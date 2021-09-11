At Shields-Watkins Field at Neyland Stadium
Pitt .. 0 .. 27 .. 7 .. 7 .. — 41
UT .. 10 .. 10 .. 7 .. 7 .. — 34
FIRST QUARTER
UT 13:34 — Jabari Small 2 run (Chase McGrath kick)
1 play, 2 yards, 0:03
After forcing a three-and-out defensively, the Vols blocked a Pittsburgh punt and recovered it at the Panthers’ 2-yard line. On the first play of Tennessee’s ensuing drive, sophomore running back Jabari Small ran in the 2-yard touchdown, capping off a strong series of plays for the Vols to start the game. | Vols, 7-0
UT 4:44 — McGrath 37 field goal
10 plays, 31 yards, 1:07
Vols quarterback Joe Milton started the drive with an incomplete pass, then missed another after a 3-yard run by Small. Milton went 3-of-5 passing the rest of the drive, completing his final throw to freshman Jaylen Wright for three yards on third-and-6. Tennessee then settled for a field goal from Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line. | Vols, 10-0
SECOND QUARTER
Pitt 14:53 — Melquise Stovall 11 pass from Kenny Pickett (Sam Scarton kick)
11 plays, 92 yards, 4:45
To start a long drive that transcended the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, the Panthers gained 13 yards on two running plays. A sack by Theo Jackson moved the offense back slightly, but Pickett responded with four consecutive completions, plus a short rush. After an incompletion and two Israel Abanikanda rushes for six yards, Pickett connected with Stovall for 11 yards and the score. | Vols, 10-7
UT 11:16 — McGrath 48 field goal
8 plays, 44 yards, 3:37
With Tennessee focused more on the running game, Small notched rushes of two yards each before Milton broke a 54-yard run. Several more runs and another Milton incompletion, along with multiple Tennessee penalties, preceded a 6-yard pass from Milton to Small on third-and-37, getting the ball to Pittsburgh’s 31-yard line. McGrath nailed the long kick, pushing the Vols to a six-point lead. | Vols, 13-7
Pitt 9:25 — Lucas Krull 16 pass from Jared Wayne (Scarton kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 1:51
On its ensuing drive after McGrath’s field goal, Pittsburgh didn’t take long to score. After two Pickett completions, the first for 31 yards, and a 1-yard Abanikanda rush, Pickett connected with Jordan Addison for eight yards. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Jeremy Banks moved the ball to the Vols 16-yard line, and Pickett then threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Krull, giving the Panthers their first lead of the game. | Panthers, 14-13
Pitt 8:34 — Scarton 38 field goal
4 plays, -2 yards, 0:39
Pittsburgh recovered a fumble by Milton on a sack to get the ball on Tennessee’s 18-yard line, but the Panthers couldn’t do much on their own offensive drive. Vincent Davis was hit for a 2-yard loss, and after Pickett threw two straight incompletions, Pittsburgh settled for a field goal. | Panthers, 17-13
Pitt 3:53 — Scarton 27 field goal
9 plays, 39 yards, 3:50
Starting at Tennessee’s 48-yard line, the Panthers drove the ball 20 yards with a combination of runs and passes. With the ball on the 28-yard line, Abanikanda gained eight yards on two carries, but Pickett was tackled for a four-yard loss on third-and-2, and Scarton booted through another kick. | Panthers, 20-13
UT 2:16 — Jimmy Calloway 44 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 68 yards, 1:28
With redshirt senior Hendon Hooker at quarterback following an injury to Milton, Tennessee took possession of the ball on its 32-yard line after the kickoff and made quick work of its drive. Small and Hooker both had 2-yard runs, then Hooker hit redshirt junior Cedric Tillman on a 20-yard pass. But the drive’s best play was its last, as Hooker connected with sophomore Jimmy Calloway for a game-tying 44-yard score through the air. | 20-20
Pitt 0:19 — Vincent Davis 2 run (Scarton kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 1:57
Pittsburgh used its final first-half drive to not only run the clock, but also score. The Panthers moved the ball to its own 42-yard line before Pickett rattled off four straight completions for 56 total yards. Davis then capped off the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. | Panthers, 27-20
THIRD QUARTER
Pitt 4:49 — Pickett 1 run (Scarton kick)
11 plays, 60 yards, 5:14
Pittsburgh moved the ball from its 40-yard line to Tennessee’s 28 in six plays. After a six-yard run, a pass interference penalty on junior Warren Burell and three Pittsburgh plays that gained five total yards, Pickett scored from a yard out on fourth-and-1, pushing his team ahead by two touchdowns. | Panthers, 34-20
UT 2:32 — Jacob Warren 8 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 63 yards, 2:10
Following Pickett’s scoring run, Hooker completed three passes to get Tennessee’s offense to Pittsburgh’s 40-yard line. He then ran for a 23-yard gain and threaded the needle over Pittsburgh defenders to find Warren in the end zone, making it a one-score game. | Panthers, 34-27
FOURTH QUARTER
Pitt 12:22 — Jordan Addison 5 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick)
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:31
A 40-yard pass from Pickett to Wayne put the Panthers in Vols territory, and he then connected with Addison for 21 yards. After two team rushes for six total yards, Addison grabbed another pass from Pickett, this one good for a 5-yard touchdown. | Panthers, 41-27
UT 10:09 — Jaylen Wright 1 run (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 61 yards, 2:06
After Tennessee moved the ball to Pittsburgh’s 2-yard line, Wright carried the ball twice, but failed to get in the end zone both times. On his third straight run, he finally crossed the plane, cutting the deficit back to just one touchdown. | Panthers, 41-34
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. Pitt .. UT
First Downs .. 24 .. 20
Rushes-Yards .. 45-96 .. 33-135
Passing .. 301 .. 239
Comp-Att-Int .. 25-37-0 .. 22-33-1
Return Yards .. 41 .. 123
Punts-Avg .. 7-34.9 .. 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 2-2
Penalties-Yards .. 9-76 .. 13-134
Time of Possession .. 36:05 .. 23:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Pittsburgh: Israel Abanikanda 12-43, Vincent Davis 19-33, Kenny Pickett 10-19, Jordan Addison 1-5.
Tennessee: Joe Milton 5-54, Hendon Hooker 9-48, Jabari Small 8-18, Jaylen Wright 11-15.
PASSING
Pittsburgh: Kenny Pickett 24-36-0-285, Jared Wayne 1-1-0-16.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 15-21-1-189, Joe Milton 7-12-0-50.
RECEIVING
Pittsburgh: Jordan Addison 6-64, Taysir Mack 4-100, Israel Abanikanda 4-18, Jared Wayne 3-56.
Tennessee: Jacob Warren 5-55, Jaylen Wright 5-20, Princeton Fant 4-47, Jimmy Calloway 3-60.
