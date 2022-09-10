At Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg
UT .. 7 .. 17 .. 0 .. 3 .. 7 .. — 34
Pitt .. 10 .. 7 .. 0 .. 10 .. 0 .. — 27
FIRST QUARTER
Pitt 10:27 - Ben Sauls 30 field goal
9 plays, 43 yards, 3:58
After Tennessee went three-and-out on its opening drive, the Pitt offense quickly moved the ball down field, reaching inside the Vols' 20-yard line, but Kedon Slovis' third down pass to the endzone was incomplete, forcing Pitt to settle for Sauls' go-ahead kick. | Panthers, 3-0
Pitt 9:00 - Israel Abanikanda 76 run
1 play, 76 yards, 0:13
Pitt wasted little time on its second offensive possession. Following another Tennessee punt, running back Israel Abanikanda took a Slovis handoff and broke into the open in the middle of the field, out-running the Tennessee defense for the Panters' first touchdown of the afternoon. | Panthers, 10-0
UT 1:02 - Jabari Small 1 run (Chase McGrath kick)
11 plays, 80 yards, 3:14
Despite being gashed early, Tennessee's defense came up with the play it needed to shift momentum. Slovis' pass to the end zone on third down was tipped up by defensive back Kamal Hadden and snagged out of the air by safety Trevon Flowers. The Vols offense followed it up with its best drive of the quarter. Small's touchdown was set up by a 20-yard pass and catch from quarterback Hendon Hooker to tight end Jacob Warren the previous play. | Panthers, 10-7
SECOND QUARTER
Pitt 13:25 - Gavin Bartholomew 57 pass from Kedon Slovis (Sauls kick)
6 plays, 83 yards,2:32
Pitt continued to find holes in the Tennessee secondary on its first drive of the second quarter. Bartholomew broke open down the sideline and hauled in a Slovis pass before leaping over Flowers and keeping his feet for the 57-yard score to put the Panthers up 10. | Panthers, 17-7
UT 10:04 - Bru McCoy 32 pass from Hendon Hooker (McGrath kick)
9 plays, 71 yards, 3:13
Tennessee marched down field to answer Pitt's score with one of its own. Bru McCoy, who made his Vols debut last week against Ball State, caught his first touchdown pass from Hooker to pull Tennessee back within three. | Panthers, 17-14
UT 4:56 - Small 2 run (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 66 yards, 0:35
Hooker hit Tillman deep for a 61-yard pick up down to the Pitt 1-yard line. A play later, Small punched his second touchdown to give Tennessee its first lead of the afternoon. | Vols, 21-17
UT 0:00 - McGrath 37 field goal
3 plays, 8 yards, 0:14
The Vols defense came up with another big play when defensive end Tyler Baron forced a Slovis fumble that was recovered by Omari Thomas. It was the second forced turnover of the half for the Vols and it set the offense up position to add to its lead just before halftime. McGrath connected from 37-yards out to put Tennessee up a seven at the break. | Vols, 24-17
FOURTH QUARTER
Pitt 14:07 - Sauls 35 kick
12 plays, 27 yards, 5:13
Jaylyn Wright fumbled and the Pitt defense recovered to set the offense up in good field position around midfield. After both teams went scoreless in the third quarter, the Panthers reestablished their run game behind Abanikanda, reaching as far as the Vols' 5-yard line, but a holding penalty and Byron Young sack forced Pitt to settle for the field goal. | Vols, 24-20
UT 8:57 - McGrath 51 kick
15 plays, 41 yards, 5:10
Hooker and Tillman hooked up on fourth-and-6 for an 8-yard gain to keep Tennessee's drive going at the Pitt 25, but a Hooker sack on third-and-long pushed the Vols back and they settled for the McGrath kick. | Vols, 27-20
Pitt 2:23 - Jared Wayne 4 pass from Nick Patti (Saul kick)
10 plays, 39 yards, 5:05
Flowers was unable to reel in a Pitt punt and the Panthers pounced, recovering the ball at the Tennessee 39. Pitt drove the ball inside the 10 and the Vols defense managed to force fourth down, but Patti made his best throw of the game, hitting Wayne in the back of the endzone to tie it up late. | Vols, 27-27
OVERTIME
UT 0:00 - Cedric Tillman 28 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
The Vols got the ball first in overtime and delivered. Hooker had a touchdown run called back for holding but hit Tillman in the end zone on the next play for the lead, which the defense preserved. | Vols, 34-27
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. UT .. Pitt
First Downs .. 34 .. 37
Rushes-Yards .. 35-91 .. 39-141
Passing .. 325 .. 274
Comp-Att-Int .. 27-42-0 .. 23-44-1
Return Yards .. 32 .. 60
Punts-Avg .. 6-35.5 .. 3-37.0
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-2 .. 2-1
Penalties-Yards .. 7-70 .. 5-28
Time of Possession .. 25:05 .. 34:55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Pittsburgh: Israel Abanikanda 25-162, Vincent Davis 5-14, Kedon Slovis 4-3
Tennessee: Jaylen Wright 9-47, Hendon Hooker 15-46, Jabari Small 10-18
PASSING
Pittsburgh: Kedon Slovis 14-24-1-1-195, Nick Patti 9-20-0-1-79
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 27-42-0-2-325
RECEIVING
Pittsburgh: Jared Wayne 7-82, Gavin Bartholomew 5-84, Konata Mumpfield 4-34, Bub Means 3-26
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 9-162, Jalin Hyatt 11-73, Bru McCoy 4-58, Jacob Warren 1-24
— @ByNoahTaylor
