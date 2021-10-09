at Neyland Stadium
SC ..0 .. 7 .. 7 .. 6 .. — 20
UT .. 28 .. 10 .. 0 .. 7 .. — 45
FIRST QUARTER
UT 9:18 — Jalin Hyatt 3 pass from Hendon Hooker (Chase McGrath kick)
14 plays, 66 yards, 4:29
After forcing a South Carolina punt, Tennessee did exactly what it wanted on its first offensive possession. The Vols marched the ball down the field with quick passes and runs, the type of play Josh Heupel favors. After a 6-yard run by quarterback Hendon Hooker moved the ball to South Carolina’s 3-yard line, he put the ball right where it needed to be on a short scoring pass to Jalin Hyatt. | Vols, 7-0
UT 6:46 — JaVonta Payton 39 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 57 yards, 0:35
While the Vols used a long drive to score their first touchdown, they needed just three plays for their second. Following a 15-yard rush by Velus Jones Jr. and a 3-yard pass to tight end Princeton Fant, Hooker uncorked a long throw to a wide-open JaVonta Payton, who snagged it in the end zone to push Tennessee ahead by two scores early. | Vols, 14-0
UT 0:58 — Hooker 11 rush (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 80 yards, 1:18
On the ensuing drive after safety Jaylen McCollough intercepted a South Carolina pass in the end zone, Tennessee gained 38 yards on just three plays, pushing the ball to the Gamecocks’ 42-yard line. Hooker set the Vols up in the red zone with a 31-yard pass to Jones Jr., then ran the ball himself for the 11-yard score. | Vols, 21-0
UT 0:12 — Jones Jr. 21 pass from Hooker (McGrath kick)
3 plays, 24 yards, 0:33
With its offense in hyper-drive, Tennessee again needed just a few plays to score. Hooker ran for three yards, then threw an incompletion before connecting with Jones Jr. for the 21-yard scoring strike. The score marked Hooker’s fourth touchdown in just the first quarter. | Vols, 28-0
SECOND QUARTER
UT 5:40 — Tiyon Evans 45 run (McGrath kick)
5 plays, 76 yards, 1:43
Tennessee’s offensive hot streak cooled shortly with a punt, but the Vols came right back with another big score. After Hooker ran for 14 yards, he was sacked for a 4-yard loss. Tennessee rebounded quickly, gaining 21 yards on just two plays before tailback Tiyon Evans broke through the South Carolina defense for a 45-yard touchdown carry. | Vols, 35-0
SC 2:04 — Kevin Harris 6 run (Parker White kick)
7 plays, 75 yards, 3:36
After allowing 35 points without any of their own, the Gamecocks finally got on the board near halftime. Starting on its own 25-yard line, South Carolina moved the ball to Tennessee’s 49-yard line, helped out by a 15-yard penalty on Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks. Quarterback Luke Doty threw to Nick Muse for 16 yards, tailback Kevin Harris ran for three and Doty hit Dakereon Joyner for a 24-yard gain to Tennessee’s 6-yard line. Harris concluded the drive with the 6-yard rushing touchdown. | Vols, 35-7
UT 0:00 — McGrath 25 field goal
11 plays, 64 yards, 1:58
Starting at their own 28-yard line, the Vols used most of the half’s final two minutes on a drive that spanned more than 10 plays. Facing a third-and-5 at South Carolina’s 20-yard line, Hooker ran for a 9-yard gain and a first down. He ran again for three yards, but with just two seconds remaining on the clock, Tennessee settled for the short field goal to end the half. | Vols, 38-7
THIRD QUARTER
SC 7:15 — Payton Mangrum 44 pass from Kai Kroeger (White kick)
7 plays, 59 yards, 3:18
The Gamecocks scored the third quarter’s only points midway into the period. Juju McDowell rushed four times straight for 20 total yards, then Doty connected on a 7-yard pass to Jaheim Bell. After an incompletion on third-and-9 at Tennessee’s 44-yard line, punter Kai Kroeger threw the ball on a fake punt, hitting a wide-open Payton Mangrum for the 44-yard touchdown. | Vols, 38-14
FOURTH QUARTER
SC 12:19 — Harris 1 run (pass failed)
15 plays, 80 yards, 7:03
South Carolina’s most impressive drive of the game lasted from the 4:22 mark of the third quarter to several minutes into the fourth. The Gamecocks started at their own 20-yard line and went on a steady drive, eventually moving the ball to Tennessee’s 14-yard line with a 23-yard Doty rush. They gained 11 yards on the next four plays before Harris ran for two yards, then scored from a yard out. Doty’s pass on the two-point conversion attempt was intercepted by Alontae Taylor. | Vols, 38-20
UT 4:45 — Len’Neth Whitehead 2 run (McGrath kick)
6 plays, 41 yards, 3:06
Though the Vols’ second-half offense wasn’t as explosive as their first, they ended in strong fashion with a late-game score. By way of four straight run plays, as well as a facemask penalty on South Carolina, Tennessee moved the ball to the Gamecocks’ 7-yard line. Reserve tailback Len’Neth Whitehead did the rest, rushing for five yards, then two and a touchdown to cap off the Vols’ solid SEC win. | Vols, 45-20
TEAM STATISTICS
Stats .. SC .. UT
First Downs .. 22 .. 24
Rushes-Yards .. 41-153 .. 49-247
Passing .. 217 .. 225
Comp-Att-Int .. 21-34-1 .. 17-23-0
Return Yards .. 81 .. 51
Punts-Avg .. 5-45.6 .. 5-44
Fumbles-Lost .. 2-1 .. 0-0
Penalties-Yards .. 5-35 .. 2-30
Time of Possession .. 33:55 .. 26:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
South Carolina: Kevin Harris 16-61, Juju McDowell 8-41, Luke Doty 9-29, MarShawn Lloyd 6-24.
Tennessee: Tiyon Evans 16-119, Hendon Hooker 20-66, Len’Neth Whitehead 10-41, Velus Jones Jr. 1-15.
PASSING
South Carolina: Luke Doty 19-31-0-167, Kai Kroeger 1-1-0-44.
Tennessee: Hendon Hooker 17-23-0-225.
RECEIVING
South Carolina: Jaheim Bell 4-43, Dakereon Joyner 4-40, Jalen Brooks 3-26, Josh Vann 3-12.
Tennessee: Velus Jones Jr. 6-103, Cedric Tillman 6-59, Jalin Hyatt 3-21, JaVonta Payton 1-39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.