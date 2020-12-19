At Shield-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium
TA&M .. 7 .. 17 .. 0 .. 10 .. — 34
UT .. 7 .. 6 .. 0 .. 0 .. — 13
FIRST QUARTER
UT 12:28 — Jacob Warren 33 pass from Harrison Bailey (Toby Wright kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:32
Harrison Bailey began the drive by completing a pass in the flat to tight end Princeton Fant, who turned up field for a 15-yard gain. Two plays later, he threaded a 16-yard pass to Josh Palmer to reach the 33. Bailey dropped a dime of a throw to Warren, who was wide open on a wheel route. Warren strolled into the end zone for UT's first score on its opening possession since the win over Missouri back in October. | Vols, 7-0
TA&M 6:32 — Kellen Mond 5 run (Seth Small kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:56
The Vols forced the Aggies into third-and-10, but an offside penalty by Deandre Johnson gave Texas A&M a third-and-5 and the Aggies capitalized. Mond completed an 18-yard pass to Jalen Wydermyer. He then delivered two passes to Hezekiah Jones for 14 and 11 yards, respectfully, moving A&M to the Tennessee 27. Mond then ripped off an 11-yard run to give Texas A&M the ball in the red zone. He finished the drive four plays later by avoiding the rush on second-and-goal and dragging Tennessee tacklers into the end zone. | Tied, 7-7
SECOND QUARTER
TA&M 13:17 — Isaiah Spiller 3 run (Small kick)
12 plays, 69 yards, 6:12
Spiller charged through the teeth of Tennessee’s defense to convert a third-and-1. On third-and-17, Spiller received a pass from Mond on a checkdown and gained 17 yards to give the Aggies the ball at the Tennessee 37. Mond converted another third down — the fifth in five attempts — with an 11 yard pass to Spiller. He then tossed a 17-yard pass to Wydermyer to move the ball to the Tennessee 4. Spiller plowed into the end zone for the lead. | Aggies, 14-7
TA&M 5:52 — Small 23 field goal
9 plays, 33 yards, 5:30
Mond completed an 11-yard pass to Ainias Smith to convert a third-and-5. Two plays later, he rushed for seven yards to move the ball to the UT 10. The Vols defense forced their first stop on third down, and the Aggies had to settle for a field goal. | Aggies, 17-7
UT 4:08 — Cedric Tillman 46 pass from J.T Shrout (kick fail)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:44
Velus Jones Jr. opened the possession by rushing for nine yards on a reverse handoff. New quarterback J.T Shrout connected with Tillman for 15-yards on the end's second catch of the season. On the next play, Tillman made a diving reception showing great hand strength to hold on to Shrout's 46-yard yard bomb into the end zone. | Aggies, 17-13
TA&M :18 — Smith 4 pass from Mond (Small kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 3:50
The Vols forced a stop on third-and-14, but a personal foul by Johnson gave the Aggies a fresh set of downs as the senior hot his hands high to block the pass but brought them down in Monds' facemask. Texas A&M capitalized. Mond chucked a 25-yard pass to Jones. Three plays later, Jones gained separation from Warren Burrell on an out route for a 4-yard touchdown. | Aggies, 24-13.
FOURTH QUARTER
TA&M 9:02 — Smith 1 run (Small Kick)
13 plays, 88 yards, 7:06
Mond completed a 6-yard pass to Jones to convert a third-and-3. Spiller rushed four straight times to collect 22 yards. Mond threaded a 28-yard strike to Wydermyer to move the ball to the Tennessee 25. Spiller rushed two more times to give the Aggies the ball at the UT 9. Smith finished the drive. He rushed for eight yards and then charged into the end zone on the next snap. | Aggies, 31-13
TA&M 1:16 — Small 21 field goal
8 plays, 68 yards, 5:19
After Spiller suffered an injury on a 7-yard carry, Smith ruan six straight times to move the Aggies inside the Tennessee 10. Smith converted the short field goal attempt to extend Texas A&M’s lead. | Aggies, 34-13
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. TA&M .. VOLS
First downs .. 28 .. 13
Rushes-yards .. 47-216 .. 17-24
Passing .. 281 .. 189
Comp-Att-Int .. 26-32-1 .. 12-20-1
Return Yards .. 0 .. 35
Punts-Avg. .. 1-48.0 .. 4-47.2
Fumbles-Lost .. 1-0 .. 3-1
Penalties-Yards .. 4-30 .. 6-55
Time of Possession .. 44:12 .. 15:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Texas A&M: Isaiah Spiller 26-89, Ainias Smith 8-70, Kellen Mond 12-59, Team 1-(-2).
Tennessee: Ty Chandler 7-31, Velus Jones Jr. 1-9, Jabari Small 1-4, J.T. Shrout 3-2, Dee Beckwith 1-1, Harrison Bailey 4-(-23).
PASSING
Texas A&M: Kellen Mond 26-32-1-281.
Tennessee: Harrison Bailey 6-6-0-85, J.T. Shrout 6-14-1-104.
RECEIVING
Texas A&M: Hezekiah Jones 7-66, Isaiah Spiller 6-60, Jalen Wydermyer 5-71, Ainias Smith 4-29, Chase Lane 2-38, Ryan Renick 1-9, Jalen Preston 1-8.
Tennessee: Josh Palmer 3-55, Ty Chandler 3-15, Cedric Tillman 2-61, Princeton Fant 2-18, Jacob Warren 1-33, Jalin Hyatt 1-7.
— @JonathanToye1
