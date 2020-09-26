At Williams-Brice Stadium
VOLS .. 7 .. 7 .. 10 .. 7 .. — 31
SC .. 7 .. 0 .. 14 .. 6 .. — 27
FIRST QUARTER
SC 9:59 — Kevin Harris 3 run (Parker White kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 5:01
The Gamecocks received the opening kickoff and moved down the field with ease. Colorado State transfer Collin Hill connected with Shi Smith for a 20-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, and then the duo linked up for 20 more yards on the only third down of the drive five plays later. Kevin Harris carried the ball the final four plays of the drive, diving for the pylon on a sweep to cap the game-opening touchdown drive.| South Carolina, 7-0
UT 3:07 — Jarrett Guarantano 1 run (Brent Cimaglia kick)
7 plays, 84 yards, 3:22
Jarrett Guarantano completed all five of his passes on the drive, highlighted by a one-handed snag along the sideline by redshirt senior wide receiver Brandon Johnson. Two plays later, the fourth-year starting quarterback dumped it off to Eric Gray as a last resort on a flea flicker and the sophomore running back scampered to the 1-yard line to set up Tennessee's first touchdown of the long-awaited 2020 season. | Tied, 7-7
SECOND QUARTER
UT — Henry To'o To'o 32 interception return (Cimaglia kick)
Smith was unable to corral a short pass from Hill on third-and-16 and sophomore linebacker Henry To'o To'o was in the right place at the right time, snagging the tipped pass for his first career interception. The former high school running back raced down the sideline with a convoy before diving into the end zone. | VOLS, 14-7
THIRD QUARTER
UT 12:28 — Eric Gray 12 run (Cimaglia kick)
8 plays, 74 yards, 2:32
Senior running back Ty Chandler rushed five times on the first six plays of the drive for a combined 33 yards, moving Tennessee to the South Carolina 35-yard line. Guarantano scrambled for 19 yards to set up Gray's touchdown — the fifth in his last three games. | VOLS, 21-7
SC — Shi Smith 29 pass from Collin Hill (White kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 2:01
A 42-completion from Hill to Xavier Legette on the drive's first play kickstarted South Carolina's response to Gray's score. Zaquandre White carried twice for a combined four yards before Hill hit Smith for the touchdown. The reception pushed Smith over the century mark in receiving. | VOLS, 21-14
SC 4:32 — Hill 1 run (White kick)
10 plays, 71 yards, 3:22
Tennessee had an opportunity to preserve its lead by getting a stop on third-and-10 from the UT 27, but Deshaun Fenwick moved the chains with a 20-yard reception. Fenwick rushed for six yards on the next play before Hill scored on a quarterback sneak. | TIED, 21-21
UT 2:18 — Cimaglia 27 kick
8 plays, 65 yards, 2:14
Guarantano completed passes of 10 and 20 yards to Chandler and Josh Palmer, respectively, on the first two plays of the drive to move into South Carolina territory. Tennessee picked up two more first downs on a 10-yard pass to Johnson and a pass interference, but the drive stalled after that. | VOLS, 24-21
FOURTH QUARTER
SC 10:48 — White 35 kick
9 plays, 69 yards, 3:55
Tennessee struggled with its outside contain on the defensive line, allowing South Carolina to bounce four carries for 43 yards, one of which also included a personal foul on linebacker Jeremy Banks for a late hit on the sidelines. A Deandre Johnson sack on third-and-10 from the UT 12 forced the field goal. | TIED, 24-24
UT 9:35 — Josh Palmer 32 pass from Guarantano (Cimaglia kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:13
A 33-yard completion to Johnson from Guarantano put Tennessee and South Carolina territory, and then Guarantano followed that by finding a wide open Palmer in the end zone. | VOLS, 31-24
SC 3:16 — White 45 kick
9 plays, 57 yards, 3:55
The Gamecocks picked up three first downs, the first of which came on third-and-5 on their own 20. The others came on a 17-yard reception by Legette and a facemask on Banks. A false start on first down from the UT 26 put South Carolina behind the chains and three straight incomplete passes forced the Gamecocks to settle for White's second field goal. | VOLS, 31-27
TEAM STATISTICS
Stat .. Vols .. SC
First Downs .. 21 .. 22
Rush-Yds .. 32-134 .. 35-89
Passing .. 261 .. 290
Cmp-Att-Int .. 20-32-0 .. 25-39-1
Total Plays-Total Yards .. 64-395 .. 74-379
Turnovers .. 0 .. 2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
VOLS: Ty Chandler 13-86, Eric Gray 12-40, Jarrett Guarantano 5-12, Team 3-(-5).
SC: Kevin Harris 13-55, Deshaun Fenwick 6-31, Zaquandre White 7-19, Shi Smith 2-(-4), Collin Hill 7-(-12).
PASSING
VOLS: Jarrett Guarantano 19-31-0, 259; Paxton Brooks 1-1-0, 2.
SC: Collin Hill 25-39-1, 290.
RECEIVING
VOLS: Josh Palmer 6-85, Brandon Johnson 3-73, Eric Gray 1-31, Velus Jones, Jr. 5-29, Ramel Keyton 2-20, Princeton Fant 1-11, Ty Chandler 1-10, Will Albright 1-2.
SC: Shi Smith 10-140, Xavier Legette 4-61, Nick Muse 4-50, Deshaun Fenwick 4-45, Kevin Harris 1-9, Zaquandre White 1-(-4), Collin Hill 1-(-11).
