampson, Hooker found a wide-open Hyatt down the field. Thanks to a terrific block from McCoy, Hyatt went untouched to the house to give the Vols some space. | Vols, 35-24
UT 4:33 — Fant 2 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 69 yards, 0:41
Tennessee flexed its depth, as Sampson put together back-to-back terrific runs to start the drive. The first went for 42 yards and the second for 15 inside the red zone. A defensive pass interference on Mizzou moved the Vols to the goal line, and Hooker found Fant for the second time, marking the first time in the senior's career that he hauled in multiple touchdowns. | Vols, 42-24
UT 1:19 – Wright 1 run (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 67 yards, 2:20
Tennessee tacked on its consecutive unanswered third touchdown in less than eight minutes to make what was once a four-point game a lopsided affair. Sampson again shined, with 17 rushing yards on the series, and Wright polished off the drive with the last 23 yards, including his second touchdown. | Vols, 49-24
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 7:54 – McGrath 48 field goal
4 plays, -1 yards, 0:57
Tennessee put the icing on the cake by crossing the 50-point mark for the fifth time this season. Vols started in Mizzou territory after Doneiko Slaughter recovered a Mizzou fumbled pitch. The Vols could not get a first down, however, setting up McGrath’s first field goal of the game. | Vols, 52-24
UT 5:43 – Ramel Keyton 46 pass from Joe Milton III (Toby Wilson kick)
2 plays, 57 yards, 0:27
Joe Milton III entered the blowout and made an immediate impact. He barreled 11 yards for a first down, and then fired an easy 46-yard strike to Keyton on the second play for the score, bringing Tennessee within a field goal of matching their 38-point win against Mizzou last year. | Vols, 59-24
UT 0:36 – Sampson 2 run (Wilson kick)
5 plays, 80 yards, 2:30
The Vols set a new high for points in the Josh Heupel era on their ninth touchdown. Sampson began the drive with a 20-yard run, and then Milton found Squirrel White with a 58-yard dime to the goal line. Sampson put the exclamation mark on Tennessee's dominating victory. | Tennessee, 66-24
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. M .. UT
First Downs .. 16 .. 33
Rushes-Yards .. 37-172 .. 37-264
Passing .. 217 .. 460
Comp-Att-Int .. 19-33-0 .. 28-38-0
Kick Returns-Yards .. 3-41 .. 0-0
Punts-Avg. .. 9-41.2 .. 2-45.5
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-1 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 14-120 .. 8-59
Time of Possession .. 34:00 .. 26:00
Third Down .. 5-17 .. 4-11
Fourth Down .. 1-2 .. 1-3
Red Zone .. 2-2 .. 7-7
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Missouri: Brady Cook 16-106, Cody Schrader 10-25, Elijah Young 3-21, Luther Burden 3-14, Nathaniel Peat 3-12.
Tennessee: Dylan Sampson 8-98, Jabari Small 9-54, Jaylen Wright 11-51, Hendon Hooker 8-50.
PASSING
Missouri: Brady Cook 19-32-0 217.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 25-35-0 355, Joe Milton 3-3-0 105.
RECEIVING
Missouri: Barrett Banister 7-73, Tauskie Dove 4-72, Dominic Lovett 4-47, Luther Burden 2-15, Elijah Young 2-10.
Tennessee: Bru McCoy 9-111, Jalin Hyatt 7-146, Squirrel White 2-64, Ramel Keyton 2-60, Jacob Warren 2-34, Princeton Fant 2-21.
