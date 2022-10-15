in Neyland Stadium
Bama .. 7 .. 13 .. 15 .. 0 .. — 0
UT .. 21 .. 7 .. 6 .. 8 .. — 0
FIRST QUARTER
UT 10:18 – Jabari Small 1 run (Chase McGrath kick)
7 plays, 56 yards, 1:58
Tennessee redshirt senior linebacker Jeremy Banks pressured Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to force a Crimson Tide punt on the game's opening possession, and the Vols wasted little time striking first. Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker hit USC transfer Bru McCoy for 11 yards to start the drive and then scrambled for a gain of 20. Hooker moved the chains on third-and-5 from the Alabama 20-yard line with a 12-yard completion to redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren to set up the score from junior running back Jabari Small. | Vols, 7-0
Bama 7:59 – Jahmyr Gibbs 8 run (Will Reichard kick)
8 plays, 71 yards, 2:12
Young hit Ja'Cory Brooks for a gain of 27 to convert on third-and-6 and put Alabama in Tennessee territory. Three plays later, Young tossed a perfect pass to Isaiah Bond for 33 yards to move into the red zone. Jahmyr Gibbs bounced his third carry of the series to the outside and went untouched into the end zone. | Tied, 7-7
UT 6:43 – Jalin Hyatt 36 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:16
A defensive pass interference on third-and-8 from the Tennessee 27 kept the drive alive. Hooker hit senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton for 11 yards and then sophomore running back Jaylen Wright picked up 11 yards. Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt got behind the Alabama secondary, and Hooker hit him in stride for the score to tie the program record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass (18). | Vols, 14-7
UT 3:59 — Hyatt 11 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 35 yards, 1:02
Tennessee maintained its blistering offensive start, recording its third straight scoring drive in less than two minutes. Hooker started the drive with a 16-yard completion to Keyton. Wright rushed for a combined eight yards on the next two plays before Tennessee scored with some misdirection. Hooker faked a pitch to the left and then rolled to his right, hitting Hyatt in the flat. Hyatt outraced the Alabama defense to the pylon for the score. | Vols 21-7
SECOND QUARTER
Bama 14:07 – Will Reichard 21 field goal
12 plays, 73 yards, 4:52
Alabama did not face a third down until it got inside the Tennessee 5. The Crimson Tide rushed twice in a goal-to-go situation and then Young's third-down pass was tipped at the line by redshirt senior linebacker Juwan Mitchell. Alabama elected to kick the field goal despite its inability to slow Tennessee's offense in the early going. | Vols, 21-10
UT 11:41 – Princeton Fant 2 run (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 40 yards, 1:01
Tennessee went three-and-out after Will Reichard's field goal, but Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson inexplicably touched the ball as Tennessee players swarmed to down the ensuing punt. The Vols recovered the fumble and took advantage of the miscue. Hooker and Keyton linked up for 31 yards to get inside the 10, and then Small rushed for seven. Tennessee went under center and handed the ball to redshirt senior tight end Princeton Fant, who was lined up as the fullback. | Vols, 28-10
Bama 6:46 – Ja'Corey Brooks 7 pass from Bryce Young (Reichard kick)
10 plays, 84 yards, 4:49
In a must-score situation, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner delivered. Young completed all five of his passes on the drive, the last of which saw him roll to his left and finding Brooks in the end zone. | Vols, 28-17
Bama 0:36 — Will Reichard 43 field goal
7 plays, 39 yards, 2:08
Completions of 14 and 27 yards put Alabama in the red zone, but Tennessee limited the Crimson Tide to a field goal. The Vols dropped Gibbs for a loss of five to set up third-and-15, where Young threw an incomplete pass to send Reichard onto the field. | Vols, 28-20
THIRD QUARTER
Bama 11:47 – Gibbs 26 run (Brooks pass from Young good)
3 plays, 59 yards, 1:02
Alabama wasted little time drawing even after Tennessee fell short on a fourth-down run. Young hit Jermaine Burton for a 36-yard gain and the Gibbs broke free up the middle for the score. Young found Brooks to convert the game-tying two-point conversion. | Tied, 28-28
UT 10:16 – Hyatt 60 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:55
Tennessee got its lead back as quick as it lost it. Wright had a 12-yard scamper and then Hyatt burned his man down the sideline to become the first receiver to log 100-plus yards and three touchdowns against a Nick Saban-led Alabama team. | Vols, 34-28
Bama 4:27 — Gibbs 2 run (Reichard kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 5:49
Alabama seemingly scored the go-ahead touchdown two plays earlier when Gibbs found pay dirt, but a holding penalty waived off the score. Alabama was then flagged for delay of game to force third-and-goal from the Tennessee 16. Young scrambled around the entire backfield before throwing a pass into the end zone, where a defensive pass interference gave the Crimson Tide a first down. Gibbs trotted into the end zone on the next play. | Bama, 35-34
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 14:01 – Hyatt 78 pass from Hooker (Fant pass from Hooker good)
3 plays, 94 yards, 0:50
Jalin Hyatt set the single-game program record with his fourth receiving touchdown by getting inside his man and outracing everybody to the end zone after hauling in the catch. | Vols, 42-35
Bama 8:38 – Cameron Latu 1 pass from Young (Reichard kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:23
Tennessee logged its first sack to set up a second-and-24 only for Young to hit a wide open JoJo Earle down the sideline for 42 yards. The Vols did force a fourth-and-goal, but Young brilliance shined as he scrambled, stopped on a dime and hit Cameron Latu. | Tied, 42-42
Bama 7:49 — Dallas Turner 11 fumble return (Reichard kick)
Hooker and Small fumbled a zone-read exchange and Turner scooped it up and walked into the end zone. | Bama, 49-42
UT 3:26 — Hyatt 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
A fourth-down interception seemed to spell doom for Tennessee, but a defensive pass interference gave it life. Hooker took advantage, once again finding Hyatt. | Tied, 49-49
UT 0:00 — Chase McGrath 40 field goal
3 plays, 45 yards, 0:15
Tennessee took over on its own 32 after Recihard missed a 50-yard field goal. Hooker hit Keyton for 18 yards and then McCoy for 27 yards to set the stage for pandemonium. The fans stormed the field shortly after McGrath's knuckleball fluttered over the crossbar, and the goal posts came down shortly after. | Vols, 52-49
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Bama .. UT
First Downs .. 32 .. 29
Rushes-Yards .. 31-114 .. 39-182
Passing .. 455 .. 385
Comp-Att-Int .. 35-52-0 .. 21-31-1
Kick Returns-Yards .. 4-56 .. 1-10
Punts-Avg. .. 3-38.3 .. 1-31.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-1 .. 1-1
Penalties-Yards .. 17-130 .. 6-39
Time of Possession .. 37:29 .. 22:31
Third Down .. 6-13 .. 5-10
Fourth Down .. 1-1 .. 0-2
Red Zone .. 6-6 .. 4-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Alabama: Jahmyr Gibbs 24-103, Jase McClellan 3-15, Bryce Young 4-(-4).
Tennessee: Jaylen Wright 12-71, Hendon Hooker 14, 56, Jabari Small 12-53, Princeton Fant 1-2.
PASSING
Alabama: Bryce Young 35-52-0 455.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 21-30-1 385, Joe Milton 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING
Alabama: Kobe Prentice 9-66, Cameron Latu 6-90, Ja'Corey Brooks 6-79, Jahmyr Gibbs 5-48, Jase McClellan 3-22, Jermaine Burton 2-49, Isaiah Bond 2-39, JoJo Earle 1-42, Traeshon Holden 1-20.
Tennessee: Jalin Hyatt 6-207, Ramel Keyton 5-78, Princeton Fant 3-24, Bru McCoy 2-38, Jabari Small 2-20, Jacob Warren 2-13, Jaylen Wright 1-5.
