At Nissan Stadium in Nashville
FIRST QUARTER
UT 10:28 - Cedric Tillman 42 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
4 plays, 56 yards, 0:44
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell missed wide on a throw to a wide open Broc Thompson on fourth down to stall out a promising Boilermakers opening drive, then Tennessee made them pay. Hendon Hooker kept the drive going on third down with a first down run across the Purdue 45-yard line and on the next play. Hit Cedric Tillman in the endzone from 42-yards out to capitalize on their first drive. | UT, 7-0.
PU 10:15 - Broc Thompson 75 pass from Aidan O’Connell (Mitchell Fineran kick)
1 play, 75 yards, 0:13
On the first play of Purdue’s second drive, O’Connell dropped back, rolled to his right and again tried connecting with Thompson downfield. He didn’t miss this time. Thompson hauled in the pass and then used some agility to shake off a pair of Tennessee defenders to reach the endzone to pull off a timely answer to the Vols early score. | PU, 7-7
UT 6:31 - Tillman 61 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
2 plays, 63 yards, 0:27
A defensive stand and a short punt set Tennessee up with good field position and Hooker took advantage in just two plays. His second touchdown pass of the afternoon again found the hands of Tillman, this time in stride down the sideline to put the Vols back in the lead for the second time over halfway through the first quarter. | UT, 14-7
UT 3:29 - Jabari Small 2 run (McGrath kick)
8 plays, 80 yards, 2:14
Tennessee’s longest drive to this point was helped set up by a defensive back Kamal Hadden interception in the endzone to give the Vols the ball back at their own 20-yard line. In eight plays that included a deep pass to Jalin Hyatt across midfield and another pass to JaVonta Payton to get Tennessee into the red zone, Small punched it in on a short run to extend the lead by two scores. UT, 21-7
SECOND QUARTER
PU 14:01 - Fineran 24 field goal
11 plays, 68 yards, 4:28
Purdue went into the quarter break with a first down deep in Tennessee redzone, but its first two plays of the second quarter were passes to tight end Paul Piferi in the endzone that missed, forcing the Boilermakers to settle for a field goal from Fineran to cut their deficit to 11. | UT, 21-10
PU 9:42 - Fineran 36 field goal
9 plays, 69 yards, 2:59
O’Connell again had the Tennessee defense on its heels, eating up yards with his arm for the second-straight drive to get the Boilermakers into the redzone, but the Vols held, forcing incompletions on second and third down made Purdue turn to its kicking game to cut into Tennessee’s lead. | UT, 21-13
PU 1:03 - Fineran 29 field goal
8 plays, 52 yards, 2:33
When T.J. Sheffield caught a 38-yard O’Connell pass to give Purdue first-and-goal at the Tennessee 2-yard line, it looked like the Boilermakers were in position to either pull within in one or tie the game for the second time in the first half, but the Vols defense came up with three big stops, including a Jeremy Banks sack of O’Connell on third-and-goal that pushed Purdue back to the 12-yard line. Fineran instead connected on his third-straight field goal to keep Tennessee in front by five. | UT, 21-16
PU 0:19 - Payne Durham 2 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick)
2 plays, 28 yards, 0:10
Tennessee’s inability to add to its lead with the offensive firepower that carried it this far came back to bite it late in the second quarter. Hooker was stripped of the ball as he was dropping back to pass on third down and Purdue recovered inside the 35-yard line. All it took was two plays for the Boilermakers to score their first touchdown the early-going of the first quarter as O’Connell rolled out and passed to Durham to give them their first lead. | PU, 23-21
THIRD QUARTER
UT 12:45 - Velus Jones Jr. 15 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 71 yards, 2:08
With the way the first half ended and Tennessee being shutout in the second quarter, it was imperative for the Vols to get off to a fast start in the third quarter. On their opening drive of the second half, Tennessee wasted no time marching down field, using a balance of running and passing. Hooker scrambled on second-and-7 to pick up a first down with his legs, then passed to Jones Jr. on a screen pass for a 15-yard touchdown to help the Vols get the lead back. | UT, 28-23
PU 9:04 - T.J. Sheffield 10 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 3:41
Purdue didn’t flinch following Tennessee’s go ahead score to start the second half. Despite a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness on the offense that turned second-and-goal into second-and-goal from the 23-yard line, O’Connell threw a fade to the corner of the endzone that Sheffield was able to bring down in coverage and give the Boilermakers their third second score advantage. | PU, 30-28
UT 3:44 - McGrath 30 field goal
5 plays, 36 yards, 2:01
Byron Young gave Tennessee a much-needed shot in the arm by intercepting an O’Connell pass and giving the Vols back the ball in Purdue territory. Jones went 25-plus yards on a screen pass to inside the Boilermakers’ 20 on the first play of the drive but they were unable to do much after that. Still, McGrath’s field goal was enough to give Tennessee the lead. | UT, 31-30
FOURTH QUARTER
PU 4:58 - Durham 62 pass from O’Connell (two-point good)
3 plays, 90 yards, 1:02
With the clock winding down, Purdue’s defense gave its offense another chance by forcing the Vols to punt from their own 44 with just over five minutes left. O’Connell passed to Durham over the middle of the field which was plenty for the first down, but Durham managed to break free from multiple tacklers and score to give the Boilermakers the lead. They decided to go for two points to make it a 7-point game and O’Connell hooked up with Durham again to give Purdue a touchdown lead. PU, 38-30
UT 3:37 - Tillman 13 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 65 yards, 1:16
Tennessee gave itself another chance after Purdue’s late go-ahead score as Hooker engineered a quick drive to put the Vols in the red zone with a long run up the middle from Small. A holding penalty a few plays later moved them back to the 13-yard line to face fourth-and-13. With the game on the line, Hooker threw a strike to Tillman for the game-tying touchdown. It was Tillman’s third touchdown catch. | UT, 38-38
PU 2:57 - Thompson 70 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:40
O’Connell followed up one heroic, potential game-winning touchdown pass with another on a deep throw to Thompson. Thompson raced uncontested after the catch, 70-yards down field to flip the script on Tennessee for the second time in less than five minutes, as Purdue went up again by seven. | PU, 45-38
UT 1:35 - Jalin Hyatt 2 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
4 plays, 72 yards, 1:17
Hooker had to come up with another big play when he took to the field after just having tied the game on a touchdown pass on the Vols’ previous drive. He had it in him. Tight end Princeton Fant went for a big gain after catching a Hooker pass, then Hooker went to Hyatt in the back corner of the end zone. McGrath’s PAT all but set up overtime. | UT, 45-45.
OVERTIME
PU OT - Fineran 39 field goal
4 plays, 4 yards, 0:00
Fineran’s leg had kept Purdue in it after falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter. His three made field goals in the second quarter pulled the Boilermakers within five and helped them take the lead at halftime with a touchdown. It was only appropriate that he would win it for Purdue with a high-pressure, overtime kick to walk it off. | PU, 48-45
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. UT .. PU
First Downs .. 31 .. 27
Rushes-Yards .. 63-288 .. 33-93
Passing .. 378 .. 534
Comp-Att-Int .. 26-41-0 .. 26-48-3
Return-Yards .. 10-178 .. 2-2
Punts-Avg .. 6-43.3 .. 5-41.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 4-1 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 14-128 .. 5-61
Time of Possession .. 29:53 .. 30:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Tennessee: Jabari Small 26-180, Hendon Hooker 19-59, Jaylen Wright 17-54.
Purdue: Zander Horvath 17-58, King Doerue 10-45, Jackson Anthrop 2-2, Deion Burks 1-3.
PASSING
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 26-41-0-378.
Purdue: Aidan O’Connell 26-47-3-534.
RECEIVING
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 10-7-150, Velus Jones Jr. 14-10-85, Princeton Fant 6-3-71, Jalin Hyatt 4-3-35.
Purdue: Broc Thompson 13-7-217, Payne Durham 8-5-85, Jackson Anthrop 7-5-74, T.J. Sheffield 5-3-61.
