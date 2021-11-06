at Kroger Field
UK .. 7 .. 14 .. 14 .. 7 .. — 42
UT .. 14 .. 10 .. 14 .. 7 .. — 45
FIRST QUARTER
UT 14:49 — JaVonta Payton 75 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
1 play, 75 yards, 0:11
Tennessee’s offense started the game as well as could be imagined. With the ball at their own 25-yard line, the Vols scored on their first play as JaVonta Payton took a quick screen pass from quarterback Hendon Hooker the entire 75 yards for a touchdown. | Vols, 7-0
UK 6:13 — Kavosiey Smoke 9 run (Matt Ruffolo kick)
14 plays, 75 yards, 8:36
While the Vols used just one play to score their opening touchdown, the Wildcats went on a long, methodical drive, chewing up nearly nine minutes of clock. After running 12 plays to move the ball from its 25-yard line to Tennessee’s 9, a false start moved Kentucky back, but quarterback Will Levis threw to Brenden Bates for five yards. Tailback Kavosiey Smoke did the rest, running it in from nine yards out to cap off the long drive. | 7-7
UT 5:47 — Velus Jones Jr. 72 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 75 yards, 0:26
Tennessee used another long scoring pass to retake the lead less than a minute after Kentucky tied the game. On third-and-7 from the Vols’ 28-yard line, Hooker threw to the left sideline, finding Velus Jones Jr. for the 72-yard touchdown and once again pushing his team ahead. Hooker started the game 3-of-4 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. | Vols, 14-7
SECOND QUARTER
UK 10:23 — Will Levis 8 run (Ruffolo kick)
6 plays, 71 yards, 3:11
The Wildcats again tied the score on their first full drive of the second quarter. Levis completed two passes, then Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for four yards to push the ball to Kentucky’s 46-yard line. After Levis threw to Wan’Dale Robinson for 31 yards, he caught a trick-play pass from Chauncey Magwood and took it to Tennessee’s 8-yard line. Levis then ran the ball up the middle, leaping and stretching out to get into the end zone; officials reviewed the play before confirming the touchdown. | 14-14
UK 3:57 — Justin Rigg 3 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick)
11 plays, 68 yards, 5:23
As the game neared halftime, Levis began to wear down Tennessee’s defense with his legs. The junior ran the ball multiple times on the drive, even leaping over a defender, before finally getting it to Tennessee’s 3-yard line with a 13-yard carry. It was his arm, though, that scored the points as he connected with tight end Justin Rigg on a short touchdown pass. | Wildcats, 21-14
UT 1:14 — Jacob Warren 18 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
7 plays, 52 yards, 2:36
Staying true to the narrative, the Vols responded to the Wildcats’ score with one of their own. Despite a false start penalty, Tennessee moved the ball 21 yards on five plays before a pass interference call on Kentucky put the ball at the Wildcats’ 33-yard line. Hooker ran for a 15-yard gain, then capped off the drive with an 18-yard scoring strike to tight end Jacob Warren. | 21-21
UT 0:00 — McGrath 43 kick
4 plays, 35 yards, 0:16
With just 16 minutes remaining in the half, Hooker completed three straight passes for 35 total yards, the last one to Cedric Tillman, who got out of bounds on his catch. The Vols took advantage of the final seconds as McGrath nailed a 43-yard field goal, pushing Tennessee ahead going into halftime. | Vols, 24-21
THIRD QUARTER
UK 9:56 — Levis 2 run (Ruffolo kick)
10 plays, 75 yards, 5:04
The Wildcats stayed hot offensively to start the second half. They gained 26 yards on five plays before an offsides penalty on Tennessee moved the defense five extra yards back. Smoke ran for six yards and Levis threw for 40 yards on just two passes before Rodriguez Jr. gained six more. Close to the goal line, Levis kept the ball again with another scoring result. | Wildcats, 28-24
UT 9:11 — Jabari Small 37 run (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 49 yards, 0:37
Following two consecutive pass completions from Hooker to Jones Jr., tailback Jabari Small kicked the running game into overdrive. He broke free on a carry, juking out a defender on his way to the end zone, and Tennessee retook the advantage. | Vols, 31-28
UT 6:23 — Alontae Taylor 56 interception (McGrath kick)
0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
Tennessee’s defense got the boost it needed midway into the third quarter. Defensive back Alontae Taylor stepped in front of a Levis pass and ran untouched into the end zone for the Vols’ first big defensive play. | Vols, 38-28
UK 1:20 — Wan’Dale Robinson 15 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick)
9 plays, 75 yards, 5:03
With no slowing down in sight for Kentucky’s offense, the unit moved the ball from its 25-yard line to the 40. A third-down holding penalty on Doneiko Slaughter gave the Wildcats an automatic first down, and after two running plays gained 15 yards total, Robinson went above defenders to corral a Levis pass and cut the deficit. | Vols, 38-35
FOURTH QUARTER
UT 11:40 — Cedric Tillman 6 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 47 yards, 0:44
After Byron Young forced a turnover-on-downs by sacking Levis on fourth down, Tennessee’s offense paid him back. The Vols needed just three plays to score, as Hooker followed up a 37-yard completion to Tillman before going back to him in the end zone for the 6-yard touchdown. | Vols, 45-35
UK 9:36 — Izayah Cummings 24 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:04
The Wildcats notched what would be the scoring frenzy’s last points nearly three minutes into the fourth quarter. Kentucky gained 51 yards on just four plays, then Levis threw his third touchdown pass, a 24-yard strike to Izayah Cummings, again cutting Tennessee’s lead to three points, though the Vols would ultimately hold on to win in Lexington. | Vols, 45-42
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. UK .. UT
First Downs .. 35 .. 17
Rushes-Yards .. 49-225 .. 27-145
Passing .. 387 .. 316
Comp-Att-Int .. 32-50-1 .. 15-20-0
Return Yards .. 0 .. 64
Punts-Avg .. 0-0 .. 1-52
Fumbles-Lost .. 0-0 .. 3-1
Penalties-Yards .. 7-58 .. 6-40
Time of Possession .. 46:08 .. 13:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Kentucky: Chris Rodriguez Jr. 22-109, Kavosiey Smoke 11-53, Will Levis 15-47, JuTahn McClain 1-16.
Tennessee: Jabari Small 4-55, Jaylen Wright 7-50, Hendon Hooker 11-41, Tiyon Evans 1-9, JaVonta Payton 1-(-2).
PASSING
Kentucky: Will Levis 31-49-1-372, Chauncey Magwood 1-1-0-15.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 15-20-0-316.
RECEIVING
Kentucky: Wan’Dale Robinson 13-166, Josh Ali 7-74, Izayah Cummings 4-75, Justin Rigg 3-20, Brenden Bates 2-18, Chauncey Magwood 1-17, Will Levis 1-15, JuTahn McClain 1-2.
Tennessee: Cedric Tillman 6-79, Velus Jones Jr. 5-100, JaVonta Payton 2-78, Jalin Hyatt 1-41, Jacob Warren 1-18.
