at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
UT .. 13 .. 10 .. 14 .. 3 .. — 40
LSU .. 0 .. 7 .. 0 .. 6 .. — 13
FIRST QUARTER
UT 13:46 – Jabari Small 1 run (Chase McGrath kick)
5 plays, 27 yards, 1:13
LSU won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. The Tigers’ return man Jack Bech muffed the opening kickoff, and Tennessee walk-on Will Brooks scooped up the loose football at the LSU 27. The Vols picked up two quick first downs before an LSU personal foul set them up on the goal line. Jabari Small wasted no time and punched it in from a yard out. | Vols, 7-0
UT 11:08 – McGrath 35 field goal
4 plays, 8 yards, 1:23
Tennessee’s defense held LSU to a three-and-out on its first drive, and returner Dee Willams, in his Tennessee debut, ran the punt back 58 yards into LSU territory. The Vols started strong with an 8-yard pickup to Ramel Keyton on first down, but Small then ran twice for no gain, setting up fourth-and-two. Josh Heupel elected for the field goal, and McGrath sank the 35-yarder to put the Vols up by two scores. | Vols, 10-0
UT 2:26 – McGrath 38 field goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 3:22
The Vols started their third drive after LSU turned the football over on downs in the red zone. Hendon Hooker scrambled for an 11-yard gain before finding Bru McCoy on back-to-back plays of 25 and 12 yards to cross midfield. The Vols picked up one more first down before two Hooker incompletions set up fourth down and the McGrath kick. | Vols, 13-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 14:39 – Jalin Hyatt 45 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
1 play, 45 yards, 0:07
Tennessee’s defense, led by linebacker Aaron Beasley, stuffed LSU on fourth-and-short to force its second turnover on downs of the game. Hooker wasted no time, and on the first play, uncorked a Heisman-caliber throw that hit Jalin Hyatt in stride in the end zone. | Vols, 20-0
LSU 3:05 – Josh Williams 1 run (Damian Ramos kick)
12 plays, 96 yards, 5:14
LSU moved the ball with ease on its first scoring drive despite starting from its own 4-yard line. Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up two quick first downs and then the Tigers converted on third across midfield. Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden was called for holding, setting the Tigers up in the red zone, which they finished with a Josh Williams touchdown run to get on the board for the first time. | Vols, 20-7
UT 0:00 – McGrath 32 field goal
5 plays, 32 yards, 0:23
Tennessee’s defense capped a strong first half with its third stop on fourth down. LSU head coach Brian Kelly went for it on fourth-and-10, and Bryon Young brought down Jayden Daniels to set the Vols up in LSU territory. Hooker connected with McCoy for a long gain inside the red zone, setting up McGrath’s third field goal of the half as time expired. | Vols, 23-7
THIRD QUARTER
UT 11:47 – Hyatt 14 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 76 yards, 3:07
The Vols opened the second half with a score on the back of Hooker. Tennessee’s quarterback juked a defender and broke two tackles for a 26-yard gain inside the 20. On the very next play, Hooker connected with Hyatt for his second touchdown of the game, a 14-yarder. | Vols, 30-7
UT 2:13 – Small 5 run (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 92 yards, 3:19
Tennessee brought the finishing blow on LSU with its second score of the third quarter. The Vols took over inside their 10-yard line, and Hooker found a wide-open McCoy for 48 yards on the first play. An LSU defensive pass interference put Tennessee on the goal line, and Small found paydirt for the second time of the game to put the Vols up by 30 as Tiger Stadium started to empty. | Vols, 37-7
FOURTH QUARTER
LSU 11:32 – Kayshon Boutte 5 pass from Jayden Daniels (2-point conversion fail)
13 plays, 75 yards, 5:41
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels threw his first touchdown, though the game was far out of reach in the fourth quarter. Daniels started the drive with completions of 29 and 12 yards, and a defensive pass interference call on the Vols moved LSU up to the five. Daniels hit Keyshon Boutte in the back of the end zone on the next play, but the Tigers could not convert a two-point try. | Vols, 37-13
UT 2:39 – McGrath 32 field goal
13 plays, 81 yards, 8:47
Tennessee made it an even 40-piece when McGrath sank his fourth field goal of the day. The score capped a long drive that took up over half of the fourth quarter. Small had a 49-yard rush on the drive to cross the 100-yard mark for the game. | Vols, 40-13
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. UT .. LSU
First Downs .. 27 .. 25
Rushes-Yards .. 49-263 .. 28-55
Passing .. 239 .. 300
Comp-Att-Int .. 17-28-0 .. 32-45-1
Kick Returns-Yards .. 3-57 .. 2-22
Punts-Avg. .. 2-41.5 .. 4-54
Fumbles-Lost .. 3-0 .. 1-1
Penalties-Yards .. 12-107 .. 9-82
Time of Possession .. 30:24 .. 29:36
Third Down .. 7-16 .. 7-15
Fourth Down .. 3-3 .. 0-3
Red Zone .. 6-6 .. 2-4
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Jabari Small 22-127, Jaylen Wright 12-59, Hendon Hooker 10-56, Dylan Sampson 2-14.
LSU: Jayden Daniels 16-38, Josh Williams 7-10, John Emery Jr. 4-4.
PASSING
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 17-27-0 239.
LSU: Jayden Daniels 32-45-1 300.
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Bru McCoy 7-140, Jalin Hyatt 4-63, Ramel Keyton 2-19, Princeton Fant 2-13.
LSU: Malik Nabers 6-80, Kayshon Boutte 6-33, Brian Thomas Jr. 5-37, Kyren Lacey 4-24.
