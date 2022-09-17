on Honaker Field at Lloyd L. Thornton Stadium
S .. 14 .. 14 .. 0 .. 6 .. — 34
MC .. 7 .. 0 .. 3 .. 19 .. — 29
FIRST QUARTER
S 12:04 — Ethan Bigbee 65 pass from Steven Hugney (Scott Martin kick)
4 plays, 80 yards, 1:36
Maryville College went three-and-out after receiving the opening kickoff and Shenandoah wasted little time celebrating the first score of the game. Shenandoah sophomore quarterback completed his first two passes for nine yards before airing it out to graduate wide receiver Ethan Bigbee, who outraced the Scots defense to end zone. | Shenandoah, 7-0
S 9:53 — Bigbee 54 pass from Hugney (Martin kick)
3 plays, 57 yards, 0:46
It was more of the same on the Hornets' second offensive possession. A fumble set Shenandoah up near midfield, where Hugney delivered another downfield strike to Bigbee. | Shenandoah, 14-0
MC 5:26 — Danner Hill 7 pass from Bryson Rollins (Trey Hampton kick)
10 plays, 64 yards, 4:23
The Scots mustered a much-needed response after a forgettable start. Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins found senior wide receiver Corey Russell for an 8-yard gain to convert on fourth-and-6 from the Shenandoah 45-yard line and then connected with junior tight end Danner Hill for 25 yards. Two runs by senior running back Cody Estep put Maryville College inside the 10, where Rollins hit Hill for the score. | Shenandoah, 14-7
SECOND QUARTER
S 5:12 — Markell Jackson 9 run (Martin kick)
9 plays, 69 yards, 4:06
A 24-yard catch by sophomore wide receiver Jaden Roberts put Shenandoah in Maryville College territory. The Scots had an opportunity to get off the field, but sophomore defensive back Grant Henderson was called for defensive pass interference on fourth-and-6. Sophomore running back Markell Jackson rushed three times over the next four plays, bouncing his last attempt outside and diving for the pylon to cap the drive. | Shenandoah, 21-7
S 0:25 — Jaden Roberts 8 pass from Hugney (Martin kick)
6 plays, 67 yards, 2:25
A second consecutive three-and-out put a scuffling Maryville College defense back on the field, and its struggles continued. Hugney completed back-to-back passes for a combined 37 yards. Senior running back Gary Garlic totaled 22 yards on the next three plays before Hugney notched his third touchdown pass of the half. | Shenandoah, 28-7
THIRD QUARTER
MC 4:48 — Hampton 33 field goal
8 play, 64 yards, 4:26
A 48-yard strike from Rollins to senior wide receiver Hunter Burke put the Scots in Shenandoah territory. Rollins ran for five yards two plays later to move the sticks again, but a false start two plays later stalled the drive. Rollins' pass on second-and-15 was incomplete, and then he scrambled for seven yards to set up senior kicker Trey Hampton's field goal. | Shenandoah, 28-10
FOURTH QUARTER
MC 13:10 — Kevon Samuels 35 pass from Rollins (Hampton kick)
9 plays, 80 yards, 4:36
An unnecessary roughness penalty on sophomore offensive lineman Wesley Ervin put the Scots in an untenable third-and-27 situation, but Rollins completed passes of 20 and 16 yards to Heritage alum Jaden Jones and Russell, respectively, to convert. Two plays later, Rollins found freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels in the end zone. | Shenandoah, 28-17
MC 7:48 — Rollins 2 run (2-point attempt failed)
11 plays, 62 yards, 3:55
Maryville College has struggled on third down early in the season, but it converted time and time again on this drive. Estep powered through the Shenandoah front to pick up a third-and-1 and then Rollins found junior running back Braden Dunson for a gain of nine on third-and-8. Burke tip-toed along the sideline and hauled in a 15-yard catch on the next play to put the Scots in the red zone. An 8-yard pass from Rollins to junior wide receiver Trystin Wright was followed by two runs for Rollins, the last of which found pay dirt. | Shenandoah, 28-23
MC 3:18 — Corey Russell 8 pass from Rollins (2-point attempt failed)
7 plays, 48 yards, 3:09
The Scots orchestrated a fourth straight scoring drive to take the lead with Rollins going 3-for-3 for 37 yards. His first two completions went for 11 and 18 yards to Estep and Dunson, respectively, before he found Russell in the end zone. | Scots, 29-28
S 0:24 — Andre Jackson 20 pass from Hugney (2-point conversion failed)
13 plays, 78 yards, 2:49
In a repeat of Week 1, Maryville College was unable to maintain the momentum of its second-half rally. Sophomore defensive lineman Keshon Seay sacked Hugney to make it third-and-10, but the Scots surrendered a 19-yard completion to Roberts to move the chains. Another opportunity to win presented itself on fourth-and-3 from the Maryville College 25-yard line, but the Hornets once again converted. Two plays later, Hugney found Jackson for the game-winning score. | Shenandoah, 34-29
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. S .. MC
First Downs .. 19 .. 24
Rushes-Yards .. 22-78 .. 38-109
Passing .. 324 .. 340
Comp-Att-Int .. 24-39-0 .. 27-40-0
Kick Return Yards .. 79 .. 69
Punts-Avg. .. 7-35.9 .. 3-32.7
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 1-1
Penalties-Yards .. 3-35 .. 8-89
Time of Possession .. 24:07 .. 35:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Shenandoah: Markell Jackson 8-38, Gary Garlic 4-26, Rashadeen Byrd Jr. 4-9, Steven Hugney 6-5.
Maryville College: cody Estep 20-71, Bryson Rollins 15-27, Braden Dunson 3-11.
PASSING
Shenandoah: Steven Hugney 24-39-0 324.
Maryville College: Bryson Rollins 27-40-0 340.
RECEIVING
Shenandoah: Ethan Bigbee 8-154, Andre Jackson 5-64, Jaden Roberts 4-55, Bryar Wheeler 3-25, Markell Jackson 1-13, Gary Garlic 1-7, Troy Stinnett 1-5, Rashadeen Byrd Jr. 1-1.
Maryville College: Corey Russell 6-62, Hunter Burke 4-75, Kevon Samuels 3-50, Danner Hill 3-49, Cody Estep 3-12, Braden Dunson 2-27, Trystin Wright 2-16, Jaden Jones 1-20, Steph Carter Jr. 1-17, Jackson Noble 1-8, Haydn Hollin 1-4.
